U.S. markets close in 6 hours 5 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,117.58
    -6.50 (-0.16%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,202.13
    -98.49 (-0.30%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,294.31
    +9.57 (+0.08%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,747.62
    +6.77 (+0.39%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    70.63
    +0.59 (+0.84%)
     

  • Gold

    2,022.50
    +2.70 (+0.13%)
     

  • Silver

    24.32
    +0.16 (+0.67%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0881
    +0.0030 (+0.27%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5020
    +0.0390 (+1.13%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2513
    +0.0063 (+0.51%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.0300
    +0.2850 (+0.21%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    27,374.38
    +460.45 (+1.71%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    603.14
    +3.33 (+0.55%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,772.03
    +17.41 (+0.22%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,626.34
    +238.04 (+0.81%)
     

Kioxia And Western Digital Fast-Track Merger Discussions, Nearing A Deal

Anusuya Lahiri
·1 min read

  • Kioxia Holdings Corp and Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ: WDCaccelerated merger talks have progressed towards a deal as plunging market demand and oversupply of chips weighed on the companies.

  • Kioxia would have a 43% stake and Western Digital a 37% ownership under the deal, Reuters cites familiar sources.

  • Combining their flash memory businesses could boost competitiveness against rivals like South Korea's Samsung Electronics Co, Ltd (OTC: SSNLF).

  • The planned merger will also likely draw anti-trust scrutiny in several countries, including the U.S. and China.

  • Activist investor Elliott Management, which owns convertible preferred shares in Western Digital, has pushed the U.S. company to split off its flash-memory business from its hard-drive division since investing in the stock in 2022.

  • Such a split would precede the flash memory combination with Kioxia. Also, the merged company might seek a listing after the deal.

  • Elliott is also a shareholder of Toshiba Corp (OTC: TOSYY), which owns 40.6% of Kioxia.

  • Kioxia's falling valuation is one of the factors that dragged down Japan Industrial Partners (JIP) buyout offer price for Toshiba.

  • A combined Kioxia-Western Digital would control a third of the global NAND flash market, putting it on par with Samsung.

  • Analysts say Kioxia and Western Digital have been more vulnerable to NAND flash market volatility than Samsung and SK Hynix Inc.

  • Price Action: WDC shares traded higher by 2.72% at $33.93 premarket on the last check Monday.

Don't miss real-time alerts on your stocks - join Benzinga Pro for free! Try the tool that will help you invest smarter, faster, and better.

This article Kioxia And Western Digital Fast-Track Merger Discussions, Nearing A Deal originally appeared on Benzinga.com

.

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.