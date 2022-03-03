U.S. markets close in 1 hour 33 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,392.24
    +5.70 (+0.13%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,034.00
    +142.65 (+0.42%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,638.40
    -113.62 (-0.83%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,035.49
    -23.38 (-1.14%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    109.52
    -1.08 (-0.98%)
     

  • Gold

    1,935.40
    +13.10 (+0.68%)
     

  • Silver

    25.25
    +0.06 (+0.24%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1068
    -0.0054 (-0.49%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.8650
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3352
    -0.0052 (-0.39%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.4380
    -0.0820 (-0.07%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,366.91
    -1,216.14 (-2.79%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    950.93
    -25.75 (-2.64%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,238.85
    -190.71 (-2.57%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,577.27
    +184.24 (+0.70%)
     
JOBS:

Jobless claims fall to 2-month low

Initial jobless claims fall for second week in a row, 215,000 Americans filed last week

Kit Check Hires New Chief Financial Officer

·2 min read

<span class="legendSpanClass">Kit Check strengthens C-Suite with growth-oriented financial hire</span>

ALEXANDRIA, Va., March 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kit Check, the leader in Medication Intelligence™ solutions that bring cost savings, efficiency, and patient safety to hospitals, today announced the addition of Erica Tingley as Chief Financial Officer. Ms. Tingley brings over 20 years of experience serving healthcare companies around strategy, finance, and M&A to Kit Check.

Erica Headshot
Erica Headshot

Ms. Tingley started her career and spent nearly ten years in investment banking at Merrill Lynch and Bank of America Merrill Lynch, executing more than 30 transactions valued at over $60 billion. She subsequently held senior positions and drove corporate development and corporate finance efforts at G100, The Advisory Board, and Perrigo.

"I am thrilled to welcome Erica to the team and to partner with her as we continue to accelerate growth at Kit Check," said Kevin MacDonald, co-founder & CEO of Kit Check. "Kit Check is now a multi-product, solution-driven company that helps health systems with a wide range of pharmacy-related needs. That evolution requires a more strategic and diversified approach, which suits Erica's background. Erica will manage our finance and accounting teams, with additional responsibility for operations. She will concentrate on scaling the organization and evaluating new internal and external opportunities."

"I am looking forward to working with the extraordinary team at Kit Check. In my first few months, I already see enormous potential in the markets the company serves. I am excited to build on Kit Check's current success and be a part of the company's rapid growth," said Erica Tingley, Chief Financial Officer. "Healthcare has always been my passion, and this opportunity allows me to make a real impact on healthcare innovation."

Ms. Tingley holds a BA in Applied Math and Economics from Harvard University and an MBA in Health Care Management from The Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania.

About Kit Check

Kit Check® is the leading provider of automated medication tracking and diversion detection solutions for hospital pharmacies in the U.S., bringing visibility, simplicity, and predictability to the complex world of medication supply management. Our groundbreaking Medication Intelligence™ solutions provide item-level visibility, workflow simplicity, and actionable analytics, empowering stakeholders to deliver the right medicine to the right patient at the right time, every time. To date, our more than 800 U.S. and Canadian hospital partners have adopted Kit Check solutions to solve the most challenging of healthcare problems. Kit Check Solutions help providers save time, manage inventory, prevent diversion at their facilities, save money on medication spend, and ensure patient safety. More information about Kit Check and our software solutions can be found at kitcheck.com.

Contact:
Lucas McCanna
press@kitcheck.com

Kit Check logo (horizontal) (PRNewsfoto/Kit Check)
Kit Check logo (horizontal) (PRNewsfoto/Kit Check)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kit-check-hires-new-chief-financial-officer-301495334.html

SOURCE Kit Check

Recommended Stories

  • Why Nio Stock Is Falling Today

    Shares of Nio (NYSE: NIO), a leading Chinese electric vehicle (EV) company, were sliding this morning after the company reported slowing EV sales yesterday. Investors may also be reacting to news that another EV competitor is raising prices due to rising costs. Nio said yesterday that its vehicle deliveries increased 10% in February, compared to the same time a year ago.

  • Why Veeva Systems Stock Is Sinking Today

    Shares of Veeva Systems (NYSE: VEEV) were sinking 16.9% as of 10:53 a.m. ET on Thursday. It posted adjusted earnings per share of $0.90, a 15% increase. Veeva forecast adjusted earnings per share of between $0.91 and $0.92 in the first quarter.

  • If Russian Currency Reserves Aren’t Really Money, the World Is in for a Shock

    Sanctions have shown that currency reserves accumulated by central banks can be taken away. With China taking note, this may reshape geopolitics, economic management and even the international role of the U.S. dollar.

  • Market reacts to Snowflake, Okta, Best Buy, Victoria's Secret earnings

    Yahoo Finance Live's Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss earnings for Snowflake, Okta, Best Buy, and Victoria's Secret.

  • I’m 60, have ‘well into seven figures’ saved and my only debt is a $60K HELOC. Do I need a financial adviser to help, or can I navigate this myself?

