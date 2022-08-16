U.S. markets close in 1 hour 30 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,319.25
    +22.11 (+0.51%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,248.16
    +335.72 (+0.99%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,150.97
    +22.91 (+0.17%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,028.84
    +7.49 (+0.37%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    86.18
    -3.23 (-3.61%)
     

  • Gold

    1,791.30
    -6.80 (-0.38%)
     

  • Silver

    20.14
    -0.14 (-0.68%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0183
    +0.0019 (+0.18%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8220
    +0.0310 (+1.11%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2100
    +0.0042 (+0.35%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.2880
    +1.0160 (+0.76%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,997.44
    -105.85 (-0.44%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    570.95
    -0.97 (-0.17%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,536.06
    +26.91 (+0.36%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,868.91
    -2.87 (-0.01%)
     

KISS PR Introduces Attorney Branding Program

KISS PR Digital Marketing
·2 min read
KISS PR Digital Marketing
KISS PR Digital Marketing

The 9-month program is guaranteed to position solo attorneys and law firms as the number one credible authority in their areas of expertise, turning them into influencers in the legal industry.

Dallas, Aug. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KISS PR, one of Texas's leading law firm marketing companies, has launched its law firm branding program. It is a 9-month influencer program for attorneys that guarantees to boost branding by building trust with their target audience. It promises to position lawyers as the number one authority in their areas of expertise and turn them into masters of public relations themselves.

The influencer program for attorneys is designed by KISS PR’s CEO, Qamar Zaman, who has created a blueprint that effectively boosts branding and publicity after over a decade of helping lawyers grow their practice.

“This law firm branding program aims to help attorneys leverage the power of digital credibility,” Zaman explained. “From my over a decade-long experience working with law firms and solo attorneys, digital credibility brings exponential growth that helps them become status experts in their areas of expertise.”

The 9-month influencer program involves positioning and authority building to boost branding and law firm image. One of the significant parts of brand building includes how law firms can leverage earned media. Zaman said a PR roadmap would be laid out when asked what attorneys can expect in the program's first month.

“In the program's first month, during the extensive meeting with the client, we lay out a carefully planned and designed PR roadmap. It helps the client to easily understand the strategies involved and what they can expect from them,” Zaman explained.

The course also includes a special eBook about storytelling for law firms. It teaches how story-driven content can help your business thrive and attract new legal cases

KISS PR is also offering white label branding services to SEO companies under KISS PR white label agency services.

About KISS PR

Since the start of its operation, the KISS PR platform has already generated 68,000 stories and press pieces that garner exponential traffic and views for its clients in multiple industries. Many of KISS PR’s clients have become regular contributors to major publications. After going through its program, they have learned the intricacies of PR strategy and have become masters of public relations themselves.

Media Contact

az@kisspr.com


