Kinsley Group Announces Matthew T. Borowiec as Chief Operating Officer

·2 min read

EAST GRANBY, Conn., Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kinsley Group, an energy solutions provider serving the Northeast, has appointed a COO to the company. In a newly created position, Matthew Borowiec will oversee the day-to-day operations for both Kinsley Power Systems and Kinsley Energy Systems. In addition, Borowiec will support David Kinsley, company president, in executing on vision and strategy, while Kinsley focuses on developing synergistic product lines and partnerships.

Borowiec is a seasoned P&L commercial leader who spent much of his career in senior management for Future 500 companies. He most recently served as Executive Sales Director at Celanese, a multi-billion dollar publicly traded polymers company. Before that, Borowiec ascended the ranks at PolyOne Corporation in various sales leadership and general management positions. He was responsible for building the PolyOne Advanced Composites business, delivering consistently impressive year-over-year financial returns. His early career included high-profile R&D engineering positions at GE Plastics and United Technologies.

"Given the extraordinary expansion over the last few years and our projected growth ahead, we needed to add an experienced business leader at the center of operations. I have every confidence that Matt is the person to help take Kinsley to the next level," said David Kinsley.

The Kinsley Group is a top energy solutions supplier with an over 55-year legacy of sales, rentals, parts and service for quality energy systems. Our commercial businesses include Kinsley Power Systems, a KOHLER® generators distributor for over 50 years, serving one of the world's largest markets, and Kinsley Energy Systems, representing prime movers for co-generation. Kinsley headquarters is in East Granby, CT, with offices throughout the Northeast. For more information, visit www.kinsley-group.com or connect with us on Facebook, Twitter and Linkedin.

CONTACT:
Patti Stewkesbury, Marketing Director
14 Connecticut South Drive
East Granby, CT 06026
860.844.2221
317813@email4pr.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kinsley-group-announces-matthew-t-borowiec-as-chief-operating-officer-301365946.html

SOURCE Kinsley Group

