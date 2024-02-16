Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (KNSL) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended December 2023, Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (KNSL) reported revenue of $351.17 million, up 44.5% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $3.87, compared to $2.60 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $338.45 million, representing a surprise of +3.76%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +12.50%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $3.44.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Expense Ratio : 19.9% compared to the 20.8% average estimate based on five analysts.

Combined Ratio : 72.1% versus the five-analyst average estimate of 76.5%.

Loss Ratio : 52.2% compared to the 55.7% average estimate based on five analysts.

Revenues- Net investment income : $30.38 million versus $28.74 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +71.2% change.

Revenues- Net Earned Premiums : $296.83 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $298.95 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +37.3%.

Revenues- Other income: $0.34 million versus $0.30 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +7.6% change.

Shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. have returned +8.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

