U.S. markets open in 6 hours 28 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,712.00
    -20.00 (-0.54%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    29,601.00
    -149.00 (-0.50%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,469.25
    -86.50 (-0.75%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,709.90
    -10.90 (-0.63%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    81.48
    -0.67 (-0.82%)
     

  • Gold

    1,655.00
    -15.00 (-0.90%)
     

  • Silver

    18.66
    -0.22 (-1.19%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9676
    -0.0063 (-0.65%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7050
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    30.18
    -2.42 (-7.42%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.0814
    -0.0072 (-0.66%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    144.6820
    +0.5600 (+0.39%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,395.07
    +670.05 (+3.58%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    442.95
    +14.17 (+3.30%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,005.39
    +20.80 (+0.30%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,422.05
    +248.07 (+0.95%)
     

Kintor Pharma Announces Publication of Phase Ib Data from Pruxelutamide for AR+ mBC in EJC

·4 min read

SUZHOU, China, Sept. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kintor Pharmaceutical Limited ("Kintor Pharma", HKEX: 9939), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing innovative small molecules and biological therapeutics, today announced that the results from a phase Ib study of pruxelutamide (used to be called proxalutamide, GT0918) for the treatment of patients with androgen receptor positive (AR+) metastatic breast cancer (AR+ mBC) in China have been published in the international journal, European Journal of Cancer (2021 Impact Factor: 10.002, EJC) on September 28, 2022, further demonstrating the efficacy and safety of pruxelutamide in patients with AR+ mBC.

Highlights

  • Pruxelutamide showed promising activity in heavily pretreated AR+ mBC patients.

  • Pruxelutamide showed an acceptable safety profile in heavily pretreated AR+ mBC.

  • Recommended phase II dose of pruxelutamide was defined as 200mg orally once daily.

  • AR expression, cell-free DNA yield, CNV might be associated with response.

  • Patients with PIK3CA pathogenic mutation showed longer progression-free survival.

Metastatic breast cancer (mBC) remains a largely incurable disease in most patients, resulting in approximately 0.5 million deaths every year worldwide. At present, the primary goals of mBC therapy are to prolong patient survival and maintain their quality of life. Any novel therapy likely to provide a survival advantage in patients is valuable.

Pruxelutamide is an oral, newly-generation AR antagonist, developed by Kintor Pharma. Results from this study of pruxelutamide were published in a paper titled "Proxalutamide in patients with AR-positive metastatic breast cancer: Results from an open-label multicentre phase Ib study and biomarker analysis". This phase Ib study was designed to evaluate the preliminary efficacy and safety of pruxelutamide monotherapy in patients with pretreated AR+ mBC and to determine the RP2D of pruxelutamide. The corresponding author of the paper, Professor Huiping Li of Peking University Cancer Hospital & Institute, was the principal investigator of the phase I clinical trial in China.

In this open-label, dose-expansion, multicentre phase Ib trial, patients with AR+ mBC (immunohistochemistry [IHC] AR≥1%) received pruxelutamide orally once daily. Two pruxelutamide dose cohorts (cohort A: 200mg; cohort B: 300mg) were sequentially investigated. Primary endpoints were disease control rate (DCR) at 8 and 16 weeks and recommended phase II dose (RP2D).

Finally, 45 eligible patients were enrolled and treated. 30 eligible patients were enrolled in cohort A (200mg orally once daily) from April 19, 2018, to March 7, 2019. 15 patients were enrolled into cohort B (300mg orally once daily) from March 11, 2019, to April 16, 2019.

Among 39 evaluable patients, DCR at 8 and 16 weeks was 25.6% (95% confidence interval [CI], 11.9–39.4%), with 26.9% in cohort A and 23.1% in cohort B. The 6-month progression-free survival (PFS) rate was 19.6% (95% CI, 10.2–37.5%). In the triple-negative subgroup, DCR at 8 weeks was 38.5%, with median PFS of 9.1 months (95% CI, 7.8–NA) in those who achieved response at 8 weeks (n = 5).

All 45 patients were evaluable for safety. Overall, pruxelutamide demonstrated a good safety profile. The most common grade 3 or 4 AEs were AST increase (8.9%) and γ-glutamyltransferase increase (8.9%). No treatment-related deaths or dose reductions occurred in either cohort.

This study conducted another exploratory analysis to identify potential predictive biomarkers of treatment response. By biomarker analysis, patients with moderate AR expression of IHC (26%–75%), PIK3CA pathogenic mutations, or <60 ng/ml cell-free DNA yield showed longer PFS.

