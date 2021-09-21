U.S. markets open in 6 hours 36 minutes

Kinnevik: Notice to the Extraordinary General Meeting

Kinnevik
·4 min read
In this article:
The shareholders of Kinnevik AB (publ) ("Kinnevik") are hereby given notice to an Extraordinary General Meeting on Thursday 21 October 2021. Due to the continuing coronavirus pandemic, the Board has decided that the Extraordinary General Meeting should be conducted only through postal voting in accordance with temporary legislation. It will not be possible for shareholders to attend the Extraordinary General Meeting in person or by way of a proxy holder. The notice document is attached to this press release. Information on the resolutions adopted by the Extraordinary General Meeting will be disclosed on 21 October 2021, as soon as the outcome of the postal voting has been finally confirmed.

The Extraordinary General Meeting will be held to resolve on the Board's proposal regarding a long-term share incentive plan for Kinnevik employees, including, among other things, resolutions to amend Kinnevik's Articles of Association and to transfer incentive shares to the participants in the plan.

Participation

Shareholders who wish to participate in the Extraordinary General Meeting shall be recorded in the presentation of the share register prepared by Euroclear Sweden concerning the circumstances on Wednesday 13 October 2021, and give notice to participate no later than Wednesday 20 October 2021 by casting their postal vote as instructed under the heading "Postal voting" below, so that the postal vote is received by Kinnevik no later than that day.

To be entitled to participate in the Extraordinary General Meeting, shareholders whose shares are registered in the names of nominees must, in addition to giving notice to participate by casting their postal vote, re-register such shares in their own name so that the shareholder is recorded in the presentation of the share register as of 13 October 2021. Such re-registration may be temporary ("voting rights registration") and can be requested from the nominee in accordance with the nominee's procedures in such time in advance as the nominee determines. Voting rights registrations effected no later than the second banking day after 13 October 2021 will be considered in the presentation of the share register.

Postal voting

Shareholders may only exercise their voting rights at the Extraordinary General Meeting through postal voting in advance pursuant to Section 22 of the Act (2020:198) on temporary exceptions to facilitate the execution of general meetings in companies and other associations.

A special form shall be used for postal voting. The form is available on Kinnevik's website at www.kinnevik.com under the heading "General Meetings" (which can be found under the section "Governance"). Shareholders may also cast their postal votes digitally. Link to digital postal voting can be found on Kinnevik's website at www.kinnevik.com under the heading "General Meetings" (which can be found under the section "Governance").

Postal voting forms and digital postal votes must be received by Kinnevik no later than Wednesday 20 October 2021. Further instructions and conditions can be found on the postal voting form.

Proposed agenda

The Board proposes the following agenda to the Extraordinary General Meeting:

  1. Election of Chairman of the Extraordinary General Meeting.

  2. Preparation and approval of the voting list.

  3. Approval of the agenda.

  4. Election of one or two persons to check and verify the minutes.

  5. Determination of whether the Extraordinary General Meeting has been duly convened.

  6. Resolution regarding a long-term share incentive plan for 2021, including resolutions regarding:

    1. adoption of the plan,

    2. amendments to the Articles of Association,

    3. authorisation for the Board to resolve on a new issue of incentive shares,

    4. authorisation for the Board to resolve to repurchase incentive shares,

    5. transfer of own incentive shares, free-of-charge, to the participants in the plan, and

    6. transfer of own incentive shares, at market value, to the Chief Executive Officer and senior members of Kinnevik's investment team.

For further information, visit www.kinnevik.com or contact:

Torun Litzén, Director Investor Relations
Phone +46 (0)70 762 00 50
Email press@kinnevik.com

Kinnevik’s ambition is to be Europe’s leading listed growth investor, and we back the best digital companies for a reimagined everyday and to deliver significant returns. We understand complex and fast-changing consumer behaviours, and have a strong and expanding portfolio in healthtech, consumer services, foodtech and fintech. As a long-term investor, we strongly believe that investing in sustainable business models and diverse teams will bring the greatest returns for shareholders. We back our companies at every stage of their journey and invest in Europe, with a focus on the Nordics, and in the US. Kinnevik was founded in 1936 by the Stenbeck, Klingspor and von Horn families. Kinnevik’s shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm’s list for large cap companies under the ticker codes KINV A and KINV B.

Attachment


