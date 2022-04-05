U.S. markets open in 6 hours

  • S&P Futures

    4,576.75
    -1.00 (-0.02%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,817.00
    -12.00 (-0.03%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,164.50
    +0.25 (+0.00%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,093.60
    -1.00 (-0.05%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    104.24
    +0.96 (+0.93%)
     

  • Gold

    1,933.00
    -1.00 (-0.05%)
     

  • Silver

    24.78
    +0.19 (+0.77%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0989
    +0.0012 (+0.11%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.4120
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    18.79
    -0.84 (-4.28%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3139
    +0.0023 (+0.18%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    122.7790
    +0.0070 (+0.01%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,623.15
    +465.65 (+1.01%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,096.20
    +11.94 (+1.10%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,544.54
    -14.38 (-0.19%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,787.98
    +51.51 (+0.19%)
     

KINS launches in Singapore with probiotic-based skincare products and supplements

·3 min read

The company also plans to open its first KINS CLINIC in Singapore by the end of 2022

SINGAPORE, April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Japanese personalised nutrition and beauty company, KINS Co. Ltd (hereinafter KINS), has today announced its expansion into Singapore and the launch of its skincare line in the city-state. KINS specialises in subscription-based products that use probiotics to improve health and wellness.

KINS header image
KINS header image

KINS also plans to open its first KINS CLINIC in Singapore by the end of 2022, which will focus on specialist consultation to improve chronic diseases using probiotic treatment.

Yutaka Shimokawa, CEO and founder of KINS said: "Before I started KINS, I was suffering from chronic ailments such as frequent diarrhea and sudden hearing loss, and the company I worked at treated patients with bacteria-based preventive medicine. After personally experiencing the effects of such treatment, I decided I wanted to help people in and outside of Japan who suffer from chronic illnesses that may actually lead to something worse. Singapore is the perfect hub for us to start and expand our operations from."

The made-in-Japan skincare product line that will be made available in Singapore includes supplements and serum that can be applied to the skin. Both products are recommended for use together as a skincare regimen, and can be bought on the KINS official online store or through the official Shopee merchant site:

  • SUPPLEMENTS: Retailing at S$127 (nett) for a bottle of 60 tablets, SUPPLEMENTS contains 22 types of probiotics, including lactic acid bacteria (Lactobacillus), yeast, natural nutrients produced by lactic acid bacteria, and more, and helps to regulate the intestinal environment which can lead to improvements in common physical ailments such as constipation, skin problems, sleep issues, menstrual pain, and more.

KINS SUPPLEMENTS
KINS SUPPLEMENTS

  • BOOSTER: A booster serum that retails at S$107 (nett) for a 50ml bottle, designed to maximize a healthy skin condition. The serum is made up of soy-based Lactobacillus, Saccharomyces Cerevisiae extract, and rice fermented liquid. BOOSTER is also Surfactant-free, paraben-free, ethanol-free, synthetic fragrance-free, and colorant-free.

KINS BOOSTER
KINS BOOSTER

KINS has a laboratory in Japan and collaborates with various R&D firms to create better products. In January 2022, KINS launched in Taiwan, and following the company's launch in Singapore, plans to expand into other Southeast Asian countries in the near future.

About KINS

KINS Co. Ltd., is a company that supports the care and balance of bacteria throughout the body, which influences a person's beauty and health. The company was founded based on the rich experience of Shimokawa, who was originally the chairman of a medical corporation. He read various research papers while managing the company. Among the various papers published by universities and research institutes in Japan and abroad, one article, in particular, caught Shimokawa's attention: "The relationship between health, beauty and bacteria." Based on this experience, KINS offers supplements and cosmetics that help maintain the balance of the 1,000 trillion indigenous bacteria in the intestines, skin, scalp, and other parts of the body. KINS will continue to strive to realize a world in which it is commonplace to improve wellness by using bacteria.

SOURCE KINS Co. Ltd

Recommended Stories

  • GBS: Institutional Review Board Approval for Glucose

    By John Vandermosten, CFA NASDAQ:GBS READ THE FULL GBS RESEARCH REPORT GBS, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBS) has received institutional review board (IRB) approval to enroll subjects for its time-course glucose evaluation study which will clinically validate the time course of glucose. Details were disclosed in a press release . The clinical trial will enroll approximately 40 subjects with type-2 diabetes and

  • Athersys closing in on commercialization of its stem cell therapy

    The Cleveland company said its Japanese partner has completed follow-up examinations of ischemic stroke patients who were treated with MultiStem.

  • Is Pfizer Stock A Buy Now That A Fourth Covid Shot Is In Play?

    Is Pfizer stock a buy as the FDA mulls a possible fourth Covid shot from Pfizer and BioNTech? Is PFE stock a buy right now?

  • Woman mauled by dogs wakes from coma but is sedated after learning she lost both arms

    Kyleen Waltman may also lose a leg

  • Fox viewers transformed after watching CNN for 30 days, report finds

    Study finds changes in attitudes, policy preferences about Covid-19, then president Donald Trump

  • 3 Biotech Stocks to Buy in April

    Biotech stocks, in general, again performed dismally in the first quarter of 2022. Here's why they chose Amgen (NASDAQ: AMGN), Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: JAZZ), and Novocure (NASDAQ: NVCR). David Jagielski (Amgen): With new COVID-19 cases down significantly from where they were at the start of the year, there's optimism that hospitals and the economy as a whole can return to normal in the near future.

