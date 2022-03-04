U.S. markets open in 2 hours 7 minutes

Kit and Cameron Pelletier and Tyler Olinger of Tint World® Awarded Franchisee of the Year by International Franchise Association

·3 min read

Jacksonville, N.C., owners recognized for outstanding performance and exemplifying excellence in their community

JACKSONVILLE, N.C., March 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The International Franchise Association (IFA) today named Kit and Cameron Pelletier and Tyler Olinger, owners of the Tint World® location in Jacksonville, N.C., as Franchisee of the Year. The Pelletiers and Olinger were honored at IFA's 62nd Annual Convention in San Diego for being an outstanding franchise establishment and owner-operator team.

The owners of the Tint World® location in Jacksonville, N.C., have been named Franchisee of the Year by the International Franchise Association. Above, left to right, owners Tyler Olinger, Kit Pelletier, and Cameron Pelletier.

"Franchisee of the Year Awards are the highest honors presented to individual franchisees," said Matthew Haller, President and CEO of the International Franchise Association. "These local business owners, like the Pelletiers and Olinger, represent some of the best entrepreneurs in the country, and we are proud to recognize their contributions to their communities, their employees, and all those they serve."

The Franchisee of the Year Award, sponsored by IFA's partner Paychex, recognizes leading franchisees who exemplify at least one of IFA's "Open for Opportunity" core pillars: Community, Workforce, Diversity, Equity and Inclusion, and Veterans.

The Pelletiers and Olinger overcame the challenges of 2019's Hurricane Dorian to open their Tint World® franchise location in Jacksonville, North Carolina. In a short period, this store has become the area's go-to location for automotive styling and vehicle enhancements. The team's accomplishments as the region's leading provider of automotive lighting services have been recognized by Race Sport Lighting, and their outstanding franchise performance has earned them membership in Tint World®'s elite "Million Dollar Club" of top-earning franchise owners. The Pelletiers and Olinger are also the most recent recipients of Tint World's coveted "Franchisee of the Year" Award, presented during the franchise's annual Race to Success convention.

"With the extraordinary support and training Tint World® provides, as well as the company's well-deserved reputation for product and service excellence, we were able to immediately connect with the community," Kit Pelletier said. "We recognized that Jacksonville is the proud home of many military families, and we are committed to delivering the best service in order to meet and exceed their expectations."

A recent IFA study showed that franchising helped lead U.S. economic recovery in 2021, with exceptional job and business growth across all franchising sectors. The industry on average provides higher wages, better benefits, and more leave than non-franchised businesses, as well as greater opportunities to underserved communities and aspiring entrepreneurs, according to Oxford Economics research.

"Kit, Cameron and Tyler embody Tint World®'s mission to lead in every market, and their success demonstrates their passion for their community," said Charles J. Bonfiglio, CEO and president of Tint World®. "When spirited leaders like this team have access to the unique, innovative tools that Tint World® Automotive Styling Centers™ offers, the results speak for themselves. This Jacksonville ownership team provides the example we need to continue our nationwide and international growth in 2022 and beyond."

About Tint World®
Founded in 1982, Tint World® Automotive Styling Centers™ is America's largest and fastest-growing automotive accessories and window tinting international franchise, specializing in window tinting, protective films, vehicle wraps, audio and electronics, security systems, car and truck accessories, wheels and tires, detailing and ceramic coating, and installation services.

Tint World® Mobile Services™ include marine, residential, and commercial window tinting films, solar films, decorative films, safety and security films, and protective ceramic coatings. Tint World® has locations in the United States, Canada, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates, with master franchise opportunities available worldwide. To find out more, please visit www.TintWorld.com or www.TintWorldFranchise.com.

Tint World® Contact:
Charles J. Bonfiglio, CEO
(800) 767-8468
Charles.Bonfiglio@tintworld.com

MEDIA CONTACT:
Heather Ripley
Ripley PR
(865) 977-1973
hripley@ripleypr.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kit-and-cameron-pelletier-and-tyler-olinger-of-tint-world-awarded-franchisee-of-the-year-by-international-franchise-association-301495612.html

SOURCE Tint World®

