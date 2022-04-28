U.S. markets close in 2 hours 19 minutes

kipi.bi Continues Strong Momentum, Reports Record Performance and Elite Partner Status

·3 min read

The revolutionary data and analytics provider kicks off 2022 with massive global growth and recognition as a Snowflake Elite Services Partner.

FRISCO, Texas, April 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- kipi.bi, a modern data engineering, data strategy, and business intelligence consultancy, today announced it has achieved Snowflake Elite Services partner status, ending a year filled with major growth milestones as its team continues its global expansion. The company, launched under the Apisero portfolio of brands, also reported 3x growth in its customer and certified resource totals over the previous fiscal year.

After establishing a partnership with Snowflake, the Data Cloud company, in early 2021, Apisero recognized a growing need for end-to-end cloud-native data solutions for intelligent businesses. In response, the leaders at Apisero founded kipi.bi with a vision to revolutionize the way customers use their data.

"kipi.bi continues to deliver the same exceptional customer experiences and value that Apisero is known for," said Jason Small, Chief Executive Officer, kipi.bi. "With Snowflake's powerful platform at our core, we believe that good data has the power to enable innovation without limits, helping customers say goodbye to complex data solutions and hello to the modern world of cloud elasticity."

Investing in its development with Snowflake and other strategic data ingestion and visualization partners, kipi.bi currently supports more than 100 customers worldwide on their journey to mobilize data and drive business growth.

After a groundbreaking year, kipi.bi was elevated to Elite Services Partner —the highest tier available to Snowflake partners. With 180+ SnowPro™ certified resources, the company has one of the largest Snowflake services teams in the United States, and has earned a reputation for delivery excellence throughout the Snowflake Partner Network (SPN).

"kipi.bi has quickly gained traction in the Snowflake ecosystem," said Katie Ecklund, Sr. Director — GEO Leader SI Partnerships, Snowflake. "Their prescriptive approach to delivery and unique customer-centric programs create value for customers at every stage of their data and analytics journey and has been key to their accelerated growth within the partner network. As one of only 32 Elite Services Partners globally, kipi.bi continues to demonstrate its commitment to the success of Snowflake and our joint customers through scalable, end-to-end digital solutions — unlocking the future of data-driven decision-making, today."

"At kipi.bi, we are going all-in on cloud data transformation," said Rakesh Reddy, Chief Technology Officer, kipi.bi. "Our team partners with leading cloud data technologies to help customers transform access to disparate data, eliminating data silos and powering faster, more accurate, and informed decision making. We are excited for this new era of data-driven innovation and look forward to continuing our work building customized solutions that unlock new revenue streams and drive our customers' business forward."

About kipi.bi
kipi.bi helps businesses overcome data gaps and deliver rapid insights at scale. With Snowflake at our core, we believe good data has the power to enable innovation without limits, helping you say goodbye to complex data solutions and hello to the modern world of cloud elasticity.

kipi.bi is a registered trademark of kipi.bi, inc. and/or its affiliates in the United States and certain other countries. All other trademarks mentioned in this document are the property of their respective owners.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kipibi-continues-strong-momentum-reports-record-performance-and-elite-partner-status-301535382.html

SOURCE kipi.bi

