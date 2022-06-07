U.S. markets open in 7 hours 12 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,096.25
    -24.25 (-0.59%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,743.00
    -169.00 (-0.51%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,499.00
    -106.00 (-0.84%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,876.60
    -12.10 (-0.64%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    118.91
    +0.41 (+0.35%)
     

  • Gold

    1,840.80
    -2.90 (-0.16%)
     

  • Silver

    21.88
    -0.21 (-0.96%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0671
    -0.0030 (-0.28%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.0380
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    25.07
    +0.28 (+1.13%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2440
    -0.0089 (-0.71%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.9830
    +1.0820 (+0.82%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    29,514.86
    -1,637.67 (-5.26%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    639.37
    -38.19 (-5.64%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,608.22
    +75.27 (+1.00%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,940.33
    +24.44 (+0.09%)
     

Kinohold (Bis) SA announces private sale of 180,001 shares to Eddy Duquenne (CEO of Kinepolis) and members of the Bert family

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Kinepolis Group
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • KIN.BR
Kinepolis Group
Kinepolis Group

Kinohold (Bis) SA announces private sale of 180,001 shares to Eddy Duquenne (CEO of Kinepolis) and members of the Bert family

Inside information – Regulatory release

7 June 2022, 7 a.m.

Kinepolis Group NV has been informed that Kinohold (Bis) SA, the investment vehicle ultimately economically owned1 by four members of the Bert family2, has transferred, by means of a private sale, 180,001 existing common Kinepolis shares or c. 0.66% of the current outstanding share capital. Kinepolis has not received any proceeds from this private placement. Kinohold has sold the shares at the request of Geert and Koenraad Bert.

In order to reaffirm their belief in the future and growth strategy of Kinepolis and ensure a stable shareholding, Eddy Duquenne, Kinepolis’ CEO, has acquired 100,000 of the shares and 80,001 of the shares have been reallocated between the members of the Bert family3.

Following a series of transactions between the family members designed to allocate the sale proceeds of the 180,001 shares to Geert and Koenraad Bert and after implementation of the contemplated recertification of the 80,001 shares in STAK Kinohold, Kinohold will continue to hold 46.04% of the shares in Kinepolis.4 Kinohold will also retain the voting rights of the 100,000 shares sold to the CEO for the next four years pursuant to the agreed terms of sale.

Contact

Kinepolis Press Office                                       Kinepolis Investor Relations
+32 (0)9 241 00 16                                          +32 (0)9 241 00 22
pressoffice@kinepolis.com                                 investor-relations@kinepolis.com

About Kinepolis

Kinepolis Group NV was formed in 1997 as a result of the merger of two family-run cinema groups and was listed on the stock exchange in 1998. Kinepolis offers an innovative cinema concept which serves as a pioneering model within the industry. In addition to its cinema business, the Group is also active in film distribution, event organization, screen publicity and property management.

In Europe, Kinepolis Group NV has 58 cinemas spread across Belgium, the Netherlands, France, Spain, Luxembourg, Switzerland and Poland. Since the acquisition of Canadian movie theatre group Landmark Cinemas and American movie theatre group MJR Digital Cinemas, Kinepolis also operates 40 cinemas in Canada and 10 in the US.

In total, Kinepolis Group currently operates 108 cinemas worldwide, with a total of 1,097 screens and almost 200,000 seats. Kinepolis’ employees are all committed to giving millions of visitors an unforgettable movie experience. More information on www.kinepolis.com/corporate.

1 Through STAK Kinohold, the family holding structure.
2 Joost Bert (through Pentascoop NV), Peter Bert (through Adorea BV), Koenraad Bert (through Movieking BV) and Geert Bert (through Cine Light BV).
3 Based on the valuation rules provided for in the constitutive documents of STAK Kinohold, which include a material discount to an average reference market price and are adjusted to take into account the size and nature of the transaction.
4 Sale of 180,001 shares Kinepolis between Kinohold and Pentascoop NV, Adorea BV and Movieking BV, followed by (i) the sale of 100,000 shares Kinepolis to DDN Invest Comm. V., (ii) a recertification in STAK Kinohold of the 80,001 shares Kinepolis, and (iii) a reorganisation of the certificates at the level of STAK Kinohold, so that Cine Light BV and Movieking BV ultimately receive the net sale proceeds.


Recommended Stories

  • Tesla: Musk’s Economy Warning Demands Attention, Says Morgan Stanley

    As if investors weren’t jittery enough about the state of the global economy, Tesla (TSLA) CEO Elon Musk has now further added to the heebie-jeebies. In an email to Tesla employees, Musk said the company will not only pause hiring but that it will have to let go of 10% of the workforce. If that wasn’t bad enough, Musk also said he had a “super bad feeling” regarding the economy. Should investors go into panic mode, then? Maybe not quite yet, although according to Morgan Stanley’s Adam Jonas, wit

  • Seeking at Least 10% Dividend Yield? Analysts Suggest 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy

    A falling market trend, a rally at the end of May, and now a volatile week to start off the month of June. Just what is the market up to, and how can we make sense of it? Those are the questions that Morgan Stanley strategist Mike Wilson tries to tackle in a recent note. The well-known analyst is one of the Street’s highest-profile bears right now, although he does see gains coming in the short term. Wilson quantifies those gains with a prediction of 4,250 to 4,300 in the S&P 500’s current rally

  • Here's the Next Stock-Split Stock to Buy After Amazon

    If you were hoping to buy shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ: AMZN) before the company's 20-for-1 stock split, you're too late. Of course, it's not too late to still invest in Amazon. Here's the next stock-split stock to buy after Amazon.

