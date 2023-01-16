Kitchen sinks market size to grow by USD 533.96 million from 2021 to 2026: A descriptive analysis of customer landscape, vendor assessment, and market dynamics - Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global kitchen sinks market size is estimated to increase by USD 533.96 million from 2021 to 2026. The market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 3.37% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. - Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Kitchen Sinks Market

Global kitchen sinks market – Vendor analysis

Vendor offerings -

BLANCO GmbH and Co. KG – The company offers kitchen sinks made of stainless steel and anti-scratch brushed finish.

Dornbracht AG and Co. KG - The company offers kitchen sinks such as Glazed steel sinks, Matte stainless steel, and Polished stainless steel.

FRANKE Holding AG - The company offers kitchen sinks such as undermount sinks and topmount sinks.

Kohler Co. - The company offers a wide range of kitchen sinks such as Whitehaven, Prolific, and Gilford.

Vendor landscape –

The global kitchen sinks market is fragmented, with the presence of several established vendors. A few prominent vendors that offer kitchen sinks in the market are Acrysil Ltd., BLANCO GmbH and Co. KG, Dornbracht AG and Co. KG, Elkay Manufacturing Co., Fletcher Building Ltd., FRANKE Holding AG, Futura Kitchen sinks Ind Pvt Ltd., JOMOO Kitchen and Bath Co. Ltd., JULIEN Inc., Kohler Co., Kovinoplastika Loz d.o.o., Kraus USA Inc., Moen Inc., Roca Sanitario SA, Ruvati, Schock GmbH, TEKA INDUSTRIAL S.A., VIGO INDUSTRIES LLC., Whitehaus Collection, and Zuhne and others.

Companies adopt various marketing strategies to increase their market share. Partnerships and acquisitions of new brands allow leading competitors to maintain their presence in the market. Moreover, many global players are expected to expand their presence across the world during the forecast period.

Global kitchen sinks market - Customer landscape

To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies, the report outlines –

Key purchase criteria

Adoption rates

Adoption lifecycle

Drivers of price sensitivity

Global kitchen sinks market - Segmentation assessment

Segment overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on end-user (residential and commercial).

The residential segment will grow at a significant rate during the forecast period, especially in APAC and North America. APAC has a large number of developing economies. Governments across countries such as India, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), and Nigeria are investing in residential construction, which will increase the demand for home furnishing products in the next few years. These factors will drive the growth of the segment during the forecast period.

Geography overview

Based on geography, the global kitchen sinks market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global kitchen sinks market.

North America will account for 34% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The US is a key country for the kitchen sinks market in the region. Moreover, market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. The rising number of residential construction activities will drive the kitchen sinks market growth in North America during the forecast period.

Global kitchen sinks market – Market dynamics



Leading drivers - The growing global residential building construction market is driving the kitchen sinks market growth. APAC has contributed significantly to the global residential building construction market due to rapid urbanization and growing disposable income. Houses are considered long-term assets, and owners can rent the house as rent is a non-detectible expense. This, in turn, will fuel the kitchen sinks market growth during the forecast period.

Key trends - The emerging growth of semi-recessed sinks is a key trend in the market. A semi-recessed sink combines the features of an undermount sink and the contemporary appearance of a kitchen sink. It is designed to save space on kitchen counters. Moreover, semi-recessed sinks are easy to clean. Such advantages will support the kitchen sinks market growth during the forecast period.

Major challenges - Fluctuations in raw material prices are challenging the market growth. Most raw materials are obtained on the basis of purchase orders. Therefore, any change in raw material prices can adversely affect the production cost of kitchen sinks. High prices of materials also lead to a reduction in sales, which affects the profit margins of vendors. Such factors can hinder the growth of the kitchen sinks market during the forecast period.

What are the key data covered in this kitchen sinks market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the kitchen sinks market between 2022 and 2026

Precise estimation of the size of the kitchen sinks market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the kitchen sinks market across North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of kitchen sinks market vendors

Kitchen Sinks Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 132 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.37% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 533.96 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2021-2022 (%) 2.84 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 34% Key countries US, China, Japan, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading vendors, market positioning of vendors, competitive strategies, and industry risks Key companies profiled Acrysil Ltd., BLANCO GmbH and Co. KG, Dornbracht AG and Co. KG, Elkay Manufacturing Co., Fletcher Building Ltd., FRANKE Holding AG, Futura Kitchen sinks Ind Pvt Ltd., JOMOO Kitchen and Bath Co. Ltd., JULIEN Inc., Kohler Co., Kovinoplastika Loz d.o.o., Kraus USA Inc., Moen Inc., Roca Sanitario SA, Ruvati, Schock GmbH, TEKA INDUSTRIAL S.A., VIGO INDUSTRIES LLC., Whitehaus Collection, and Zuhne Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