In conclusion, pruxelutamide demonstrated promising anti-tumour activity with an acceptable safety profile in patients with heavily pretreated AR+ mBC, particularly in the TNBC subgroup. And, this study determined the RP2D to be 200mg orally once daily. Furthermore, we identified that AR expression, CNVs, and cfDNA yield may be associated with the response to pruxelutamide, highlighting the importance of conducting genomic profiling in patients with AR+ mBC to identify those likely to benefit from pruxelutamide treatment. The data supports further clinical development of pruxelutamide on treating breast cancer patients.

About Kintor Pharmaceutical Limited

Kintor Pharmaceutical Limited is developing and commercializing a robust pipeline of innovative small molecule and biological therapeutics for androgen-receptor-related disease areas with unmet medical needs, including COVID-19, prostate, breast and liver cancers, alopecia and acne. For more information, visit www.kintor.com.cn.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kintor-pharma-announces-publication-of-phase-ib-data-from-pruxelutamide-for-ar-mbc-in-ejc-301636405.html

SOURCE Kintor Pharma

Recommended Stories

  • Why Biogen, Lilly, and Prothena Stocks Are Skyrocketing Today

    Shares of Biogen (NASDAQ: BIIB) were skyrocketing 36% as of 11:10 a.m. ET on Wednesday. The huge gain came after the company and its partner Eisai (OTC: ESALY) announced positive results on Tuesday from their late-stage Clarity AD study evaluating lecanemab in treating Alzheimer's disease. The news also propelled two stocks of other drugmakers developing Alzheimer's disease drugs significantly higher.

  • Ocugen obtains exclusive license for nasal Covid-19 vaccine to complement Covaxin

    Ocugen Inc. (NASDAQ: OCGN) of Malvern entered into an exclusive license agreement Wednesday with Washington University in St. Louis for the rights to develop, manufacture and commercialize its proprietary, intranasally delivered Covid-19 vaccine in the United States, Europe, and Japan. It becomes the second Covid vaccine licensed by Ocugen, which continues to seek Food and Drug Administration approval for use of the other product, Covaxin, in the U.S. market. Under the financial terms of the deal, disclosed in documents filed with the Securities and Exchange commission, Ocugen will pay Washington University an initial license issuance fee of $1 million.

  • Here's Why Nanox Stock Soared on Wednesday

    Shares of Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ: NNOX), commonly called Nanox, soared on Wednesday after it revealed it's taken the next step toward commercializing its flagship medical device. As of 12:20 p.m. ET, Nanox stock was up 21%. Nanox had its initial public offering (IPO) in 2020, promising to disrupt the X-ray industry with its digital-3D imaging machines that will be cheaper for doctors to use.

  • Biogen and Lilly: How I'm Playing the Alzheimer's Drug Stocks Game

    Cambridge, Massachusetts-based biotech Biogen and Japanese drug maker Eisai reported on Wednesday morning that their experimental Alzheimer's disease treatment had met the main goal of a late-stage clinical trial. The candidate, Lecanemab, reduced the pace of cognitive decline in patients diagnosed with early-stage disease by 27% over 18 months compared to those treated with a placebo. This result could be a major accomplishment for researchers who have been trying for decades to find a way to treat Alzheimer's. The medicine, before Biogen and Eisai started trying to develop it, was licensed from Sweden's BioArctic.

  • Bet on These 4 Biotech Stocks With Bright Prospects

    New drug approvals and pipeline development should maintain momentum for the Zacks Biomedical and Genetics industry. A strong portfolio and pipeline progress position AGEN, CVAC, IMCR and DVAX well amid the volatility.

  • Medicare premiums are decreasing in 2023 – this is how much older Americans will save if they’re on Part B

    Medicare beneficiaries will see their Part B premiums go down for the first time in more than a decade, President Biden said during a press conference on Tuesday. Monthly Part B premiums, which are currently set at $170.10 in 2022, will decline to $164.90 in 2023 – a $5.20 a month savings, or about $64 a year, according to the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services. The annual deductible for Part B will be $226, down $7 from $233 in 2022.

  • Alzheimer's patient advocates hopeful — but cautious— on Biogen news

    Positive data on the Cambridge company's Alzheimer's drug released late Tuesday restored some investor and analyst confidence. But patient advocates are holding out for full study results.

  • New Alzheimer’s Drug Success Was a Shock. Now There Are 5 Big Questions.

