U.S. markets open in 4 hours 24 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,326.75
    -17.00 (-0.39%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,059.00
    -108.00 (-0.32%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,680.50
    -81.25 (-0.55%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,228.70
    -6.90 (-0.31%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    75.73
    -0.15 (-0.20%)
     

  • Gold

    1,751.10
    -7.30 (-0.42%)
     

  • Silver

    22.39
    -0.15 (-0.65%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1618
    +0.0023 (+0.20%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4650
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    23.21
    +0.07 (+0.30%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3569
    +0.0017 (+0.12%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    111.2200
    +0.2120 (+0.19%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,635.07
    -141.79 (-0.30%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,182.17
    +100.09 (+9.25%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,016.98
    -10.09 (-0.14%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,444.89
    -326.18 (-1.13%)
     

Kintor Pharma Announces First Patient Dosing in Phase III Clinical Trial of Proxalutamide for the Treatment of Hospitalized COVID-19 Patients in US

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

SUZHOU, China, Oct. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kintor Pharmaceutical Limited ("Kintor Pharma", HKEX: 9939), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing innovative small molecule and biological therapeutics, announced today that on October 1 its phase III clinical trial of proxalutamide for the treatment of hospitalized COVID-19 patients has enrolled and dosed its first patient in the United States. Proxalutamide is the only small-molecule oral drug which has entered the phase III MRCT clinical trial for treating hospitalized COVID-19 patients.

The U.S. phase III trial is a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled, multi-regional pivotal trial, designed to evaluate the efficacy and safety of proxalutamide in hospitalized COVID-19 patients. The primary endpoint for the trial is the time to sustained recovery evaluated by Day 30. The secondary endpoint of the trial is 30-day mortality. This pivotal study has been approved by the US FDA, China CDE, Philippines FDA and ANVISA, and is seeking for approval by more regulatory agencies in Europe and Asia.

Dr. Youzhi Tong, founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Kintor Pharma, commented, "I am delighted to share the great news that the phase III MRCT clinical trial of proxalutamide's treating hospitalized COVID-19 patients has finished the first patient enrollment in the US. More than 100 sites in 14 countries participate in this MRCT clinical trial, which has been greenlighted/approved by the US FDA, China CDE, Philippines FDA and Brazilian ANVISA, and we continue to seek for approvals by regulatory agencies in European and Asian countries. This pivotal study has taken reference to the positive data on efficiency and safety profile of proxalutamide's treating hospitalized COVID-19 patients in the IIT study conducted in Brazil earlier this year. Meanwhile, according to our in-house research and collaborations with US and China's scientists, we are excited to find out that proxalutamide, as an AR antagonist and AR degrader, has demonstrationed a clear mechanism of action including down-regulating ACE-2 and TMPRSS2 proteins, upgrading expression of NrF-2 and inhibiting IL-6 and TNF-alpha etc., thus minimize cytokine storms and tissues damage, which indicates proxalutamide as a possible therapy for severe COVID-19 patients. In this way, proxalutamide is well positioned to be an effective drug for COVID-19 patients from early symptoms to hospitalised."

About Proxalutamide (GT0918)

Proxalutamide is a nonsteroidal antiandrogen — specifically, a selective high-affinity silent antagonist of the androgen receptor — that is under development for the potential treatment of COVID-19, prostate cancer, and breast cancer. Targeting AR-ACE2/TMPRSS2 signal axis by proxalutamide could significantly inhibit the entry of the virus into host cells by transcriptionally down-regulating the expression of TMRPSS2 and ACE2. Meanwhile, proxalutamide promotes the clearance of pathogens and decreases inflammation by activating the Nrf2 pathway, which activates several antioxidative genes and proteins, and reduces the intensity of the cytokine response, which may be of clinical benefit to patients with COVID-19 infection.

Kintor Pharma is now conducting two registered phase III multi-regional clinical trials (MRCT) of proxalutamide for the treatment of COVID-19 outpatients, and one phase III MRCT for COVID-19 inpatients in countries and regions that include the United States, South America (including Brazil), the European Union, and Asia. Kintor Pharma was granted an emergency use authorization (EUA) for proxalutamide for the treatment of COVID-19 infection in hospitalized patients in Paraguay.

