Kintor Pharma Included in Hong Kong Stock Connect Program

SUZHOU, China, Sept. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kintor Pharmaceutical Limited ("Kintor Pharma," HKEX: 9939), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing innovative small molecule and biological therapeutics, announced today that the company's stock has been included in the Hong Kong Stock Connect program (the "Hong Kong Stock Connect"), effective September 6, 2021.

Dr. Youzhi Tong, Founder, Chairman, and Chief Executive Officer of Kintor Pharma, commented, "We are excited to be included in the Hong Kong Stock Connect. Since Kintor Pharma was officially listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange on May 22, 2020, the company's development has received long-term support from investors. We expect that the inclusion in the Stock Connect program will facilitate further expansion of our investor base and enhance the liquidity of our stock. We continue to advance the progress of our research and development, clinical operations, and commercialization efforts to innovate therapeutics for patients with unmet medical needs, help advance human health, and maximize value for our shareholders."

About Kintor Pharmaceutical Limited

Kintor Pharmaceutical Limited is developing and commercializing a robust pipeline of innovative small molecule and biological therapeutics for androgen-receptor-related disease areas with unmet medical needs, including COVID-19, prostate, breast and liver cancer, alopecia, and acne. For more information, visit www.kintor.com.cn.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kintor-pharma-included-in-hong-kong-stock-connect-program-301369597.html

SOURCE Kintor Pharmaceuticals

