U.S. markets open in 1 hour 52 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,894.25
    -28.50 (-0.73%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,211.00
    -229.00 (-0.73%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,844.50
    -91.00 (-0.76%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,763.90
    -8.90 (-0.50%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    108.07
    -1.52 (-1.39%)
     

  • Gold

    1,829.20
    +13.30 (+0.73%)
     

  • Silver

    21.75
    +0.20 (+0.93%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0527
    +0.0062 (+0.59%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8860
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    32.04
    +5.94 (+22.76%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2422
    +0.0079 (+0.64%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    127.7810
    -0.5160 (-0.40%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    29,259.50
    -553.78 (-1.86%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    650.21
    -20.47 (-3.05%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,276.82
    -161.27 (-2.17%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,402.84
    -508.36 (-1.89%)
     

Kitchen Brains Accelerates Growth with Investment from Source Capital

·2 min read

STRATFORD, Conn., May 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kitchen Brains® (the "Company"), a leading designer and manufacturer of fully integrated smart cooking computers, electronic controls and software solutions for commercial foodservice operations, is pleased to announce that Source Capital, LLC ("Source"), a private equity firm, has acquired the Company. The terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Kitchen Brains Logo
Kitchen Brains Logo

Based in Stratford, CT, Kitchen Brains brands include (FAST)® controls and timers, Modularm® environment monitoring and QPM, an innovative SaaS production management solution that enables automation across restaurant cooking operations to ensure food is hot, fresh and availableTM. Kitchen Brains serves a broad spectrum of customers, including some of the largest foodservice operators and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), in more than 125 countries across the globe. The Company's products enable customers to reduce costs, drive productivity and increase guest satisfaction.

Source Capital is proud to partner with the Kitchen Brains team, led by CEO Christian Koether, to continue building on the Company's 50+ year legacy of innovation. The acquisition follows the highly successful implementation of USA2020, a multimillion-dollar equipment investment by Kitchen Brains in its Connecticut manufacturing facility, and the Company's recently announced partnership with Microsoft Azure to provide state-of-the-art connectivity and cloud-based business intelligence and advanced reporting. Source and the Kitchen Brains team plan to deepen the Company's established customer relationships, while also targeting expansion opportunities for both its hardware and software offerings

"We are excited to partner with Source Capital, as this new relationship will enable us to accelerate our product pipeline, bolster our scalability and provide greater access to both financial and human capital resources, all of which benefit our customer base," said Christian Koether.

Ben Emmons, Managing Director at Source Capital, stated, "Kitchen Brains has built an impressive company, with deep industry relationships and global reach. We look forward to delivering added value and incremental resources to further build the business together."

For more information about Kitchen Brains, please visit: kitchenbrains.com.

About Source Capital
Source Capital, LLC is a private investment firm that invests in mature, lower middle-market companies across a range of industries. Source Capital's investment strategy targets growing companies with greater than $2 million in EBITDA seeking a growth-oriented partner. Since its founding in 2002, Source has made over 115 investments in lower middle-market companies. For more information, please visit: source-cap.com.

About Kitchen Brains
Founded in 1969, Kitchen Brains, kitchenbrains.com, maintains its global headquarters and state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Stratford, Connecticut. Company brands, including (FAST.)®, Modularm® and QPM, feature a growing number of products that incorporate KBconnectTM IoT/cloud connectivity, and can be found globally in leading QSRs, casual and fine dining restaurants, convenience and grocery stores, schools, hospitals, stadiums and other facilities.

Contact: Jeff Gray
Kitchen Brains 
(203) 380-3512 
jgray@kitchenbrains.com

 

SOURCE Kitchen Brains

Recommended Stories

  • Fidelity Legend Peter Lynch Acquires 5.2% Stake in Penny Stock

    (Bloomberg) -- Peter Lynch is still searching for bargains on Wall Street at age 78, even if it involves a penny stock.Most Read from BloombergStocks Suffer Steepest Rout in Almost Two Years: Markets WrapWalmart Flashes a Warning Sign to the Entire Consumer EconomyTarget and Walmart’s Deep Pain Could Be Your GainPlotkin Shuts Melvin Hedge Fund Left Reeling by Redditor AttackMusk Loses $12 Billion in a Day as He Tweets Politics, Slams ESGThe former Fidelity Magellan fund manager acquired a 5.2% s

  • ‘It’s so horrible that I want to buy it’ — Jim Cramer likes these 2 beaten-down tech names that are still posting white-hot revenue growth

    High-quality items seldom go on sale. Grab them when they do.

  • Tesla cut from S&P 500 ESG Index, and Elon Musk tweets his fury

    (Reuters) -An S&P Dow Jones Indices executive told Reuters on Wednesday it has removed electric carmaker Tesla Inc from the widely followed S&P 500 ESG Index because of issues including claims of racial discrimination and crashes linked to its autopilot vehicles, and Tesla CEO Elon Musk responded with harsh tweets including that "ESG is a scam". In it changes, effective May 2, the sustainability index also added soon-to-be-Musk-controlled Twitter Inc and oil refiner Phillips 66 while dropping Delta Air Lines and Chevron Corp, according to an announcement. The back-and-forth over the index changes reflects a wider debate about the metrics used to judge corporate performance on environmental, social and governance (ESG) issues, a growing area of investing.

  • Will Novavax Stock Ever Reach Its All-Time High Again?

    Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) investors are no strangers to tragedy. On Feb. 9 in 2021, shares of the coronavirus vaccine developer hit their all-time high of $331.68. Are longtime shareholders doomed to heavy losses forever, or will Novavax return to its glory days?

