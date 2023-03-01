U.S. markets open in 1 hour 9 minutes

Kitchen Intimidation No More - New Report Reveals More Than Half of Americans Credit Social Media for Their Kitchen Confidence

·4 min read

Social platforms inspire across all generations; Nearly half of baby boomers report recreating a
viral food trend in the last year, according to ButcherBox

BOSTON, March 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A new report from ButcherBox, the leading direct-to-consumer meat and seafood brand, found that social media has positively affected consumers' culinary exploration over the last few years, as more than half of Americans (56 percent) reported increased confidence in the kitchen thanks to these platforms. Of the 88 percent of people that use social media for food inspiration, more than half (52 percent) of those respondents depend on it weekly as they plan their meals.

ButcherBox™, a leading brand of high-quality protein, today announced a partnership with Instacart. (PRNewsfoto/ButcherBox)
ButcherBox™, a leading brand of high-quality protein, today announced a partnership with Instacart. (PRNewsfoto/ButcherBox)

Expanding social media's influence beyond recipes, this new report also found that consumers have leaned into these social resources as their comprehensive food education source. According to the report nearly three-quarters of respondents (72 percent) claim using social media for tips outside of cooking and recipes, for things like cooking techniques, skills, and kitchen hacks.

This newfound education has also impacted consumers' purchasing behavior, specifically when it comes to conscious consumption. Nearly half of Americans (46 percent) credit social media for changes to their food shopping habits, and more than 75 percent of those respondents said it influenced them to buy a new ingredient they wouldn't normally buy. Nearly a quarter (22 percent) of respondents claimed they have purchased food items that have specific labels, claims, or ingredients they learned about on these social platforms (i.e., grass-fed, keto-friendly, gluten-free, cage-free, etc.).

Gen Z isn't the only generation benefiting from this phenomenon of social fueled food inspiration and exploration. Nearly 40 percent of Gen X respondents and 20 percent of Baby Boomers report using TikTok for food recipe inspiration.

"While not surprising that social media has impacted food culture, like it has so many other industries, it's inspiring to see the impact translate as a confidence booster for consumers when it comes to getting into the kitchen and preparing a meal," said Kiran Smith, chief marketing officer at ButcherBox. "Planning for and cooking a meal with confidence and self-assurance is an incredibly powerful experience. Whether you are just starting out with the basics or a seasoned home chef, social media helps take the complication and intimidation out of food exploration, making it accessible at any level."

Additional Insights

  • Viral food trends, like Butter Boards and Birria Tacos, are becoming recipe repertoire staples

  • The consumption of food content is on the rise among Americans since the pandemic

  • Algorithms are driving consumer engagement versus influencer loyalty, according to most Americans

  • We can thank social media for the culinary exploration taking place in kitchens across the country

Survey Methodology 
The findings are based on a Pollfish survey of 2,000 United States residents aged 18 and over who use social media to consume food content, which uses Random Device Engagement survey technology. Full report analysis is available upon request.

About ButcherBox
A leading direct-to-consumer brand, ButcherBox delivers 100% grass-fed, grass-finished beef, free-range organic chicken, pork raised crate-free, and wild-caught seafood directly to consumers' doors. ButcherBox's products are humanely raised or sustainably caught and never given antibiotics or added hormones, ever. ButcherBox became a certified B Corp in 2020. For more information, please visit www.butcherbox.com or follow the company on InstagramTwitterFacebook or YouTube.

Contact:
Audrey Blauvelt 
781-475-7578 
audrey@butcherbox.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kitchen-intimidation-no-more--new-report-reveals-more-than-half-of-americans-credit-social-media-for-their-kitchen-confidence-301755669.html

SOURCE ButcherBox

