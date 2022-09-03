Kitchen Sinks Market to Record a CAGR of 3.37% CAGR, Growing Global Residential Building Construction Market to Drive Growth - Technavio
NEW YORK, Sept. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global kitchen sinks market size is expected to grow by USD 533.96 mn from 2021 to 2026, according to Technavio. Moreover, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 3.37% during the forecast period.
Vendor Landscape
The kitchen sinks market is fragmented, with the presence of multiple established players. Vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. Key players compete on the basis of quality, brand, and variety. Companies adopt various marketing strategies to expand their market share. The leading competitors are entering into several partnerships and acquiring new brands to maintain their presence in the global kitchen sinks market during the forecast period. The practice of sustainability is essential for future production and is followed by major and other prominent vendors. Many global players are expected to expand their presence across the world during the forecast period.
Major Kitchen Sinks Companies
Acrysil Ltd.
BLANCO GmbH and Co. KG
Dornbracht AG and Co. KG
Elkay Manufacturing Co.
Fletcher Building Ltd.
FRANKE Holding AG
Futura Kitchen sinks Ind Pvt Ltd.
JOMOO Kitchen and Bath Co. Ltd.
JULIEN Inc.
Kohler Co.
Kovinoplastika Loz d.o.o.
Kraus USA Inc.
Moen Inc.
Roca Sanitario SA
Ruvati
Schock GmbH
TEKA INDUSTRIAL S.A.
VIGO INDUSTRIES LLC.
Whitehaus Collection
Zuhne
Market Driver and Challenge
The growing global residential building construction market is driving the growth of the market. The global residential building construction market is expected to reach USD 7 trillion by 2023. APAC is the major contributor to the global residential building construction market owing to rapid urbanization and increasing disposable income. People are investing in houses, as they are considered long-term assets. As rent is a non-detectible expense, house owners can rent their houses. This, in turn, will support the kitchen sinks market growth during the forecast period.
Fluctuations in raw material prices are challenging the growth of the kitchen sink market. Most of the raw materials are sourced goods. They are obtained on the basis of purchase orders. Any changes in the price of raw materials can negatively impact the production cost of kitchen sinks. A rise in material costs will result in a rise in production costs, which can increase the price of kitchen sinks. The high prices of materials can result in a reduction in sales, which affects the profit margins of vendors. In addition, the need for constant maintenance and support raises the overall cost of ownership, which lowers the profit margins of vendors. Such factors can hinder the growth of the kitchen sinks market during the forecast period.
Kitchen Sinks Market End-user Outlook (Revenue, USD mn, 2021-2026)
Residential - size and forecast 2021-2026
Commercial - size and forecast 2021-2026
Kitchen Sinks Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD mn, 2021-2026)
North America - size and forecast 2021-2026
Europe - size and forecast 2021-2026
APAC - size and forecast 2021-2026
Middle East and Africa - size and forecast 2021-2026
South America - size and forecast 2021-2026
Kitchen Sinks Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2021
Forecast period
2022-2026
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.37%
Market growth 2022-2026
USD 533.96 million
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
2.84
Regional analysis
North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America
Performing market contribution
North America at 34%
Key consumer countries
US, China, Japan, UK, and Germany
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope
Key companies profiled
Acrysil Ltd., BLANCO GmbH and Co. KG, Dornbracht AG and Co. KG, Elkay Manufacturing Co., Fletcher Building Ltd., FRANKE Holding AG, Futura Kitchen sinks Ind Pvt Ltd., JOMOO Kitchen and Bath Co. Ltd., JULIEN Inc., Kohler Co., Kovinoplastika Loz d.o.o., Kraus USA Inc., Moen Inc., Roca Sanitario SA, Ruvati, Schock GmbH, TEKA INDUSTRIAL S.A., VIGO INDUSTRIES LLC., Whitehaus Collection, and Zuhne
Market dynamics
Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Browse Consumer Discretionary Market Reports
About Technavio
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.
With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
