Kirk McDonald Appointed to Ziff Davis Board of Directors

NEW YORK, November 16, 2023--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZD), today announced the appointment of Kirk McDonald to its Board of Directors, effective November 15, 2023. McDonald is a highly accomplished executive with extensive experience and a career spanning more than three decades in media, technology, and advertising.

"We are thrilled to welcome Kirk to our Board of Directors," said Ziff Davis Board Chair Sarah Fay. "As an industry veteran known for his business leadership, he will be an asset to Ziff Davis."

McDonald serves as CEO of GroupM North America, a leading media investment agency. He announced that he will leave the role at year end. Prior to this, he was Chief Business Officer of Warner Media’s Xandr when it was a division of AT&T. He was also President of Pubmatic, and has held executive level leadership roles at Time Inc., the Aquantive division of Microsoft, and CNET Networks. McDonald currently serves on the board of Elanco (NYSE: ELAN), and is a founding member of the Black Executive CMO Alliance. He also serves on the boards of directors of industry organizations including the Ad Council (as co-chair), the Paley Center for Media, and the Advertising Week Advisory Council. An alumnus of the City College of New York, Mr. McDonald majored in English as an undergraduate.

"Kirk is widely respected in our industry, and has been a leader and innovator across a range of companies in the media and advertising ecosystem," said Ziff Davis CEO Vivek Shah.

"I am delighted to be joining the Ziff Davis Board of Directors," McDonald said. "I look forward to working with Vivek and the entire Ziff Davis team across its portfolio of leading brands."

About Ziff Davis

Ziff Davis (NASDAQ: ZD) is a vertically focused digital media and internet company whose portfolio includes leading brands in technology, shopping, gaming and entertainment, connectivity, health, cybersecurity, and martech. For more information, visit www.ziffdavis.com.

Story continues

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20231116449936/en/

Contacts

Alan Steier

Investor Relations

Ziff Davis, Inc.

investor@ziffdavis.com

Rebecca Wright

Corporate Communications

Ziff Davis, Inc.

press@ziffdavis.com