Kishida Pledges Appropriate Action Against Excessive Yen Moves

(Bloomberg) -- Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida warned against the yen’s slide, pledging to act appropriately against excessive moves without excluding any options, in a continuation of the nation’s verbal defense against sharp moves in the yen.

Kishida spoke in a group interview with reporters on Friday with the yen not far from last week’s 34-year low against the dollar.

“It’s important for currencies to move in a stable manner based on fundamentals, and excessive volatility is not desirable,” Kishida said. “The government is watching the foreign exchange market with a sense of urgency, and we will act appropriately against excessive moves without ruling out any options.”

The prime minister’s indication that Japan is ready to resort to direct currency market intervention if needed comes with the yen weaker against the dollar than it was before the Bank of Japan raised interest rates last month for the first time in 17 years.

A lack of aggressive rate-hike guidance by the BOJ and the pushing back of rate-cutting expectations in the US has left investors concluding that the gaping difference in interest rates between the two economies is set to continue for the time being. That has fed into continued yen weakness.

Kishida said his government will maintain close cooperation with the BOJ while he wants the central bank to be nimble responding to economic developments.

The prime minister said Japan will adhere to its ongoing commitment to handle currency policy in line with a Group of Seven nations agreement that markets should determine currency levels. That agreement makes it difficult for Japan to enter markets in defense of a level such as 152 against the dollar.

Japanese authorities recently ramped up warnings against the yen’s slide saying they would take appropriate action against excessive moves. In 2022, authorities in Tokyo spent around $60 billion to prop up the yen on three occasions.

