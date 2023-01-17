U.S. markets close in 1 hour 14 minutes

Kitchen Brains Appoints Thomas Brooks Chief Revenue Officer

·3 min read

STRATFORD, Conn., Jan. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kitchen Brains, a leading technology solutions company for kitchen controls and enterprise software, announced today the appointment of Thomas Brooks as Chief Revenue Officer, effective December 5, 2022. This decision follows the company's recent +$2M capital equipment investment, private equity investment partnership with Source Capital, LLC and further supports the company's commitment to scalable growth with long-time customers serving the food services industry.

Thomas Brooks Portrait
Thomas Brooks Portrait

Mr. Brooks brings over two decades of experience across private equity and public sector businesses.  Most recently he served as head of global business for ASSA Abloy's Self-Storage Business Area, where he was responsible for leading the strategic direction of the fastgrowing business area, including geographic expansion, platform migration to enterprise solutions, and innovation of industry leading new technologies.

"Kitchen Brains' strategic aspirations and focus on transforming the Middle of the House are incredibly well aligned to the successes Thomas has delivered in his recent career endeavors," said Christian Koether, Kitchen Brains CEO. "Thomas has demonstrated exceptional success in leading business transformation and accelerating growth. We are excited to welcome Thomas into Kitchen Brains as our first ever CRO, supporting our commitment to delivering scalable growth and commercial kitchen intelligence."

The appointment of Mr. Brooks follows a strong year for Kitchen Brains, which was highlighted by exceeding installation expectations of Quality Production Management (their IoT platform), launching their latest and most innovative temperature monitor (completely touchscreen), and achieving highest growth in company history. Having been a first mover in IoT solutions for kitchen controllers, the future is clearly aimed at increasing the focus on enterprise level optimization, creating a connected environment, and delivering the Korrect customer experience through fresh, hot and available products.

"Kitchen Brains pioneered the industry controller and technological standards dating back 7 decades, developing the components that became the standard for hot, crispy and fresh products, creating a consistent customer experience and brand loyalty," said Thomas Brooks. "Kitchen Brains offers an unmatched commitment to innovation of commercial kitchen controls and driving the future of digitization of the middle of the house. The company's culture of excellence, teamwork and commercial kitchen focus, presents an unparalleled opportunity to apply my experience to advance Kitchen Brains' aspirations and positive influence on the technological transformation of the middle of the kitchen."

About Kitchen Brains

Since 1969, Kitchen Brains has been an industry pioneer, thought leader and partner for many of the world's finest foodservice operators and OEMs. Through intelligent solutions for the middle of house that optimizes food production and margin control, we have navigated from the analog era to IoT solutions through the lens of the commercial kitchen. We know the kitchen. As a leader in the industry, Kitchen Brains® products can be found in more than 120 countries around the world ensuring food quality, reducing costs and improving employee safety.

Contact:

Kitchen Brains

(203) 377-4414

Marketing@kitchenbrains.com

Kitchen Brains Logo (PRNewsfoto/Kitchen Brains)
Kitchen Brains Logo (PRNewsfoto/Kitchen Brains)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kitchen-brains-appoints-thomas-brooks-chief-revenue-officer-301723665.html

SOURCE Kitchen Brains

