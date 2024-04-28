The KION GROUP AG (ETR:KGX) First-Quarter Results Are Out And Analysts Have Published New Forecasts

Last week, you might have seen that KION GROUP AG (ETR:KGX) released its quarterly result to the market. The early response was not positive, with shares down 7.0% to €43.81 in the past week. The result was positive overall - although revenues of €2.9b were in line with what the analysts predicted, KION GROUP surprised by delivering a statutory profit of €0.83 per share, modestly greater than expected. This is an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance in its report, look at what experts are forecasting for next year, and see if there has been any change to expectations for the business. So we gathered the latest post-earnings forecasts to see what estimates suggest is in store for next year.

Following last week's earnings report, KION GROUP's 18 analysts are forecasting 2024 revenues to be €11.5b, approximately in line with the last 12 months. Per-share earnings are expected to shoot up 20% to €3.15. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been anticipated revenues of €11.5b and earnings per share (EPS) of €3.19 in 2024. So it's pretty clear that, although the analysts have updated their estimates, there's been no major change in expectations for the business following the latest results.

The analysts reconfirmed their price target of €53.35, showing that the business is executing well and in line with expectations. The consensus price target is just an average of individual analyst targets, so - it could be handy to see how wide the range of underlying estimates is. There are some variant perceptions on KION GROUP, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at €75.00 and the most bearish at €26.00 per share. Note the wide gap in analyst price targets? This implies to us that there is a fairly broad range of possible scenarios for the underlying business.

One way to get more context on these forecasts is to look at how they compare to both past performance, and how other companies in the same industry are performing. These estimates imply that revenue is expected to slow, with a forecast annualised decline of 0.5% by the end of 2024. This indicates a significant reduction from annual growth of 7.8% over the last five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in the same industry are forecast to see their revenue grow 4.1% annually for the foreseeable future. It's pretty clear that KION GROUP's revenues are expected to perform substantially worse than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most obvious conclusion is that there's been no major change in the business' prospects in recent times, with the analysts holding their earnings forecasts steady, in line with previous estimates. On the plus side, there were no major changes to revenue estimates; although forecasts imply they will perform worse than the wider industry. The consensus price target held steady at €53.35, with the latest estimates not enough to have an impact on their price targets.

