U.S. markets open in 32 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,395.75
    +40.75 (+0.94%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,551.00
    +294.00 (+0.86%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,925.25
    +161.00 (+1.09%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,264.40
    +25.90 (+1.16%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    81.37
    +0.93 (+1.16%)
     

  • Gold

    1,800.50
    +5.80 (+0.32%)
     

  • Silver

    23.49
    +0.32 (+1.36%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1609
    +0.0009 (+0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5440
    -0.0050 (-0.32%)
     

  • Vix

    17.47
    -2.38 (-11.99%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3715
    +0.0055 (+0.40%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.5040
    +0.2570 (+0.23%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    57,502.79
    +2,492.77 (+4.53%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,378.60
    +44.20 (+3.31%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,201.09
    +59.27 (+0.83%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,550.93
    +410.65 (+1.46%)
     
JOBS:

New weekly jobless claims hit new pandemic-era low

Another 293,000 Americans filed claims, 320,000 expected

Kissflow Launches Collaboration-Centric Project Management Tool For Functional Managers

·2 min read

Makes managing projects simple, with an attractive project board that gives full visibility into tasks & timelines!

WILMINGTON, Del., Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kissflow, a leader in business process and workflow automation software used by organizations in over 160 countries, today announced the launch of an elegant project management offering: Kissflow Project.

Kissflow Project is for teams in high performance companies to manage all kinds of internal projects with ease. With Kissflow Project, managers can actively start managing projects without the need for any formal training in project management. It lets them drop rules and rituals for movement and agility with a simple, intuitive and flexible tool that is also affordable.

Kissflow Project offers functional managers and their teams a host of benefits, currently unavailable in the market:

  • Can be used without a steep learning curve

  • Allows for centralized team collaboration

  • Available at an affordable price point of $7 per user

  • Powerful reporting capabilities

  • Can be scaled as you grow

"A surprising fact is that only 25% of organizations (1-in-4) use project management software. The rest are still using spreadsheets, paper, and a set of separate tools with little to no integration capabilities. We delved deep into understanding why, and found out that most tools out there are still too complicated for managers. That's where Kissflow Project comes in - you get to automate several processes, send out reminders, delegate tasks, and perform many other time-consuming tasks in only a few clicks," says Kausikram Krishnasayee, Director - Product Management, Kissflow.

Some feedback from early users include:

"I'm really enjoying running projects off of a dataset as I would in Airtable. Ramping up the capabilities of the dataset means that I can run multiple projects off the same dataset. I'm throwing a lot at Kissflow Projects right now, and it's adapting pretty well for me."

"The reason I chose Kissflow as a project management tool is because I like the visual representation and the fact that it's online and accessible on multiple devices."

About Kissflow:
Kissflow offers pioneering Low-Code & No-Code work management solutions for organisations to manage all of their work on a single platform. Kissflow's suite of products are used by over 10,000 organizations spread across 160 countries, including more than fifty Fortune 500 companies. G2 Crowd named Kissflow as a leader in the BPM and Workflow category, with a customer satisfaction score of 4.3 out of 5, the highest in the category. To learn more, visit https://kissflow.com/

Media Contact:
Lalitha Yalamanchi
Manager- Corp.Com & PR
Kissflow
+91-96000 87401
321303@email4pr.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kissflow-launches-collaboration-centric-project-management-tool-for-functional-managers-301400052.html

SOURCE Kissflow

Recommended Stories

  • When will supply chains be back to normal? And how did things get so bad?

    COVID-19 led to logjams at ports and borders that continue to ripple through many parts of our economy and everyday life. When will it get better?

  • Gas crisis: 250,000 customers hit as two more suppliers collapse

    Pure Planet, which is backed by oil giant BP, and Colorado Energy have both ceased trading amid rising wholesale energy prices.

  • Lightspeed launches new flagship restaurant platform in North America with innovative analytics, payments, inventory management

    Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE: LSPD) (TSX: LSPD), the one-stop commerce platform for merchants around the world to simplify, scale, and create exceptional customer experiences, today announced the launch of the all-new Lightspeed Restaurant, a unified hospitality commerce and point-of-sale (POS) platform.

  • More Americans are quitting their jobs. Here is how to do it

    After years of working in corporate marketing jobs, Allie Fendrick and Kate Meehan of Minneapolis had already considered shaking up their careers. “I think there’s nothing like a global virus to really make everyone take a hard and meaningful look at what we’re doing,” Fendrick said. The pair decided to leave their advertising agency, joining two former colleagues to co-found brand and communications firm Hush Collaborative.

  • How much will you spend in retirement? 6 things you probably haven’t considered

    Personal-finance pundits love to debate safe withdrawal rates—the amount a retiree can withdraw each year from a portfolio without depleting it too quickly. On the income side, do you envision a traditional retirement—that is, stopping work entirely—or would you like to taper down to part-time, perhaps taking on a new job or starting a small business? It seemed like an odd choice for a high-net-worth retiree.