  • If You See Eye Floaters, It Could Be a Sign of This Chronic Condition

    At some time or another, chances are you've seen "floaters" in your field of vision—small, dust-like specks that seem to move when your eyes move. But just what are these fleeting shapes, and why do they appear? Experts say there are a few reasons floaters may work their way into your sight, and while they're often harmless, they can also signal a serious problem in some cases. Read on to find out which chronic condition has been linked with eye floaters, and what else could be to blame for thos

  • ACC.22: Medtronic renal denervation system demonstrates significant blood pressure reduction through three years

    Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT), a global leader in healthcare technology, today announced long-term data from the first 80 patients in the SPYRAL HTN-ON MED trial, which were presented today at the American College of Cardiology's 71st Annual Scientific Session (ACC.22) late-breaking featured clinical research sessions. The data were also simultaneously published in The Lancet.1

  • Dr. Fauci Warns Vaccinated People It's "Absolutely Critical" to Do This Now

    For the past two years of the COVID-19 pandemic, we've been hoping for light at the end of the tunnel. And while we've made incredible progress, there have been serious setbacks. The pandemic has been marked by ups and downs: After the introduction of the Omicron variant led to a surge over the winter, COVID numbers declined rapidly, but now there are some signs of the trend reversing. As of March 30, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reports that daily new COVID cases were do

  • Mixed results for Oregon's pioneering drug decriminalization

    Oregon voters approved a ballot measure in 2020 to decriminalize hard drugs after being told it was a way to establish and fund addiction recovery centers that would offer people aid instead of incarceration. With Oregon being the first state in America to decriminalize possession of personal-use amounts of heroin, methamphetamine, LSD, oxycodone and other drugs, its program is being watched as a potential model for other states. Under Ballot Measure 110, possession of controlled substances is now a newly created Class E “violation," instead of a felony or misdemeanor.

  • Virus Experts Warn This Could Happen Next

    It's been two years since the World Health Organization declared COVID-19 a global pandemic and it looks like the virus is here to stay for the time being, according to experts. While COVID has proven to be unpredictable and hard to pinpoint what will happen next, one thing researchers can agree on is that the virus will keep mutating and creating more variants. "COVID is a virus that will continue to mutate and spread throughout the U.S.; how severe each variant and sub-variant will be remains

  • CFRX: Futility Analysis for DISRUPT Trial in 1H22…

    By David Bautz, PhD NASDAQ:CFRX READ THE FULL CFRX RESEARCH REPORT Business Update Update on Phase 3 DISRUPT Trial ContraFect, Corp. (NASDAQ:CFRX) is currently conducting the Phase 3 DISRUPT (Direct Lysis of Staph aureus Resistant Pathogen Trial) trial of exebacase in patients with Staphylococcus aureus bacteremia, including right-sided endocarditis. The DISRUPT trial is a randomized, double

  • Baby finally gets heart transplant after waiting seven months in hospital

    ‘I was nursing and she let out this cry and my heart just sank,’ mother says

  • Covid symptoms list expanded to include nine new signs including feeling tired

    The Covid symptoms list has been expanded to include nine new signs of the virus amid concerns there could be a "free-for-all" of staff sickness.

  • Immunocore Eye Cancer Cell Therapy Scores European Approval

    The European Commission (EC) has approved Immunocore Holdings plc's (NASDAQ: IMCR) Kimmtrak (tebentafusp) for HLA-A*02:01-positive adult patients with unresectable or metastatic uveal melanoma (mUM). Kimmtrak is a novel bispecific protein comprised of a soluble T cell receptor that is fused to an anti-CD3 immune-effector function. The EC approval follows a positive opinion by the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) in February 2022. The CHMP recommendation of Kimmtrak is based

  • Future Family takes in new capital as need for fertility treatments increases

    Less than a year after taking a small Series A extension, Future Family, a startup aiming to make fertility services, like IVF and egg freezing, more accessible, is back with $25 million in Series B funding. Munich Re Ventures led the round and was joined by TriVentures, MS&AD Ventures and ORIX and existing investors Aspect Ventures, Mindset Ventures, at.inc/ and OurCrowd.

  • Family threaten legal action against Swiss assisted suicide clinic where American woman died

    Krista Atkins rejected her family’s concerns just before her death by suicide in June 2020

  • A pandemic lesson: Older adults need to go back to their doctor and make preventive care a top priority

    Older patients should reconnect with their doctors for a wellness visit. Roberto Silvino/NurPhoto via Getty ImagesOlder people have borne a higher burden of illness and death from COVID-19, with people 65 and older experiencing higher rates of hospitalization and death. That’s only part of the sad story, however. In many instances, older people stopped seeing their doctors, and standard clinical care for their chronic medical conditions and preventive care was postponed. When medical clinics reo

  • Virus Expert Says COVID Symptoms Usually Appear in This Order

    The current dominant COVID variant "BA.2 is more transmissible but not nearly as virulent as many predecessor variants, such as Delta or Omicron," according to Ezell Askew, MD, a medical specialist for VIP StarNetwork. "This new subvariant was responsible for a record increase in hospitalizations, consistent with this high transmissibility, hence the reason for these COVID-19 spikes. A new subvariant also comes with new symptoms, as well as similar ones." How to they appear? Read on to find out

  • Omicron sub-variant BA.2 makes up 72% of COVID variants in U.S. - CDC

    Overall COVID-19 cases in the United States have dropped sharply after hitting record levels in January, but a resurgence in cases in parts of Asia and Europe has raised concerns that another wave could follow in the United States. The seven-day moving average of U.S. COVID cases was 26,106 as of April 1, marginally lower than 26,309 from a week earlier, as per data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The highly transmissible BA.2 sub-variant makes up 72.2% of the COVID variants in the United States, as of April 2, up from nearly 57.3% in the preceding week, according to CDC estimates.