    My question is, do I need to retain a financial advisor for a 1% fee or can I navigate my retirement financially with an accountant only? Answer: Firstly, understand the differences in what an accountant can do for you, and what a financial adviser can. “An accountant could help with taxes, but is unlikely to address anything else,” says Julia Kramer, certified financial behavior specialist and certified public accountant at Signature Financial Planning.

  • ‘Cathie’s a boom or bust investor’ — what Wood’s former boss says about the star fund manager

    Wood's former boss at AllianceBernstein says the Ark Invest fund manager "doesn't disinvest or risk manage"

  • Why Crocs Shares Plunged in February

    Shares of popular clog and sandal maker Crocs (NASDAQ: CROX) have been on a severe downtrend so far this year. While the report detailed an excellent year for Crocs, some additional expenses are anticipated in the near term, which had investors spooked. Crocs completed a strong year in 2021 with fourth-quarter revenue growing about 43% over the prior-year period.

  • Oppenheimer Says These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks Could Double This Year

    The markets were already on shaky ground in 2022’s opening period, as the prospect of inflation and higher interest rates loomed large. But the volume has been turned up significantly now there is a full-scale war to contend with following Putin’s invasion of Ukraine. What does all this mean for the global markets? Asks Oppenheimer’s Chief Investment Strategist John Stoltzfus, before providing the answer: “Near-term volatility likely will persist on the landscape as global market participants we

  • Why Tesla Stock Fell on Thursday

    Following a rebound in the stock of Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) in late February that took it from below $800 closer to $900, the electric-vehicle (EV) maker's shares are taking a breather on Thursday. The decline is likely primarily due to a bearish day for the overall market on Thursday, namely the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite. Shares of Tesla have had a rough year so far.

  • Longleaf Partners: “Lumen (LUMN) Remains Underappreciated by the Market and Offer Significant Upside”

    Longleaf Partners Fund, a Memphis-based fund under Southeastern Asset Management, published its “Longleaf Partners Global Fund” fourth quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. Longleaf Partners Global Fund added 3.00% in the fourth quarter versus MSCI World’s return of 7.77%. For the full year, the Fund added 8.20%, while the […]

  • Why Hexo Shares Soared Today

    Shares of Canadian cannabis company Hexo (NASDAQ: HEXO) soared at the open Thursday after it and peer Tilray announced plans for a new strategic partnership. As of 10 a.m. ET, Hexo shares were up 11.7% while Tilray stock had sunk 3.3%. The new agreement calls for Tilray to acquire up to $211 million of senior secured convertible notes that Hexo previously issued.

  • London Stock Exchange suspends trading in 28 Russian companies

    LSE halts transactions in firms hit by sanctions and warns more may follow

  • Here’s exactly how much money is in the average savings account in America (and psst: it’s a lot more than you might guess)

    While there’s no magic number as to the amount of money someone should have in savings, experts agree that at least having an emergency fund — anywhere from 3-to-9 months of expenses — in savings is imperative. But accounts with higher APYs do exist.

  • Why the stock market refuses to plunge on Russia-Ukraine crisis

    Believe it or not, markets remain focused on another key issue besides the war between Russia and Ukraine.

  • This 6.7%-Yielding Dividend Stock Took Another Step Towards Delivering on a Big Promise

    Energy Transfer (NYSE: ET) recently increased its distribution by 15%, pushing its yield to an attractive 6.7%. The energy company took another step toward achieving that target this week after agreeing to sell its interest in its Canadian operations. The deal will help strengthen its balance sheet and finance its U.S. expansion, potentially freeing up cash flow for further dividend increases.

  • ETFs are becoming Russia's 'entire market' as Moscow exchange remains closed: Strategist

    ETF Trends CIO and Director of Research Dave Nadig joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss Russian ETFs and energy ETFs as MOEX remains closed and the Russia-Ukraine war continues.

  • C3.ai CEO Tom Siebel Says the Stock Is a ‘Screaming Buy.’ Here’s Why.

    Shares of enterprise artificial intelligence software firm C3.ai are higher on a strong fiscal-third-quarter report. CEO Tom Siebel says, 'We killed it.'

  • Intel faces ‘all-or-nothing’ situation, analyst says in downgrade

    Intel Corp. may have gotten a callout in President Joe Biden's State of the Union address earlier in the week, but on Thursday it fell further down Morgan Stanley's list of chip names.

  • Ukraine Stance by U.S. Tech Firm Epam Sparks Internal Dissension

    (Bloomberg) -- Tension over the conflict in Ukraine -- and the role U.S. companies should play in opposing Russia’s invasion -- is playing out within Epam Systems Inc., a Pennsylvania-based company with a large work force in Ukraine. Most Read from BloombergRussia’s Rating Cut to Junk; Talks on Tap: Ukraine UpdateUkraine Update: White House Rebuffs Calls for Ban on Russian OilGerman Authorities Said to Deny Seizing Usmanov YachtChina Holds Talks With Ukraine, Further Edging Away From RussiaResig

  • Should Teladoc Shareholders Be Worried About Amazon?

    Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) has been slowly growing its presence in healthcare. Since then, it has launched Amazon Pharmacy and Amazon Care. Last month, it also announced that it would be rolling out its telehealth service nationwide.