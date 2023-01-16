U.S. markets closed

Kitchen sinks market size to grow by USD 533.96 million from 2021 to 2026: A descriptive analysis of customer landscape, vendor assessment, and market dynamics - Technavio

·15 min read

NEW YORK, Jan. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global kitchen sinks market size is estimated to increase by USD 533.96 million from 2021 to 2026. The market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 3.37% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. - Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Kitchen Sinks Market
Global kitchen sinks market – Vendor analysis
Vendor offerings -

  • BLANCO GmbH and Co. KG – The company offers kitchen sinks made of stainless steel and anti-scratch brushed finish.

  • Dornbracht AG and Co. KG - The company offers kitchen sinks such as Glazed steel sinks, Matte stainless steel, and Polished stainless steel.

  • FRANKE Holding AG - The company offers kitchen sinks such as undermount sinks and topmount sinks.

  • Kohler Co. - The company offers a wide range of kitchen sinks such as Whitehaven, Prolific, and Gilford.

  • For details on vendors and their offerings – Buy the report!

Vendor landscape –

The global kitchen sinks market is fragmented, with the presence of several established vendors. A few prominent vendors that offer kitchen sinks in the market are Acrysil Ltd., BLANCO GmbH and Co. KG, Dornbracht AG and Co. KG, Elkay Manufacturing Co., Fletcher Building Ltd., FRANKE Holding AG, Futura Kitchen sinks Ind Pvt Ltd., JOMOO Kitchen and Bath Co. Ltd., JULIEN Inc., Kohler Co., Kovinoplastika Loz d.o.o., Kraus USA Inc., Moen Inc., Roca Sanitario SA, Ruvati, Schock GmbH, TEKA INDUSTRIAL S.A., VIGO INDUSTRIES LLC., Whitehaus Collection, and Zuhne and others.

Companies adopt various marketing strategies to increase their market share. Partnerships and acquisitions of new brands allow leading competitors to maintain their presence in the market. Moreover, many global players are expected to expand their presence across the world during the forecast period.

Global kitchen sinks market - Customer landscape
To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies, the report outlines –

  • Key purchase criteria

  • Adoption rates

  • Adoption lifecycle

  • Drivers of price sensitivity

Global kitchen sinks market - Segmentation assessment

Segment overview
Technavio has segmented the market based on end-user (residential and commercial).

  • The residential segment will grow at a significant rate during the forecast period, especially in APAC and North America. APAC has a large number of developing economies. Governments across countries such as India, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), and Nigeria are investing in residential construction, which will increase the demand for home furnishing products in the next few years. These factors will drive the growth of the segment during the forecast period.

Geography overview
Based on geography, the global kitchen sinks market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global kitchen sinks market.

  • North America will account for 34% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The US is a key country for the kitchen sinks market in the region. Moreover, market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. The rising number of residential construction activities will drive the kitchen sinks market growth in North America during the forecast period.

Download a sample report

Global kitchen sinks market – Market dynamics

Leading drivers - The growing global residential building construction market is driving the kitchen sinks market growth. APAC has contributed significantly to the global residential building construction market due to rapid urbanization and growing disposable income. Houses are considered long-term assets, and owners can rent the house as rent is a non-detectible expense. This, in turn, will fuel the kitchen sinks market growth during the forecast period.

Key trends - The emerging growth of semi-recessed sinks is a key trend in the market. A semi-recessed sink combines the features of an undermount sink and the contemporary appearance of a kitchen sink. It is designed to save space on kitchen counters. Moreover, semi-recessed sinks are easy to clean. Such advantages will support the kitchen sinks market growth during the forecast period.

Major challenges - Fluctuations in raw material prices are challenging the market growth. Most raw materials are obtained on the basis of purchase orders. Therefore, any change in raw material prices can adversely affect the production cost of kitchen sinks. High prices of materials also lead to a reduction in sales, which affects the profit margins of vendors. Such factors can hinder the growth of the kitchen sinks market during the forecast period.

Drivers, trends, and challenges have an impact on market dynamics, which can impact businesses. Find more insights in a sample report!

What are the key data covered in this kitchen sinks market report?

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period

  • Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the kitchen sinks market between 2022 and 2026

  • Precise estimation of the size of the kitchen sinks market and its contribution to the parent market

  • Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • Growth of the kitchen sinks market across North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America

  • A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

  • Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of kitchen sinks market vendors

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports. 

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

The kitchen appliances market size is expected to increase by USD 41.91 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 4.62%. This report extensively covers segmentation by application (residential and commercial), distribution channel (offline and online), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa).

The outdoor kitchen cabinets market size is expected to increase by USD 913.09 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 4.75%. This report extensively covers market segmentation by end-user (residential and commercial) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa).

Kitchen Sinks Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

132

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.37%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 533.96 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth 2021-2022 (%)

2.84

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America

Performing market contribution

North America at 34%

Key countries

US, China, Japan, UK, and Germany

Competitive landscape

Leading vendors, market positioning of vendors, competitive strategies, and industry risks

Key companies profiled

Acrysil Ltd., BLANCO GmbH and Co. KG, Dornbracht AG and Co. KG, Elkay Manufacturing Co., Fletcher Building Ltd., FRANKE Holding AG, Futura Kitchen sinks Ind Pvt Ltd., JOMOO Kitchen and Bath Co. Ltd., JULIEN Inc., Kohler Co., Kovinoplastika Loz d.o.o., Kraus USA Inc., Moen Inc., Roca Sanitario SA, Ruvati, Schock GmbH, TEKA INDUSTRIAL S.A., VIGO INDUSTRIES LLC., Whitehaus Collection, and Zuhne

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Customization purview

Browse for Technavio's consumer discretionary market reports

Table of contents

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by End-user

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by End-user

  • 5.3 Residential - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Commercial - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Market opportunity by End-user

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 BLANCO GmbH and Co. KG

  • 10.4 Dornbracht AG and Co. KG

  • 10.5 FRANKE Holding AG

  • 10.6 Kohler Co.

  • 10.7 Kraus USA Inc.

  • 10.8 Moen Inc.

  • 10.9 Roca Sanitario SA

  • 10.10 Ruvati

  • 10.11 TEKA INDUSTRIAL S.A.

  • 10.12 VIGO INDUSTRIES LLC.

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Global Kitchen Sinks Market
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kitchen-sinks-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-533-96-million-from-2021-to-2026-a-descriptive-analysis-of-customer-landscape-vendor-assessment-and-market-dynamics---technavio-301720063.html

SOURCE Technavio