About Kintor Pharmaceutical Limited

Kintor Pharmaceutical Limited is developing and commercializing a robust pipeline of innovative small molecule and biological therapeutics for androgen-receptor-related disease areas with unmet medical needs, including COVID-19, prostate, breast and liver cancer, alopecia and acne. For more information, visit www.kintor.com.cn.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kintor-pharma-announces-first-patient-dosing-in-phase-iii-clinical-trial-of-proxalutamide-for-the-treatment-of-hospitalized-covid-19-patients-in-us-301391565.html

SOURCE Kintor Pharmaceuticals

Recommended Stories

  • Merck’s Covid Pill Progress Sparks Asian Vaccine Stock Selloff

    (Bloomberg) -- Makers of vaccines and other coronavirus treatments dropped in Asia after Merck & Co. said its experimental pill cuts the risk of hospitalization and death from Covid-19 in half. Most Read from BloombergReshaped by Crisis, an ‘Anti-Biennial’ Reimagines ChicagoWall Street Titans Warn of the Next Big Risks for InvestorsChristmas at Risk as Supply Chain ‘Disaster’ Only Gets WorseThis Is What Europe’s Green Future Looks LikeAn Unapologetic Old Boys’ Network Is Costing Australia Billio

  • 3 Stocks That Might Soar With Pills for COVID

    Are we seeing a major shift into oral medications for COVID? Our Foolish roundtable picks three of the strongest stocks in this rising subsector.

  • BioNTech CEO reportedly says a different COVID vaccine may be needed by next year

    BioNTech's chief executive officer, Ugur Sahin, warns that COVID-19 will keep mutating and a new vaccine may be needed as soon as mid next year.

  • 2 Healthcare Stocks With Big Catalysts in October

    Healthcare stocks have a reputation of keeping investors on their toes. The possibility of surging price action, or conversely, earth shattering drops is very real, but these movements can come and go in the blink of an eye. As a result, these stocks need constant monitoring ahead of key catalysts, as they can affect the price dramatically. Additionally, the price movement is usually dependent on one of the following: either a regulatory approval or trial data. Once either is announced to the pu

  • Moderna Stock Tumbled Because Good News on a Covid Pill Is Bad News for Vaccines

    Vaccine manufacturer stocks slumped Friday after Merck announced promising results for a Covid-19 oral pill.

  • She Was Training for a Marathon. Suddenly, She Could Barely Walk.

    WHAT COULD CAUSE SO SUDDEN A DECLINE? The 47-year-old woman lay in bed, exhausted and in pain. Her longtime partner lay next to her, anxious to do anything to help her feel better. Suddenly her right leg jerked and jumped as if possessed by some demon spirit — the movement was fast and erratic and lasted less than five seconds. “What was that?” her partner asked, amazed and worried. Then it happened again. And again. Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times The previous two wee

  • If You Got Pfizer, You May Not Have Antibodies Against Delta After This Long

    Throughout this past summer, as time marched further and further on from when some of the most vulnerable people in the U.S. got their initial COVID-19 vaccine doses, we saw an increasing number of infections among the vaccinated, AKA breakthrough cases. Though still rare, reports of breakthrough infections had many vaccinated people wondering if their protection against COVID-19 was dwindling, particularly as the more transmissible Delta variant became dominant. The good news is that not only i

  • Don't Eat Anything Made by This Company Right Now, FDA Says

    When you buy something from the grocery store or order it online, as long as the packaging is sealed tightly and appears to be untampered with, you probably tend to trust that whatever is inside the box, bottle, can, or container is safe to consume. What you likely try not to think too much about are the conditions in which the products are made. With one food company, that's become impossible now that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced that they seized all of their products d

  • Fauci Calls Merck's Experimental COVID-19 Pill 'Really Quite Impressive'

    The White House chief medical adviser stressed, however, that such a pill should in no way replace getting vaccinated against the virus.

