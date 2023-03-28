U.S. markets open in 4 hours 38 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,006.75
    -0.50 (-0.01%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,682.00
    +51.00 (+0.16%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,756.75
    -31.75 (-0.25%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,768.20
    +0.90 (+0.05%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    73.29
    +0.48 (+0.66%)
     

  • Gold

    1,953.30
    -0.50 (-0.03%)
     

  • Silver

    23.06
    -0.09 (-0.39%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0818
    +0.0014 (+0.13%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5280
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    20.71
    -1.03 (-4.74%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2294
    +0.0013 (+0.10%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    131.1130
    -0.4420 (-0.34%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    26,998.13
    -838.53 (-3.01%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    589.29
    -18.17 (-2.99%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,499.62
    +27.85 (+0.37%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,518.25
    +41.38 (+0.15%)
     

The Kitchen Cabinets Market is anticipated to register a CAGR of 6% during 2023 – 2028 - Market Size, Share, Forecasts, and Trends Analysis Report by Mordor Intelligence.

Mordor Intelligence
·3 min read
Mordor Intelligence
Mordor Intelligence

Hyderabad, March 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report titled "Kitchen Cabinets Market - (2023 – 2028),” the market is expected to register a CAGR of 6%. The key driver for kitchen cabinets is the construction of residential buildings, which are growing rapidly. The increasing demand for space-saving and proficient storage that optimize the usage of small spaces is expected to drive the demand for kitchen cabinets. Customization, to conform to the unique needs of modern consumers, is estimated to drive the market in the coming future.

What are the trends driving the growth of the Kitchen Cabinets Market?

Kitchens are often considered the most important room in homes. Therefore, a kitchen renovation is among the most common home improvements undertaken, giving momentum to the value of kitchen cabinets.

According to our research experts, some of the major market trends shaping the kitchen cabinets market are:

  • A study by official US sources found that the majority of homeowners who upgraded their kitchens opted for custom and semi-custom designs for their kitchen cabinets.

  • The availability of customized kitchen cabinets at affordable prices compared to conventional kitchen cabinets is increasing their demand in the region, supporting the global trend.

  • Among the different door styles for cabinets, recessed door styles dominated the market.

  • There is a positive outlook for wooden components and industrial products throughout the United States, a vital part of cabinets, store fixtures, and other wood industries.

  • It was found that among the materials used, paint was the predominant choice for kitchen cabinets, followed by wood and glass.

  • Residential project markets in the United States also aid the high growth of countertops in renovation models as homeowners opt for larger kitchens.

How is the growth being addressed?

In the growing nations of the Asia-Pacific region, a number of macroeconomic variables and internal market dynamics are influencing the growth and development of demand patterns. The market in the region is witnessing a substantial growth rate, owing to the increasing trend of kitchens being renovated. This is expected to increase the demand for kitchen cabinets.

Growth is mainly driven by the increase in demand for cabinets due to urbanization and the rising disposable incomes of consumers in the region. China is expected to register the fastest growth in demand for cabinets, surpassing Japan to become the second-largest cabinet market.

Rapid growth in the fittings of cabinets in new and existing homes and non-residential buildings is supporting the strong demand in China. 

Who are the key players in the Kitchen Cabinets Market?

The kitchen cabinets market is highly competitive, as many players are opting for different strategies to meet the diversifying needs of consumers. Some of the key players are:

  • Poggenpohl

  • JPD Kitchen Depot

  • Canyon Creek Cabinet Company

  • Leggett & Platt Incorporated

  • Leicht Kuchen AG

  • IKEA AB

  • Masco Corporation

  • Shenandoah Cabinetry

  • Crystal Cabinet

  • SieMatic M belwerke GmbH and Co. KG

  • Wellborn

In a nutshell, the Mordor Intelligence Market Research Report is a must-read for start-ups, industry players, investors, researchers, consultants, business strategists, and all those who are looking to understand this industry.  Get a glance at the https://www.mordorintelligence.com/industry-reports/kitchen-cabinets-market  

About Mordor Intelligence:

Mordor Intelligence is a market intelligence and advisory firm. At Mordor Intelligence, we believe in predicting butterfly effects that have the potential to change or significantly impact market dynamics.

