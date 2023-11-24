Kinross Gold Corporation (TSE:K) Pays A US$0.03 Dividend In Just Four Days

It looks like Kinross Gold Corporation (TSE:K) is about to go ex-dividend in the next four days. The ex-dividend date is one business day before a company's record date, which is the date on which the company determines which shareholders are entitled to receive a dividend. It is important to be aware of the ex-dividend date because any trade on the stock needs to have been settled on or before the record date. Accordingly, Kinross Gold investors that purchase the stock on or after the 29th of November will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 14th of December.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$0.03 per share. Last year, in total, the company distributed US$0.12 to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Kinross Gold has a trailing yield of 2.2% on the current stock price of CA$7.57. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether Kinross Gold's dividend is reliable and sustainable. We need to see whether the dividend is covered by earnings and if it's growing.

If a company pays out more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. Kinross Gold is paying out an acceptable 60% of its profit, a common payout level among most companies. Yet cash flows are even more important than profits for assessing a dividend, so we need to see if the company generated enough cash to pay its distribution. Fortunately, it paid out only 32% of its free cash flow in the past year.

It's positive to see that Kinross Gold's dividend is covered by both profits and cash flow, since this is generally a sign that the dividend is sustainable, and a lower payout ratio usually suggests a greater margin of safety before the dividend gets cut.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

When earnings decline, dividend companies become much harder to analyse and own safely. If earnings decline and the company is forced to cut its dividend, investors could watch the value of their investment go up in smoke. With that in mind, we're discomforted by Kinross Gold's 11% per annum decline in earnings in the past five years. When earnings per share fall, the maximum amount of dividends that can be paid also falls.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. Kinross Gold's dividend payments per share have declined at 2.8% per year on average over the past 10 years, which is uninspiring. It's never nice to see earnings and dividends falling, but at least management has cut the dividend rather than potentially risk the company's health in an attempt to maintain it.

The Bottom Line

Should investors buy Kinross Gold for the upcoming dividend? The payout ratios are within a reasonable range, implying the dividend may be sustainable. Declining earnings are a serious concern, however, and could pose a threat to the dividend in future. Overall we're not hugely bearish on the stock, but there are likely better dividend investments out there.

With that being said, if dividends aren't your biggest concern with Kinross Gold, you should know about the other risks facing this business. For instance, we've identified 3 warning signs for Kinross Gold (1 is significant) you should be aware of.

