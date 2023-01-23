KISS Organises Mega Guardians' Meet

BHUBANESWAR, India, Jan. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Kalinga Institute of Social Sciences (KISS) at Bhubaneswar in Odisha, India, is the largest Deemed-to-be-University for indigenous students in the world, providing education from kindergarten to postgraduate level for free. The vast campus is home to 30,000 students. The institute was set up to empower the indigenous communities through education-led socio-economic development.

The venue of the KISS Mega Guardians’Meet attended by 60,000 parents and 30,000 students

On January 22, KISS organised a mega Guardians' meet, with the Founder of KIIT-KISS Dr Achyuta Samanta expressing his heartfelt gratitude to the parents for their support and affection that has made it renowned in India and outside.

The event was attended by 60,000 parents along with 30,000 students and the proud alumni.

"We started KISS with only 125 tribal students from Mayurbhanj district in Odisha way back in 1992-93. Today 30,000 students have passed out from the institute and another 30,000 students are pursuing their education. Each of the students passing out from here is inspiring their friends back in the village to seek education," Dr Samanta said in his address.

On the occasion, he felicitated two proud alumni for their achievements. They are Sadhak Karjee who has cleared the Odisha Judicial Service Examination and sportsperson Ajay Oram who is leaving for Japan this month as Rugby coach.

The Guardians' meet gave a perfect occasion for the parents to meet their children, staff of the institute and be apprised about the latest developments in the campus. KISS had made elaborate arrangements for the parents to attend the meeting.

Hailing the Founder's commitment to the cause of tribal education from an early age, the parents said that Dr Samanta showed the courage to establish KISS overcoming all odds and mainstream the tribal communities.

Niranjan Bishi, who is a Member of Parliament in the Upper House, said Dr Samanta is an inspiration for all who could realise at an early age the need to empower the tribal community through education-led socio-economic development.

Story continues

CEO of KISS Prashant Kumar Routray said the Founder has fulfilled the dreams of the indigenous communities for provding quality education to their children.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1988086/KISS_Venue.jpg

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1988085/KISS_Founder.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1507512/KISS_Logo.jpg

The Founder of KIIT-KISS Dr Achyuta Samanta addressing the Mega Parents Meet

Kalinga Institute of Social Sciences (KISS) Logo (PRNewsfoto/Kalinga Institute of Social Sciences (KISS))

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kiss-organises-mega-guardians-meet-301728113.html

SOURCE KISS