This Kit Is Probably the Best Nikon Has for Mirrorless Cameras

Check this out. If you really love your Nikon cameras, the Nikon z5 is probably your best bet right now in terms of affordability and capabilities. We reviewed it very positively a while back. There are kit lens options, but they don’t make the most economical sense. Instead, reach for their new 40mm f2 Z. We’re in the process of reviewing it and we’ve gotten really great results with it so far. Together, they’re available at a price that’s hard to beat. Plus the 40mm is weather resistant.