KISS PR Brand Story Releases a Resource on Instagram's New Tools for influencers

  40 Top Cities Where Your Paycheck Goes the Furthest

    The average worker traditionally receives a paycheck every two weeks, and those two checks have to cover housing and utilities, plus everything that the worker eats, drinks and does for an entire...

  18 Restaurant Chains That Have Filed for Bankruptcy

    The coronavirus pandemic has devastated the restaurant industry. By mid-April of 2020, an estimated 30,000 American restaurants had closed for good and more than 110,000 were expected to shutter by...

  • English music-lovers party like its 2019 at COVID pilot festival

    Live music returned to the birthplace of The Beatles after a long coronavirus-enforced silence on Sunday when the English city of Liverpool hosted a one-off music festival to test whether such events spread the virus. "It just feels so good, so amazing - it's been too long," said 19-year-old student Meghan Butler. Melvin Benn, Managing Director of Festival Republic, said he hoped his pilot project would play a key part in getting outdoor events back on the calendar this year.

  Millennials Are Taking Risks When It Comes To Homebuying — But Are They Worth It?

    The real estate market has been hot for months, making it challenging for buyers to secure their dream homes. With the market so competitive, some buyers -- especially millennial buyers -- have been...

  25 Top-Paying Dividend Stocks That Will Make You Rich

    Retirees and other investors looking for predictable passive income streams have long turned to dividend stocks — which look even better now that it's a struggle to get a 1% yield on a...

  Real Estate Investing Guru Mindy Jensen Says To Avoid These Types of Properties

    Mindy Jensen is the co-host of the "BiggerPockets Money" podcast and the co-author of "First-Time Home Buyer, The Complete Playbook To Avoiding Rookie Mistakes." She's also a licensed real estate...

  • There’s Plenty Worrying Investors as Europe’s Stocks Hit Records

    (Bloomberg) -- European equities are at records, vaccination rates are picking up and central banks are funneling trillions of dollars into the economy. But there is still plenty that could go wrong, with a resurgent coronavirus outbreak, another missed summer holiday season and elections keeping investors up at night.While the pandemic turned 2020 into a stock market roller-coaster, 2021 has begun on a more optimistic note. The Stoxx Europe 600 Index has jumped 9.6% this year and hit an all-time high in April, the VStoxx Index of euro-area volatility has calmed down close to pre-pandemic levels and, so far, there have been few major earnings season mishaps.Still, there are plenty of potential pitfalls."We see 2021 as a year for equities, as recovery is set to turn to expansion," said Cristina Rodriguez Iza, who oversees $42 billion as head of global multi-asset solutions at Santander Asset Management Spain. "Anything that derails that recovery could be a risk for equities."Here's what investors in European equities worry about the most:No Summer SunSetbacks to life getting back to normal are the biggest risks to the market rally, according to fund managers. The reopening is especially crucial to companies and economies that are dependent on travel and tourism. Europe's Stoxx 600 Travel & Leisure Index has soared 24% this year on the hope that holidays will be possible over the summer.Any hiccups in the vaccine rollout could cause a setback for stocks such as discount airline EasyJet Plc and IAG SA, the owner of British Airways. The inoculation campaign is now speeding up after a slow start in continental Europe, but there's been a spike in coronavirus cases after variants of the virus emerged such as those in India."The greatest risk is that a mutation of the virus appears that is resistant to vaccines, because it would have devastating effects," Enrique Marazuela, chief investment officer at BBVA Private Banking, said in emailed comments. "The increases in the stock markets have been based on the thesis that the pandemic will be eradicated before the end of 2021."Election FeverPolitical hurdles closer to home can't be ignored. In France, voters go to the polls for regional elections in June, foreshadowing the presidential vote at this time next year. Far-right leader Marine Le Pen has backed off from unpopular ideas like leaving the euro currency bloc, and her popularity is growing. Germany also holds a national election in September, with the Greens surging in opinion surveys.Anything that upends the established political order could cause at least short-term swings in stocks, with the risk of a more sustained decline if governments with less market-friendly policies are elected."There is now an outside chance that it could be a Green-led coalition which might result in left-wing parties joining the Greens in power," said Nick Edwards, manager of the Guinness European Equity Income Fund, referring to the German vote. "Meanwhile, if Marine Le Pen prevails in the French election next year, markets would recoil, but with Frexit and Eurexit already off the table, likely only temporarily."Also on the radar: Scotland will hold elections next week that have put a fresh independence vote back in focus, and the resignation of Northern Ireland's first minister risks triggering more instability around the implementation of Brexit.Back Down to EarthWhile some sectors struggled last year as economies across Europe locked down, the pandemic restrictions have been a boon to businesses such as online food delivery firms and payments companies.However, with investor expectations now high, there's a risk that the momentum peters out for some of these lockdown winners. While earnings from meal-kit maker HelloFresh SE, food delivery firm Delivery Hero SE and online casino operator Evolution Gaming Group AB show they're still enjoying a pandemic-related boost to growth, early cracks are appearing. Swedish mobile-messaging firm Sinch AB soared almost 370% in 2020 and was Europe's top-performing stock, yet its shares slumped 11% Wednesday after earnings missed analyst expectations."Companies have faced very easy comparisons year-on-year and have been able to post impressive growth numbers which will continue up to June, marking the nadir of 2020 earnings," Richard Scrope, manager of the VT Tyndall Global Select Fund, said via email. "Going forward, growth will be harder, and we feel many companies have rallied ahead of their potential."The Inflation QuestionRising inflation is another risk on investors' watch lists, given the prospect of companies hiking prices when economies reopen as consumers go on a spending spree. And with commodity prices rising, firms could also see higher input costs.The worry for investors is also that, if the economy is running too hot, this could prompt central banks to scale back the pandemic support too soon. This is set to be a main topic at the European Central Bank's next meeting in June and is also a focus for the U.S. Federal Reserve, especially if Treasury yields move higher on inflation bets."A key risk to our outlook for Europe is insufficient fiscal support," Grace Peters, EMEA head of investment strategy at J.P. Morgan Private Bank, said in emailed comments. "Any indication of a shift back towards austerity could introduce downside risks to growth, fears of a resurgence in political populism and a widening of the risk premium for European assets."Here's the TaxmanU.S. President Joe Biden's tax hike proposals are front of mind for investors. Bank of America Corp.'s monthly survey in April found that tax increases are a growing worry for fund managers, cited as the biggest tail risk by 15% of respondents. The key concern among equity investors is that Biden's plan can provoke pre-emptive selling, cut stock valuations and slow down the rally in tech shares.The Biden administration unveiled plans to pay for its $1.8 trillion spending plan with higher taxes, focused on the wealthiest Americans.On the Bright SideThere are certainly risks out there. That being said, they don't form fund managers' base-case scenario for European equities this year. Most see an economic recovery gathering pace, which stands to benefit the region, since it has a heavier weighting in cyclical sectors. European stocks also are cheaper compared with the U.S., the optimists say.Hugh Gimber, global market strategist at J.P. Morgan Asset Management, said that fund flow data shows how European stocks have often been overlooked in recent years, but the pieces are in place for that to change."Vaccine rollout across the continent stumbled out of the blocks, but we are likely now past the point of peak pessimism," Gimber said by email. "Our confidence around a substantial economic reopening over the summer months is increasing."For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Wealthy taxpayers are bracing for more taxes under Biden, but they’re missing this key information

