Kiowa Power Partners accepting scholarship program applications

Jan. 23—Kiowa Power Partners, LLC, owner of Tenaska Kiamichi Generating Station, a 1,220-megawatt (MW) natural gas-fueled power plant near Kiowa, Oklahoma is now accepting applications for the Tenaska College Scholarship Program. Students graduating from Kiowa Public Schools High School are eligible to apply. The program will award seven $2,500 scholarships.

Tenaska, an energy company based in Omaha, Nebraska, manages scholarship programs in communities where its power-generating facilities are located. To date, the company has awarded more than $1 million in scholarship funds nationwide.

"Tenaska is proud to support Kiowa's future leaders through our annual scholarship program," said Tom Hanes, Plant Manager for Tenaska Kiamichi. "When we invest in our students, we are investing in the future of our local communities."

Candidates must be high school seniors graduating in the spring of 2024 who plan to enroll in an undergraduate course of study at an accredited two- or four-year college, university, or vocational-technical school.

Scholarship information, including criteria and applications, is available online at tenaska.com/plantscholarships or through school guidance counselors. To be considered, applications must be submitted by Feb. 16.

Recipients will be chosen based on a variety of criteria including academic achievement, demonstrated leadership, participation in school and community activities and financial need. A committee at Tenaska headquarters will select the scholarship recipients and announce the winners in the spring.