  • Malaysia in talks to procure Merck's COVID-19 pills

    Malaysia is in talks to procure an experimental antiviral pill developed by Merck & Co for COVID-19 treatment, the health minister said on Saturday. Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin said in a tweet that he has started negotiations to procure the new drugs, referring to a Reuters story on Friday that the pill developed by Merck (https://www.reuters.com/business/healthcare-pharmaceuticals/mercks-covid-19-pill-cuts-risk-death-hospitalization-by-50-study-2021-10-01/) could halve the chances of dying or being hospitalised for those most at risk of contracting severe COVID-19. "As we transition to living with COVID, we will be adding new, innovative treatment options to our arsenal in addition to vaccines," he said.

  • Everyday Habits That May Lead to Heart Attack, According to Science

    A heart attack, aka myocardial infarction, happens when a part of the heart muscle doesn't get enough blood, per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. "The more time that passes without treatment to restore blood flow, the greater the damage to the heart muscle," they explain. There are a number of risk factors for heart attack, some of them—including age and family history—out of your control. However, there are a number of everyday habits that can ultimately lead to the potentially d

  • Fauci: "False narrative" to think COVID vaccine obsolete if Merck drug approved

    NIAID director Anthony Fauci said Sunday it is a "false narrative" to think that the coronavirus vaccines would become unnecessary if an antiviral drug announced by Merck receives federal approval.Why it matters: Fauci's remarks on ABC's "This Week," come on the heels of the pharmaceutical company's announcement on Friday that an oral antiviral treatment it is developing might reduce the risk of hospitalization or death from COVID. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscrib

  • 3 Types of Foods You Should Try to Avoid Eating if You Have Psoriasis

    Certain foods may trigger flare-ups, while others may tame or prevent them, here's everything you need to know about following a psoriasis-friendly-diet.

  • A few skeptical U.S. hospital workers choose dismissal over vaccine

    Jennifer Bridges loved her job as a nurse at Houston Methodist Hospital, where she worked for eight years, but she chose to get fired rather than inoculated against COVID-19, believing that the vaccine was more of a threat than the deadly virus. Bridges was among about 150 employees who were fired or resigned rather than comply with the requirement at Methodist, which was the country's first large health system to mandate vaccinations. "I have never felt so strong about anything," said Bridges, 39, who lives in Houston.

  • These 5 States Have "Overwhelming" COVID

    As the national count of COVID cases goes down, they aren't going down fast enough—certainly in the states you're about to read about. These are the states where hospitals are COVID-strained, according to U.S. Department of Health and Human Services data. Read on to see all 5 states—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID. 1 Idaho Funeral Homes are Too Full "The rising death toll from COVID-related complications is impacting funera

  • The Wrong Mask Could Stop You From Flying Internationally

    International travel has risen throughout 2021, and many countries have opened their borders to vaccinated travelers. From the second you hit the airport, on through until you exit, masks are a requirement. In particular, many airlines that fly between the U.S. and Europe have instituted new mask guidelines prohibiting cloth masks.

  • Never Put This One Food Item on the Top Shelf of Your Fridge, CDC Says

    The key to a healthy diet is eating a wide range of foods, including fruits, vegetables, grains, meat, and more. But experts say that another key to your good health is separating those foods safely, so they don't contaminate one another and harbor harmful bacteria. In fact, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), you run that risk every time you put one type of food on the top shelf of your fridge. They say that making this one simple storage mistake can spread danger

  • Covid-19 Charges at Hospitals Can Vary by Tens of Thousands of Dollars, a WSJ Analysis Finds

    A Wall Street Journal analysis of previously secret pricing data indicates pandemic care hasn’t escaped the complex economics of the U.S. health system.

  • The #1 Best Fasting Schedule for Quicker Weight Loss, New Study Suggests

    Intermittent fasting is shown to be a solid solution if you could use clear dieting guidelines, but don't want to sacrifice the foods you love. If you've been tinkering with your intermittent fasting schedule to figure out what's most effective for you, a team of nutrition and physiology scientists in Chicago has zeroed in on a precise two-day program that just may get you results.For a meta-analysis that was published Friday in Nutrients, six researchers from the University of Illinois at Chica

  • 3 years of Tinactin and Lotrimin sprays recalled for a cancer-causing contamination

    Recall alert: Read before you take.