Our market research reports are comprehensive and provide exclusive data, facts and figures, trends, and the competitive landscape of the industry.   

Mordor Intelligence constantly tracks industry trends. Some relevant market reports from the analysts that might be of interest to you:

Attachment

CONTACT: Company Name: Mordor Intelligence  Email: info@mordorintelligence.com Phone: +1 617-765-2493 Location: Hyderabad, Telangana  Country: India


Recommended Stories

  • Alibaba Co-Founder Jack Ma Returns to China After a Year Away

    The billionaire’s trip home after a year away comes as Beijing winds down a tech crackdown that hit entrepreneurs’ confidence.

  • Could Pioneer Natural Resources Rally Soon?

    In this daily bar chart of PXD, below, I see a downward trend from November. The On-Balance-Volume (OBV) line shows weakness from June and confirms the price decline. The 12-day price momentum study shows higher lows from December even though prices made lower lows.

  • Gilead Sciences Could Retreat Further From Here

    Biopharmaceutical company Gilead Sciences makes and distributes many drugs but today I am more interested in the position of the charts and indicators. Bottom-line strategy: GILD is a volatile stock that can move up or down quickly depending on the results of any given drug or treatment.

  • Oil prices soften; banking crisis and Chinese demand in focus

    West Texas Intermediate U.S. crude was down 1 cent, or 0.01%, to $72.80 a barrel. Brent crude futures fell 19 cents to $77.93 a barrel by 0651 GMT. "Though risks remain in the banking system amid the recent event, dip-buys in crude oil could be the prevailing trend in the near term," said Tina Teng, an analyst at CMC Markets.

  • Stocks gain, dollar slides, as banking fear eases

    Global stocks rose and the dollar softened on Tuesday, as a deal backed by the U.S. regulator for First Citizens BancShares to buy failed Silicon Valley Bank soothed wider worries about problems in the sector. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan edged up 0.6% by early afternoon Hong Kong time. U.S. stock futures, the S&P 500 e-minis, rose 0.1%.

  • Defense And Aerospace Stocks To Watch And Industry News

    Track the latest news and stocks to watch in the defense and aerospace industry, including Boeing, Lockheed Martin and Northrop Grumman.

  • Alibaba's Jack Ma returns to mainland China

    Alibaba founder Jack Ma has resurfaced in China after months of overseas travel, visiting a school Monday in the city where his company is headquartered and discussed topics such as artificial intelligence.

  • Here Are the Best Cars to Own in 2023

    The average price paid for a new non-luxury vehicle in February was $44,697, according to Cox Automotive, and while that may be down $681 from January, it's still a lot of dough. "What we've found is that models that promise luxury, fuel and energy efficiency (gas or electric), or pulse-quickening performance—and actually deliver—are often the ones that most satisfy owners," Consumer Reports said. For 2023, Consumer Reports included separate categories for hybrids and electric vehicles, as well as the compact and midsized pickup truck categories.

  • Jack Ma returns to China as govt tries to allay private sector fears

    Alibaba founder Jack Ma has returned to China, ending a stay overseas of more than a year that industry viewed as reflecting the sober mood of its private businesses, and which sources said eventually spurred the new premier to reach out. The return of China's best-known entrepreneur may help to quell the concerns of its private sector after a bruising two-year regulatory crackdown. Ma's re-emergence in public offers support for the government's softening tone toward the private sector as leaders try to shore up an economy battered by three years of COVID-19 curbs.

