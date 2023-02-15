U.S. markets closed

KISS PR and Level Up Media PR Join Forces to Revolutionize PR Services

KISS PR Brand Story
·2 min read
kisspr
kisspr

Level Up Media PR is a women owned PR, media, and consulting company. They strive to help you grow and scale your business by helping you go from Unknown to UNFORGETTABLE.

New York, NY, Feb. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KISS PR, the leading digital media business known for brand storytelling and influencer PR since 1995, is proud to announce its collaboration with Level Up Media PR. The partnership brings together two of the most dynamic women in the PR business, Rachel Weaver and Becca Brazil, as cobrand partners.

Rachel Weaver (Left) - Becca Brazil (Right)

"Building brand authority can be a complex process, but with the combined expertise of KISS PR and Level Up Media PR, businesses and individuals now have the support they need to succeed," says Rachel Weaver, the Co-Founder of Level Up Media PR. The collaboration aims to create new product offerings that will revolutionize the influencer brand marketing industry.

Becca Brazil, Co-Founder of Level Up Media PR, says, "Whether you're a business looking to establish yourself as an industry leader or an individual striving to reach your full potential, our combined team has the skills and knowledge to help you achieve your goals."

Inspired by Simon Sinek's wise words, 'If you have the opportunity to do amazing things in your life, I strongly encourage you to invite someone to join you,' Qamar Zaman, CEO of KISS PR, has brought together two exceptional women entrepreneurs to offer new opportunities in the world of PR. By joining forces with Level Up Media PR, KISS PR will create a harmony that will empower brands worldwide to effectively tell their brand stories and reach their target audience at an affordable cost.

This collaboration is a major milestone for both KISS PR and Level Up Media PR, and it is expected to bring new and innovative solutions to the market. The companies will work together to help businesses and individuals build their online authority and achieve their business and brand goals.

About KISS PR:

KISS PR is a leading digital media business that has been providing brand storytelling and influencer PR services since 1995. With a focus on delivering high-quality content and building a strong online presence, KISS PR has established itself as a trusted partner for businesses and individuals looking to establish their online authority.

About Level Up Media PR:

Level Up Media PR is a women owned PR, media, and consulting company. This dynamic female duo also host the Level UP Live with Becca & Rachel Podcast. Level UP Media PR helps businesses and individuals build their credibility by showcasing expertise, authority, and trust. They strive to help you grow and scale your business by helping you go from Unknown to UNFORGETTABLE. Founded by Rachel Weaver and Becca Brazil, Level Up Media PR has a passion for helping others achieve their business and personal goals. They are dedicated to delivering exceptional results.

Media Contact for KISS PR az@kisspr.com

Media Contact for Level Up PR rachel@levelupmediapr.com



