Kitchen Sinks Market to Record a CAGR of 3.37% CAGR, Growing Global Residential Building Construction Market to Drive Growth - Technavio

·13 min read

NEW YORK, Sept. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global kitchen sinks market size is expected to grow by USD 533.96 mn from 2021 to 2026, according to Technavio. Moreover, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 3.37% during the forecast period.

Latest market research report titled Kitchen Sinks Market Growth, Size, Trends, Analysis Report by Type, Application, Region and Segment Forecast 2022-2026 has been announced by Technavio which is proudly partnering with Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years
Use the analysis and insights provided by Technavio for effective decision making.

Vendor Landscape

The kitchen sinks market is fragmented, with the presence of multiple established players. Vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. Key players compete on the basis of quality, brand, and variety. Companies adopt various marketing strategies to expand their market share. The leading competitors are entering into several partnerships and acquiring new brands to maintain their presence in the global kitchen sinks market during the forecast period. The practice of sustainability is essential for future production and is followed by major and other prominent vendors. Many global players are expected to expand their presence across the world during the forecast period.

Major Kitchen Sinks Companies

  • Acrysil Ltd.

  • BLANCO GmbH and Co. KG

  • Dornbracht AG and Co. KG

  • Elkay Manufacturing Co.

  • Fletcher Building Ltd.

  • FRANKE Holding AG

  • Futura Kitchen sinks Ind Pvt Ltd.

  • JOMOO Kitchen and Bath Co. Ltd.

  • JULIEN Inc.

  • Kohler Co.

  • Kovinoplastika Loz d.o.o.

  • Kraus USA Inc.

  • Moen Inc.

  • Roca Sanitario SA

  • Ruvati

  • Schock GmbH

  • TEKA INDUSTRIAL S.A.

  • VIGO INDUSTRIES LLC.

  • Whitehaus Collection

  • Zuhne

Market Driver and Challenge

The growing global residential building construction market is driving the growth of the market. The global residential building construction market is expected to reach USD 7 trillion by 2023. APAC is the major contributor to the global residential building construction market owing to rapid urbanization and increasing disposable income. People are investing in houses, as they are considered long-term assets. As rent is a non-detectible expense, house owners can rent their houses. This, in turn, will support the kitchen sinks market growth during the forecast period.

Fluctuations in raw material prices are challenging the growth of the kitchen sink market. Most of the raw materials are sourced goods. They are obtained on the basis of purchase orders. Any changes in the price of raw materials can negatively impact the production cost of kitchen sinks. A rise in material costs will result in a rise in production costs, which can increase the price of kitchen sinks. The high prices of materials can result in a reduction in sales, which affects the profit margins of vendors. In addition, the need for constant maintenance and support raises the overall cost of ownership, which lowers the profit margins of vendors. Such factors can hinder the growth of the kitchen sinks market during the forecast period.

Kitchen Sinks Market End-user Outlook (Revenue, USD mn, 2021-2026)

  • Residential - size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Commercial - size and forecast 2021-2026

Kitchen Sinks Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD mn, 2021-2026)

  • North America - size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Europe - size and forecast 2021-2026

  • APAC - size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Middle East and Africa - size and forecast 2021-2026

  • South America - size and forecast 2021-2026

Related Reports

Tiny Homes Market Growth, Size, Trends, Analysis Report by Type, Application, Region and Segment Forecast 2022-2026

Household Kitchen Blenders Market Growth, Size, Trends, Analysis Report by Type, Application, Region and Segment Forecast 2021-2025

Kitchen Sinks Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.37%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 533.96 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

2.84

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America

Performing market contribution

North America at 34%

Key consumer countries

US, China, Japan, UK, and Germany

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope

Key companies profiled

Acrysil Ltd., BLANCO GmbH and Co. KG, Dornbracht AG and Co. KG, Elkay Manufacturing Co., Fletcher Building Ltd., FRANKE Holding AG, Futura Kitchen sinks Ind Pvt Ltd., JOMOO Kitchen and Bath Co. Ltd., JULIEN Inc., Kohler Co., Kovinoplastika Loz d.o.o., Kraus USA Inc., Moen Inc., Roca Sanitario SA, Ruvati, Schock GmbH, TEKA INDUSTRIAL S.A., VIGO INDUSTRIES LLC., Whitehaus Collection, and Zuhne

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse Consumer Discretionary Market Reports

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by End-user

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by End-user

  • 5.3 Residential - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Commercial - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Market opportunity by End-user

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 BLANCO GmbH and Co. KG

  • 10.4 Dornbracht AG and Co. KG

  • 10.5 FRANKE Holding AG

  • 10.6 Kohler Co.

  • 10.7 Kraus USA Inc.

  • 10.8 Moen Inc.

  • 10.9 Roca Sanitario SA

  • 10.10 Ruvati

  • 10.11 TEKA INDUSTRIAL S.A.

  • 10.12 VIGO INDUSTRIES LLC.

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kitchen-sinks-market-to-record-a-cagr-of-3-37-cagr-growing-global-residential-building-construction-market-to-drive-growth---technavio-301616716.html

SOURCE Technavio