  • Asian shares mostly rise on relief over US bank strength

    Asian shares were mostly higher on Tuesday as investors got some relief from worries over troubled U.S. lenders with a planned takeover of failed Silicon Valley Bank. Hong Kong's Hang Seng rose nearly 1.1% to 19,773.37, while the Shanghai Composite slipped 0.2% to 3,245.81. Markets have been in turmoil following Silicon Valley Bank's collapse, the second-largest U.S. bank failure in history, earlier this month, and then the third-largest failure, by New York-based Signature Bank.

  • Oil’s Swoon Prompts Rush by Top Users to Protect Against Rebound

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil consumers including airlines used the recent slump in prices to boost their hedging level at a rapid pace, locking in protection against a possible rebound later in the year. Most Read from BloombergFBI Releases Files on Ivana TrumpSchwab’s $7 Trillion Empire Built on Low Rates Is Showing CracksBinance and Its CEO Sued by CFTC Over US Regulatory ViolationsSaudi National Bank Chair Resigns After Credit Suisse RemarkWhen prices plunged earlier this month, traders and brokers sai

  • Saudi Aramco Deepens China Push With $3.6 Billion Refinery Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergSaudi National Bank Chair Resigns After Credit Suisse RemarkBinance and Its CEO Sued by CFTC Over US Regulatory ViolationsSchwab’s $7 Trillion Empire Built on Low Rates Is Showing CracksFirst Citizens to Buy SVB After Biggest Failure Since 2008Saudi Aramco is buying 10% of Rongsheng Petrochemical Co., one of China’s refining giants, for 24.6 billion yuan ($3.6 billion), in a move that expands its presence in the world’s biggest energy importer.It’s the seco

  • $5 Billion In Upstream Assets Is Up For Grabs In Southeast Asia

    Southeast Asia is expected to experience an increase in upstream mergers and acquisitions, with over $5 billion worth of assets up for sale.

  • Automotive Industry News, Self-Driving Cars And Stocks To Watch

    Track the latest self-driving car trends and news from Tesla, GM, Ford, Google, Nvidia and other auto industry leaders and innovators.

  • Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights Suzano, Smurfit Kappa and Veritiv

    Suzano, Smurfit Kappa and Veritiv have been highlighted in this Industry Outlook article.

  • 3 Internet Delivery Services Stocks to Buy in a Flourishing Industry

    The Zacks Internet - Delivery Services industry participants like VIPS, MMYT and ASUR are poised to benefit from the reopening of economies and surging smartphone and Internet penetration in the emerging markets.

  • Banking Crisis Has Triggered Capital Flight From Oil To Gold

    Oil traders ran for the exit during the last major sell off in oil, and now the latest Commitment of Traders report has revealed where that oil money flowed to

  • Analysis-US bank trading and deposits in focus after rollercoaster month

    As U.S. banks prepare to close the books on a tumultuous quarter, analysts say trading revenue and deposits are among the key numbers to watch when lenders report earnings in mid-April. JPMorgan Chase & Co., the biggest U.S. lender, will report its first-quarter results on April 14, followed by rival Bank of America Corp on April 18. Regulators shuttered Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) and Signature Bank, the second and third largest closures in the nation's history.

  • Saudi Aramco in Deal with Chinese Partners to Build Refinery

    (Bloomberg) -- Saudi Aramco and its Chinese partners will start building a huge refining and petrochemical complex in the Asian nation, accelerating a development that was paused during the pandemic.Most Read from BloombergSaudi National Bank Chair Resigns After Credit Suisse RemarkFirst Citizens to Buy SVB After Biggest Failure Since 2008First Citizens Nears Deal to Buy Silicon Valley Bank, Sources SayUS Stocks Pare Gains as Banks Rebound; Bonds Drop: Markets WrapAramco agreed to start construc

  • Over 807,000 cars from Hyundai, Kia, Mercedes-Benz and GM under recall: Check recalls here

    The latest car recalls posted by the NHTSA impact Chevy, Cadillac, GMC, Hyundai, Kia and Mercedes-Benz models.