  • Down More Than 40%: Insiders Call a Bottom in These 2 Stocks

    Every investor knows that the path toward profits lies in buying low and selling high. That’s a basic precept of any economic trading system. The trick, however, is recognizing when the stock is low enough to buy in. The prime moment to buy is when the stock hits bottom; that will maximize returns when the share price starts to rise again. There are a multitude of possible clues investors can use to find the price bottom; today, we’ll be looking at insider buying trends. Insiders – the corporate

  • Amazon rises after 20-for-1 stock split, Howard Schultz to stay with Starbucks until March 2023

    Yahoo Finance Live breaks down the news surrounding several trending stocks, including Keurig Dr. Pepper's addition to the S&P 500, replacing Under Armour in the index.

  • NIO Stock Is Under the Microscope Ahead of Earnings; Here’s What to Expect

    Most companies have already reported Q1 earnings, although some names have yet to deliver the quarter’s financials. Nio (NIO) is one of those but before the market kicks into action on Thursday (June 9), the Chinese EV maker will step up to the earnings plate. As deliveries have already been announced for the quarter (NIO delivered 25,768 vehicles in Q1), Deutsche Bank analyst Edison Yu is not anticipating any big surprises, with the analyst expecting an “in-line” display. As such, attention wil

  • Is AMZN Primed to Become the Largest Single-Stock Option Trade?

    Amazon's 20-for-1 stock split was executed June 6, and the stock is trading higher as a result. Here's what option traders need to know.

  • Kohl’s enters 'exclusive' negotiations for potential sale

    The two businesses established a three-week exclusive negotiation period. Find out the details on the offer for the Menomonee Falls-based national retailer.

  • Genius Ways to Invest $200K and Turn It Into $1 Million

    If you're ready to invest $200,000 (or something close to it) with the goal of turning it into $1 million, this article will help you understand your options and focus your investment strategy. If you're not sure what you should do, … Continue reading → The post How to Invest $200K and Turn It Into $1 Million appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • 5 Growth Stocks That Can Build Generational Wealth by 2040

    These innovative growth stocks have the potential to lead investors to financial independence in less than two decades.

  • Dow Jones Futures: Treasury Yields Jump; 7 Top Stocks To Buy And Watch Now

    Dow Jones futures were little changed after Monday's stock market action. The 10-year Treasury yield jumped back above 3%.

  • Northrop Grumman Testing B-21 Raider As NOC Stock Enters New Buy Zone

    As Lockheed and Raytheon test resistance, Northrop Grumman tests its new B-21 bomber and NOC stock flies into buy zone.

  • 10 Best Passive Income Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we will take a look at the 10 best passive income stocks to buy now. You can skip our analysis of these stocks and go directly to the 5 Best Passive Income Stocks to Buy Now. Tech and growth stocks have been taking a beating due to concerns related to rising inflation […]

  • Recession fears ‘are way overblown’: Market strategist

    Heritage Capital President Paul Schatz and Simplify ETF CEO Paul Kim join Yahoo Finance Live to examine market volatility ahead of economic data, inflation, recession concerns, the Fed's interest rate hike cycle, and the effect of rising oil prices.

  • Analysis-Shorts circle GameStop and AMC, sensing retail fatigue

    Bearish investors are ramping up bets against meme stocks GameStop Corp and AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc, spotlighting how short sellers have grown bolder during a broader market selloff that has pummeled risky post-pandemic favorites once beloved by retail traders. "Retail investors are at a point now where they are just sitting on the sidelines and they’ve lost money in many cases," said Randy Frederick, managing director of trading and derivatives at the Schwab Center for Financial Research. At the same time, "institutional investors don’t have the luxury of sitting on sidelines and they are much more comfortable going short so they are becoming the more dominant player in the market," he said.

  • 3 Beaten-Down Dividend Stocks That Are Screaming Buys in June

    A decent dividend plus a bargain price adds up to an incredible opportunity for investors to consider.

  • 2 Electric Vehicle Stocks Under $10 That Analysts Like

    Over the past year and a half, the Biden Administration has shown a consistent policy bent toward the promotion of electric vehicles (EVs). This has given EV manufacturers openings for new contracts with Federal, state, and local level government agencies. More importantly, the Administration has publicly backed Federal funding for a massive build-out of EV charging infrastructure. This provides a real opening for investors. The modern EV industry is young, and provides investors with an array o

  • Oil Tanker Stocks To Watch As Shipping Rates Soar

    A combination of robust demand, rising geopolitical risk and santions have led to a surge in crude tankers prices

  • Few Market Signs Show a Recession Expected, Deutsche Bank Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Some prominent Wall Street figures have warned recently that the Federal Reserve’s rate hikes could drive the US economy into a recession. Most Read from BloombergAmazon’s Stock Split Delivers More Than Bargained ForApple Unveils Biggest MacBook Air Redesign in Over a DecadeElon Musk Says Twitter’s Lack of Info on Bots Breaches Merger DealUS Probes Binance Over Token That Is Now World’s Fifth LargestStocks Rise as Higher Yields Keep Check on Rally: Markets WrapBut that’s not what

  • Markets should brace for ‘fire’ and ‘ice’: Morgan Stanley executive warns of a recession and even bigger ‘paradigm shift’

    High inflation and recession fears will continue to dominate markets until a new business cycle emerges.