Kinsale Capital Group (KNSL) Retracted after a Strong Q3

Carillon Tower Advisers, an investment management company, released its “Carillon Eagle Small Cap Growth Fund” fourth quarter 2023 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. Small-cap stocks had excellent increases in the fourth quarter, following disappointing results in the third quarter. The Russell 2000 Growth Index (up 12.75%) fell behind the Russell 2000 Value Index (up 15.25%) for the second consecutive quarter. Small-cap companies performed well overall, with the Russell 2000 Growth Index (up 18.66%) outperforming the Russell 2000 Value Index (up 14.63%) for the year. In addition, you can check the top 5 holdings of the fund to know its best picks in 2023.

Carillon Eagle Small Cap Growth Fund featured stocks such as Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL) in the fourth quarter 2023 investor letter. Headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL) is a specialty insurance company. On February 8, 2024, Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL) stock closed at $409.42 per share. One-month return of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL) was 6.97%, and its shares gained 41.04% of their value over the last 52 weeks. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL) has a market capitalization of $9.488 billion.

Carillon Eagle Small Cap Growth Fund stated the following regarding Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL) in its fourth quarter 2023 investor letter:

"Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL) is a specialty insurance company focused on the excess and surplus (E&S) market, serving customers with specialized coverage needs not covered by standard coverage policies. The company reported strong third-quarter results, but its gross written premiums fell short of consensus estimates. The stock retracted after a notably strong run in the previous quarter."

A Professional insurance broker discussing coverage plans with a small business owner. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL) is not on our list of 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. As per our database, 24 hedge fund portfolios held Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL) at the end of third quarter which was 27 in the previous quarter. We discussed Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL) in another article and shared Baron Discovery Fund’s views on the company. In addition, please check out our hedge fund investor letters Q4 2023 page for more investor letters from hedge funds and other leading investors.

Story continues

Suggested Articles:

Disclosure: None. This article is originally published at Insider Monkey.