Kintor Pharma Included in MSCI China Index

·2 min read
In this article:
  • KNTPF

SUZHOU, China, May 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kintor Pharmaceutical Limited ("Kintor Pharma," HKEX: 9939), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing innovative small molecules and biological therapeutics, announced today that the company's stock has been included in the MSCI China Index, effective May 31, 2022.

The MSCI series index is a stock index compiled by Morgan Stanley Capital International. It is one of the most influential stock indexes in the world and one of the benchmark indexes most used by international investors. It is adjusted quarterly and semi-annually to add or remove components to maintain the authority of the index. On May 13, 2022, MSCI announced the results of the semi-annual review of the MSCI GLOBAL SMALL CAP INDEXES, Kintor Pharma was included in MSCI China Index.

Previously, Kintor Pharma was added to the FTSE Index in 2020, the Hang Seng Composite Index and Hong Kong Stock Connect Program in 2021.

Dr. Tong Youzhi, the founder, Chairman, and CEO of Kintor Pharma commented, "We are excited to be included in the MSCI China Index as it reflects the recognition of and confidence in our company's business and development prospects from the international capital markets. Kintor expects that the inclusion in the MSCI China Index will facilitate further expansion of the our investor base and enhance the liquidity of the company's stock– both of which will have a positive impact on our development. Kintor Pharma will continue to advance its progress in research and development, clinical operations, and our commercialization efforts to deliver medicines that advance human health."

About Kintor Pharmaceutical Limited

Kintor Pharmaceutical Limited is developing and commercializing a robust pipeline of innovative small molecule and biological therapeutics for androgen-receptor-related disease areas with unmet medical needs, including COVID-19, prostate, breast and liver cancer, alopecia, and acne. For more information, visit www.kintor.com.cn.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kintor-pharma-included-in-msci-china-index-301547472.html

SOURCE Kintor Pharma