  • Here's Why Upstart Soared on Wednesday While Most Stocks Fell

    In contrast to the overall market, lending technology company Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST) was a major outperformer, with shares rising by about 6%. Upstart recently plunged by more than 50% after its first-quarter earnings, and the biggest reason was that the dollar amount of loans carried on Upstart's balance sheet more than doubled. Recently, Upstart's management has made it clear that it understands investors' concerns and is going to immediately take steps to address them.

  • Dow Jones Futures Fall After Target-Led Sell-Off; Market Rally Has 90% Chance Of Doing This

    A Target earnings miss on inflation pressures sparked a fierce sell-off Wednesday. Here's what that means for the market rally.

  • Billionaire George Soros Bets on These 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks

    Keeping up the returns would be a neat trick in today’s market, as the main indexes are all steeply down for the year so far – with losses of 15% on the S&P 500 and 24% on the NASDAQ. For investors, then, the best strategy may just be to follow a winner. Billionaire investing legend George Soros is most definitely a winner. He’s built a portfolio worth billions, and had possibly the greatest bull run in hedge fund history, averaging 30% annualized returns for 30 years. Starting in 1992, when he

  • Warren Buffett Isn't Perfect And Is Losing Big On 6 Stocks, Too

    Warren Buffett is having a good year with S&P 500 stocks — it's his kind of market. But he's suffering from his fair share of blowups.

  • Why Shares of Endo International Plummeted 69% on Wednesday

    Endo International (NASDAQ: ENDP), a specialty pharmaceutical company, saw its shares fall 69% on Wednesday. It was already a bad day for many companies with the Dow and the S&P 500 down more than 3% and the NASDAQ falling more than 4%. The biggest reason for Endo's massive drop came when The Wall Street Journal reported the company was negotiating to restructure its more-than $8 billion in debt with its lenders and senior bondholders.

  • 4 Growth Stocks Billionaire Money Managers Piled Into During the First Quarter

    A turbulent market didn't scare successful money managers away from buying shares in these fast-paced companies.

  • The S&P 500 Is Near a Bear Market. History Says It’s Not Done Falling.

    With the latest 4% drop on Wednesday, the index is now 18% below its all-time high and dangerously close to a bear market, defined by a 20% fall from the peak. Of the 12 bear markets since World War II, nine lost at least 25%. In 1973, 2000, and 2007, the bear markets began a steep and lasting decline of more than 40%.

  • Fed ‘overshot dramatically’ on inflation: Josh Friedman

    Canyon Partners co-Founder & co-CEO Josh Friedman joins 'Influencers with Andy Serwer' to share his thoughts on Federal Reserve policy and inflation in the U.S. economy.

  • Five Stocks Actually Rose As The Remaining S&P 500 Melted Down

    It's not easy to gain on the worst day for stocks in years when 98% of S&P 500 stocks fell. But a few did.

  • This Semiconductor Stock Could Go Parabolic

    Applied Materials (NASDAQ: AMAT) stock has lost a quarter of its value on the market in 2022, but shares of the company that supplies semiconductor manufacturing equipment to foundries have been in recovery mode over the past week. It won't be surprising to see Applied Materials stock get a nice shot in the arm when it releases its fiscal 2022 second-quarter results after the market closes on May 19. Applied Materials has won big from the global semiconductor shortage over the past couple of years, consistently logging robust top- and bottom-line growth.

  • Three lessons from Warren Buffett worth paying attention to right now

    Here’s what you can learn from the investing guru about inflation, index funds and value investing, and what you can do today to shore your financial portfolio.

  • Musk Mad Tesla Removed from S&P 500 ESG Index

    Tesla ( ) CEO Elon Musk is extremely unhappy that the EV company was eliminated from the S&P 500 ESG Index on Wednesday, voicing his concerns on Twitter. The electric automaker was taken off the ESG index by S&P Dow Jones Indices due to Tesla's ongoing issues of racial discrimination claims from employees and how it has dealt with a National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), a government investigation after several crashes were connected to its autopilot vehicles. The changes are retroactive: they are effective May 2 and a May 17 S&P Dow Jones Indices blog post described the rationale.

  • ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (ZIM) Q1 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

    Image source: The Motley Fool. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE: ZIM)Q1 2022 Earnings CallMay 18, 2022, 8:00 a.m. ETContents: Prepared Remarks Questions and Answers Call Participants Prepared Remarks: OperatorLadies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by.

  • You just retired and your target-date fund has plunged. What do you do now?

    Uncle Sam will pay his bills, so if you own Treasury bonds you will get the interest and principal. By the start of this year bonds had become so expensive that 10-year Treasury notes (BX:TMUBMUSD10Y) sported yields (interest rates) of just 1.6%, 30-year Treasury bonds (BX:TMUBMUSD30Y) yielded just 2%, and all “inflation protected” Treasury bonds (VAIPX) were actually guaranteed to lose purchasing power, no matter how long you held them. Money managers will tell you that going all the way back to the 1920s, 10-year Treasury notes have produced an “average” annual return of 5%.

  • Kohl’s Earnings Miss Estimates by a Lot. The Stock Is Dropping.

    Kohl's reports first-quarter adjusted earnings of 11 cents a share, widely missing analysts' forecasts.

  • This is how much money Americans think they need to be considered wealthy

    Charles Schwab's annual Modern Wealth Survey also asked 1,000 Americans how much they needed in order to live comfortably.