    Biden’s proposal would put the top income tax rate back at 39.6%, the rate before the 2017 Trump tax cuts lowered it to 37%.

  • Gold Price Futures (GC) Technical Analysis – Main Trend Still Up, but Losing Upside Momentum

    Look for a downside bias as long as June gold futures remain under the long-term 50% level at $1788.50.

  • ‘I was discarded after 40 years of marriage’: Can my ex-husband file a joint tax return without my consent? He tried to take both my stimulus checks

    'He told me straight out that he does not intend to give me any of our joint tax return, because he said that I am no longer working.'

  • Berkshire Hathaway's Charlie Munger Says Bitcoin Is 'Disgusting And Contrary To Interests Of Civilization'

    The inevitable question came up about Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) during today's Berkshire Hathaway Inc (NYSE: BRK-A)(NYSE: BRK-B) 2021 shareholders meeting with Warren Buffett and Charlie Munger. Buffett Dodges: Buffett, chairman of Berkshire Hathaway, said he hates it when he sees politicians dodge questions, but that he would do so himself on the question of Bitcoin. "We had a governor one time in Nebraska, a long time ago, and he would get a tough question, you know. 'What do you think about property taxes?' or 'What should we do about schools?' and he'd look right at the person, and he'd say, 'I'm all right on that one!' and he'd walk off. Well, I'm all right on that one," Buffett said before turning it over to Vice Chairman Munger. See Also: How To Buy Bitcoin Munger Weighs In: "Those who know me well are just waving the red flag to the bull," Munger said. "Of course, I hate the Bitcoin success. I don't welcome a currency that's so useful to kidnappers and extortionists and so forth. Nor do I like just shuffling out a few extra billions and billions and billions of dollars to someone who just invented a new financial product out of thin air. I think I should say modestly that I think the whole damned development is disgusting and contrary to the interests of civilization, and I'll leave the criticism to others." To which Buffett responded, "I'm all right on that one!" Earlier in February, Munger had said that trading cryptocurrencies is "just dementia" and that the price of Bitcoin was far too volatile to be a mainstream medium of exchange. "It's really kind of an artificial substitute for gold, and since I never buy any gold, I never buy any Bitcoin. I recommend that other people follow my practice," he said. Bitcoin reached a new record high of over $63,000 on April 13. Price Action: Bitcoin is up 96.62% year-to-date. Bitcoin is up slightly by 1.76% in the last 24 hours at $57,776. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaWarren Buffett And Charlie Munger Talk Economy, Markets At Berkshire Hathaway Annual Meeting 2021Berkshire Hathaway Posts Strong First-Quarter Operating Earnings of Billion© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Warren Buffett: We are seeing substantial inflation and are raising prices

