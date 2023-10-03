KION GROUP (ETR:KGX) Will Want To Turn Around Its Return Trends

What trends should we look for it we want to identify stocks that can multiply in value over the long term? In a perfect world, we'd like to see a company investing more capital into its business and ideally the returns earned from that capital are also increasing. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. However, after investigating KION GROUP (ETR:KGX), we don't think it's current trends fit the mold of a multi-bagger.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for KION GROUP:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.014 = €164m ÷ (€17b - €5.4b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

Thus, KION GROUP has an ROCE of 1.4%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Machinery industry average of 11%.

In the above chart we have measured KION GROUP's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering KION GROUP here for free.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

On the surface, the trend of ROCE at KION GROUP doesn't inspire confidence. To be more specific, ROCE has fallen from 5.9% over the last five years. On the other hand, the company has been employing more capital without a corresponding improvement in sales in the last year, which could suggest these investments are longer term plays. It may take some time before the company starts to see any change in earnings from these investments.

What We Can Learn From KION GROUP's ROCE

In summary, KION GROUP is reinvesting funds back into the business for growth but unfortunately it looks like sales haven't increased much just yet. Since the stock has declined 22% over the last five years, investors may not be too optimistic on this trend improving either. All in all, the inherent trends aren't typical of multi-baggers, so if that's what you're after, we think you might have more luck elsewhere.

One more thing: We've identified 2 warning signs with KION GROUP (at least 1 which shouldn't be ignored) , and understanding these would certainly be useful.

