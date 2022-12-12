U.S. markets closed

Kishida Aide Says Amamiya, Nakaso Among Candidates for BOJ Chief

Isabel Reynolds, Toru Fujioka and Stephanie Flanders
·3 min read

(Bloomberg) -- One of Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida’s closest aides said current and former deputy central bank governors Masayoshi Amamiya and Hiroshi Nakaso are among possible candidates for replacing Haruhiko Kuroda after he steps down in April.

“They are both talented, they both have knowledge of the history of monetary policy, but I don’t think they are the only candidates,” Deputy Chief Cabinet Secretary Seiji Kihara said in an interview in English with Bloomberg News last week when asked about current deputy Amamiya and former deputy Nakaso.

Kihara indicated there was no need to speed up the nomination process and hinted that the government may look to reach a new accord with the central bank. He also didn’t rule out the possibility that the BOJ will achieve its sustainable inflation goal in 2023.

The selection of the next BOJ head is a key decision for Kishida in 2023 and may become one of the most important calls of his premiership as he struggles to stabilize a plunge in support, with a scandal still simmering over his Liberal Democratic Party’s links to a fringe church.

The choice is also an important focus for investors as they weigh how the policy direction of a post-Kuroda BOJ will impact markets.

“Possible candidates should have knowledge of monetary policy and also fiscal policy, as well as the ability to deal with politics,” Kihara said. “There are not many people who can work as BOJ governor. It’s not two or three, but I don’t think it is 20 or 30.”

Amamiya and Nakaso have topped the list of most suitable candidates to lead the BOJ in Bloomberg surveys of economists. The October poll also showed that some BOJ watchers expected nominations to come as early as December. The government has typically announced its recommendations in February.

While the deputy government spokesperson mentioned the possibility of a new joint statement between the BOJ and the government, he didn’t elaborate on the likely details. Kuroda has long cited the joint statement issued by the central bank and government in January 2013 as a justification for his massive easing program to generate stable 2% inflation target.

“We may have a chance to make a new accord, although I can’t say if the content will be different,” Kihara said.

Kihara emphasized that raising wages is the top priority of Kishida’s government, with pay gains essential for securing the lasting stable inflation the BOJ is seeking.

The central bank may or may not achieve that level of sustainable inflation next year, he added. That suggests the government isn’t ruling out a chance of the central bank starting its process for normalization in 2023.

Kihara’s remarks are likely to fuel further speculation over possible changes at the BOJ following a board member’s recent call for a policy review of the bank’s policy framework and its inflation target at the appropriate time.

Kihara, an LDP lawmaker and former finance ministry official, meets frequently with the premier in his current position, according to media tallies of the prime minister’s movements. When Kishida was foreign minister, Kihara served as his vice minister.

Two deputy governors are also ending their term just weeks before Kuroda steps down on April 8. One key area of interest for BOJ watchers is whether the next leadership will include a woman for the first time in its 140-year history, given the nation’s lack of progress in promoting diversity. The BOJ ranked 142nd among central banks on an index of gender equality this year.

“From a gender perspective, generally speaking, an increase in the number of women on the policy board of BOJ is a good idea,” Kihara said.