    Warren Buffett sounds the alarm bell on inflation.

  • Will Biden cancel $50K in student loan debt per person? Here's the latest

    Is forgiving $50,000 in debt per person still on the table? Here's the latest.

  • This man became financially independent at 36 and says the key to happiness is ‘owning your own time’

    The 39-year-old landlord, who was born and raised in Toronto, Canada, reached $1 million Canadian dollars, or approximately US$791,000, in 2019, though he felt he had reached financial independence even sooner. The former network administrator and his partner, Catherine, who is a Ph.D. student and research coordinator, save between 50% and 80% of their income every year and live off of $27,000 in annual expenses. With his financial independence, they’re able to travel with their dog, Pepper, but he still works as an IT consultant while managing the rental properties and other side hustles.

  • A new COVID 'stimulus check' may be on the way — from your health insurer

    Givebacks expected later this year may put hundreds of dollars back in your pocket.

  • Warren Buffett predicts ‘red hot’ US inflation as economy takes off

    Billionaire investor Warren Buffett is predicting a “red hot” US recovery from the Covid pandemic, but has warned the economy is being hit by rising inflation. Mr Buffett, known as the “Sage of Omaha” for his savvy stock picking, said the coronavirus crisis had sparked a highly unusual recession because so many businesses had continued to thrive. But although he expects a rapid recovery, Mr Buffett also fears that inflation will rapidly pick up in a way that America has not experienced for over a decade. He said: “This economy right now – 85pc of it is running in a super high gear. We’re seeing very substantial inflation.” Rapidly rising prices are viewed with concern by investors as they can eat into returns, drive up interest rates and potentially cause long-term damage to the economy and living standards by eroding the value of workers’ wages. Inflation has not been a challenge in the West since before the financial crisis. However, speaking as his investment firm Berkshire Hathaway announced $11.7bn in profits, 90-year-old Mr Buffett said that overall the economy is currently in good shape. He said: “Right now, business really is very good in a great many segments of the economy.” Berkshire Hathaway has significant stakes in some of the world’s biggest companies, such as Apple and Kraft Heinz. Remarks made by Mr Buffett, who boasts a net worth of $104bn, are carefully monitored by stock markets around the world for his predictions. Flanked by Charlie Munger, vice chairman of Berkshire Hathaway, he also joined to a growing number of critics of special-purpose acquisition companies (SPACs), also known as “black cheque” entities. These businesses raise cash from investors to buy a private company – typically without telling shareholders what the target is. Spacs have been publicised by the likes of tennis star Serena Williams, and it is feared a bubble has built up which could lead to massive losses for some retail investors.

  • Warren Buffett warns investors not to gamble on stocks

    Billionaire Warren Buffett warned people not to think investing is an easy way to make a fortune as he answered questions at Berkshire Hathaway's annual meeting Saturday.

  • Retirement: What Happens If a Spouse Dies?

    You don't automatically get your spouse's IRA, 401(k), or other accounts when he or she dies. Here's how to plan so the right survivors get the funds.

  • I’m 52, won’t live past 80 and have $1.6 million. ‘I am tired of both the rat race and workplace politics.’ Should I retire?

    HELP ME RETIRE Hi, I started working when I was 19 and have been saving half of my salary since my mid-20s. Now at 52, I am tired of both the rat race and workplace politics. With the virus, it feels even worse.

  • What’s a Roth 401(k)? Does the 4% rule work? Can I buy a home right before retirement? MarketWatch answers your questions

    Americans have questions about how to fund their retirement, prioritize their financial goals and pay off debts — and MarketWatch has answers. In a three-part series, “Mastering Your Money,” MarketWatch editors and reporters speak with panelists to help people get a handle on their finances. The next two sessions, held on Feb. 10 and Feb. 17, will include sessions about taxes, insurance, estate planning and retirement savings.