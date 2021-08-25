Kipu Appoints Healthcare Technology Veteran Anita Pramoda to Board of Directors

CORAL GABLES, Fla., Aug. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kipu, maker of KipuEMR, a modern SaaS-based electronic medical records (EMR) system for substance use disorder (SUD) and behavioral health treatment organizations, today announced the appointment of health technology veteran Anita Pramoda to its board of directors.

"Kipu has time-tested software solutions for substance abuse centers and continues to invest in innovation to help providers improve outcomes and navigate reimbursement changes. Now is the time to accelerate our market leadership. We push ourselves to innovate and integrate our technology platform to enable world-class performance for our customers and their patients. With her deep experience advising growth technology companies, Anita is ideally suited to support us in this task," commented Kipu's CEO, Paul Joiner.

A seasoned healthcare IT leader, Pramoda is founder and CEO of Owned Outcomes (O2), a software company that helps participating organizations win at various forms of value-based care including bundled payments. She was previously CFO at Epic Systems Corporation, a $3 billion+ healthcare IT company, which provides electronic medical records for over 50% of the U.S. population. Pramoda helped lead a period of significant domestic market growth, Epic's expansion into the governmental and international markets, and its launch into mobile health IT. Pramoda also brings vast healthcare IT board experience from serving on the boards of leading companies such as Allscripts, Health Catalyst, Press Ganey, and HealthEdge.

Commenting on the new opportunity at Kipu, Pramoda said, "This is a company targeting an underserved area within healthcare, supporting patients as they heal from addiction and other harmful behaviors – which have been at an all-time high during the pandemic. Behavioral health and substance abuse treatment are nuanced, heavily regulated and complex areas within healthcare. Kipu's foundational strength is its absolute focus on creating a purpose-built EMR solution and suite of applications singularly focused on this market. To have workflows and features that are purpose-built for these specific needs makes Kipu's business important and special, and it's exciting to be part of the company's journey."

The appointment follows the company's June announcement of TCV's strategic investment in Kipu as market momentum for SaaS solutions accelerates in behavioral healthcare.

About Kipu

Kipu is the leading enterprise software provider serving the substance use, mental health, and eating disorder communities with its cloud-based technology platform. The KipuEMR, a fully configurable electronic health record and integrated billing platform designed for — and within — the behavioral health industry, is the largest and most widely implemented EMR purpose-built for the addiction treatment industry. Kipu's platform is used daily by more than 80,000 users at more than 1,600 facilities, globally. The KipuCRM is a companion platform that manages the entire patient life cycle from the very first call through admission, integrating call center, referral, and marketing campaign management. To read the latest news on Kipu, please visit https://www.kipuhealth.com/kipu-news/ and connect with us on: Facebook | Twitter | LinkedIn.