    Data from Eisai and its partner Biogen are startling because their drug lecanemab slowed cognitive decline, and suggest that a theory that seemed all but disproved still has legs.

  • PepGen's Duchenne Candidate Has Potential For Greater Exon Skipping Capabilities At Lower Doses Versus Sarepta's Candidate, Says Analyst

    PepGen Inc (NASDAQ: PEPG) reported data from PGN-EDO51's SAD study in adult healthy volunteers that suggest best-in-class exon skipping capabilities. SVB notes that PGN-EDO51's safety profile was generally well-tolerated. However, the 15mg/kg dose saw mild hypomagnesemia and an SAE of transient kidney biomarker changes, both events commonly linked to the peptide conjugates that aid oligo delivery. It reiterates its Outperform rating with a price target of $6. On the other hand, the analyst views

  • Biogen's Alzheimer's Drug Success Pops Stocks Across the Industry

    For the 55 million people around the world who suffer from Alzheimer's and related dementias -- not to mention their loved ones -- Biogen's...

  • Why Moderna Stock Lagged the Market Today

    This was the case with high-profile biotech Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) on Wednesday. Moderna's positive news came from across the Atlantic Ocean, where the European Medicines Agency (EMA) accepted a conditional marketing authorization (CMA) application for the company's bivalent coronavirus booster vaccine. Moderna didn't hesitate to point out that the new booster has already been given the green light by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and a host of other jurisdictions, including Australia, Taiwan, and the U.K.

  • Vertex (VRTX), CRISPR to Seek FDA Nod for Hemoglobinopathy Therapy

    Vertex (VRTX) and partner CRISPR intend to start a rolling BLA submission with the FDA for their gene therapy in thalassemia and sickle cell disease indications by November 2022.

  • Crispr Stock Jumps After Unveiling Timeline For FDA Submission Of First-Ever CRISPR Drug

    Crispr said Tuesday it will begin asking the FDA to approve its gene-editing blood diseases treatment in November, and CRSP stock jumped.

  • Polio jab booster chaos as children forced to spend hours in queues

    Parents have been forced to spend hours queuing outside vaccination centres in an effort to get their children polio boosters.

  • X4 Pharma Highlights New Data Supporting Mavorixafor's Broad Potential In Chronic Neutropenia

    X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: XFOR) announced new data from its Phase 1b trial evaluating the ability of its lead clinical candidate, mavorixafor, to increase the absolute neutrophil count (ANC) in chronic neutropenia (CN) patients as monotherapy or concurrently with injectable granulocyte colony-stimulating factor (G-CSF). People with CN have a lower number of neutrophils, a type of white blood cell, for more than three months. 100% of study participants (n=25) responded to treatment with a s

  • This Big Pharma Stock Just Got an Upgrade. Is It Time to Buy?

    Shares of Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY) recently ticked higher in response to encouraging words from a Wall Street analyst who follows the pharmaceutical industry. Colin Bristow at UBS, an investment bank, thinks this is the most attractive pharma stock you can buy right now. Is Bristow right about Eli Lilly?

  • I'm a Virus Expert and Warn You Don't Go Here Now

    We're all over the pandemic and just want to go back to normal life, but COVID isn't done. In fact, cases are rising again across the United States and in several other countries thanks to Omicron which is considered the most contagious mutation yet. Furthermore, "one of the newest subvariants, called BA.2.75.2, can evade immune responses better than all earlier forms of Omicron," reports the Times. Eat This, Not That! Health spoke with experts who warn places to avoid in an effort to prevent ca

  • A Biotech Breakthrough Means Big Gains for These 2 Stocks

    Investors on Wall Street continued to have doubts about when the stock market is likely to recover, as ongoing worries about inflation, interest rates, and the global financial system have everyone on edge. Biotech stocks have been among those hit hardest by the bear market in 2022, but Biogen (NASDAQ: BIIB) announced good news in a key clinical trial that has huge implications for those suffering from a harsh and debilitating disease. Biogen's favorable outcome also gave industry peer Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY) a boost, on optimism that a new way of coming up with important treatments could spur further successes.

  • Is This the First Alzheimer's Drug to Actually Work?

    Biogen and Eisai announced a positive surprise for a closely-watched Alzheimer's drug candidate in a late-stage study.

  • How Long Does COVID Immunity Last With The New Bivalent Booster?

    There's a new COVID-19 shot that targets omicron and its subvariants. But does your protection fade after a certain amount of time?