  • Putin Says American Reporter Is Too ‘Beautiful’ to Understand His Very Clever Point

    ROSCONGRESSPresident Vladimir Putin appeared to be channeling the stereotype of Russia’s uneducated working classes this week when he mocked and patronized an experienced American business journalist. Unleashing his inner gopnik during an on-stage interview, he claimed she must be too “beautiful” to understand his complex argument.The exchange took place Wednesday at a Russian Energy Week panel in Moscow moderated by CNBC journalist Hadley Gamble. The reporter had pressed Putin on reports of Rus

  • After Covid-19 delay, Tanger Outlets preps construction start for massive Century Farms shopping center

    After delaying work on an Antioch shopping center due to cash flow concerns in 2020, Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. is now eyeing a March construction start for the massive Century Farms project.

  • The food delivery industry is learning it needs to keep restaurants happy

    DoorDash is rolling out new programs and initiatives to try and win back the restaurant industry, which is lobbying against high fees.

  • Chick-fil-A Customers Are Outraged That the Fast-Food Chain Is Doing This

    From its signature "my pleasure" mantra to helping push a customer's car to the gas station, Chick-fil-A and its employees have a reputation for going above and beyond for customers. In fact, this fast food chain was recently voted best in customer satisfaction for the third year in a row in a 2021 Newsweek survey. But despite its success with fast food consumers over the years, Chick-fil-A has recently come under fire for a decision that has upset even its most loyal devotees. Read on find out

  • The UK has more job vacancies than ever before and businesses blame Brexit

    The UK now has more unfilled jobs than at any time since record-keeping began back in 2002, as a number of factors including the loss of European Union workers after Brexit is felt ever more keenly. According to the UK Office for National Statistics (ONS), there were more than 1.1 million job vacancies in July through September of this year, with 12 of the 18 sectors monitored reaching record highs. Hospitality is the industry with the biggest need for workers, the ONS said, with three in ten businesses struggling to fill vacancies.

  • Best Retirement Plans for Self-Employed People

    Being self-employed has a multitude of benefits. While you can be your own boss and enjoy the flexibility and agency that comes along with this style of employment, there are certain things that aren’t as readily available. This includes employer … Continue reading → The post Best Retirement Plans for Self-Employed People appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • 2 Top Cybersecurity Stocks to Buy in October

    Tenable's main product, Nessus, scans a company's entire infrastructure for vulnerabilities like misconfigured software, weak passwords, and flaws in the network. It offers a free version of Nessus (Nessus Home) for mainstream users and a paid version (Nessus Professional) for enterprise users. It remains unprofitable on a GAAP basis, but it turned profitable on a non-GAAP basis in 2020 with a net profit of $20.8 million.

  • Domino's U.S. same-store sales fall for first time in a decade as demand slows

    As COVID-19 curbs ease, Americans, who spent the last year ordering in, have started to eat out at restaurants, slowing sales at Domino's that gets most of its business from deliveries and take-away orders. Same-store sales at the company's U.S. restaurants fell 1.9% during the reported quarter, compared with estimates of a 1.89% increase, according to IBES data from Refinitiv. Its U.S. same-store sales had jumped 17.5% a year ago.

  • Remote workers less attached to jobs, companies, co-workers than they were in the office: survey

    Prudential Financial Vice Chair Rob Falzon joins Yahoo Finance to discuss the shifts taking place in America's workforce, the struggles working from home, and the key takeaways from the Prudential survey.

  • Deere Workers Go on Strike as UAW,  Company Fail to Reach Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- Over 10,000 Deere & Co. workers went on strike after representatives from the company and the United Auto Workers union failed to reach an agreement over a new labor contract. Most Read from BloombergWhat Comes After GE’s 129 Years of Greenhouse GasWhat the Front Line of the U.S. Abortion Fight in Kentucky Looks Like NowArgentina’s 120-Year-Old Cattle Auction Is Leaving Buenos AiresThe strike, which began around midnight Chicago time, comes after a tentative agreement was rejected

  • Chile Offers Incentives to Miners to Take On More Lithium Projects

    (Bloomberg) -- Chile is offering new contracts to tap the world’s biggest reserves of lithium in a effort to reclaim market share as demand for the battery metal surges.Most Read from BloombergWhat Comes After GE’s 129 Years of Greenhouse GasWhat the Front Line of the U.S. Abortion Fight in Kentucky Looks Like NowArgentina’s 120-Year-Old Cattle Auction Is Leaving Buenos AiresThe government is making bidding rules available to local and foreign firms for five quotas of 80,000 metric tons apiece.

  • Crude Oil Rally, OPEC Fails To Meet Quota

    With OPEC+ sticking to its existing pact for gradual production growth and a handful of member countries failing to meet their quota, supplies are expected to remain tight until the next OPEC+ summit

  • Oil Refiners Have Gotten a Boost from the Power Crunch. It Won’t Last.

    "There's some fears around what happens later in the winter,” says Citi analyst Prashant Rao.

  • US now world’s biggest Bitcoin miner after China ban

    The US just overtook China as the world’s biggest source of Bitcoin mining only weeks after Beijing banned it.

  • Bitcoin Mining After the China Ban: US Dominance Is Set to Continue

    China has “missed the ball” as geopolitical certainties and access to cheap power and infrastructure enable the U.S. to take more bitcoin mining market share.