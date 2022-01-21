U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,397.94
    -84.79 (-1.89%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,265.37
    -450.02 (-1.30%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,768.92
    -385.10 (-2.72%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,987.92
    -36.12 (-1.78%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    84.77
    -0.78 (-0.91%)
     

  • Gold

    1,833.60
    -9.00 (-0.49%)
     

  • Silver

    24.29
    -0.43 (-1.72%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1346
    +0.0028 (+0.25%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7470
    -0.0860 (-4.69%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3554
    -0.0046 (-0.34%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.6810
    -0.4190 (-0.37%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    37,507.13
    -4,337.64 (-10.37%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    876.92
    +634.25 (+261.35%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,494.13
    -90.88 (-1.20%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,522.26
    -250.67 (-0.90%)
     

Kite Realty Group Trust Announces Tax Reporting Information For 2021 Dividend Distributions

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Kite Realty Group Trust
·6 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • KRG

INDIANAPOLIS, Jan. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE: KRG) announced today the allocations of the company's 2021 dividend distributions on its common stock. The allocations as they will be reported on Form 1099-DIV are as follows:

Common Shares

CUSIP

Record
Date

Payable
Date

Total
Distribution
per Share

Ordinary
Dividend

Capital
Gain
Distribution

Non-Taxable
Distribution 1

Section
199A
Dividends 2

49803T300

1/8/2021

1/15/2021

$

0.15

$

0.0000

$

0.12982

$

0.02018

$

0.00000

49803T300

4/8/2021

4/15/2021

0.17

0.0000

0.14713

0.02287

0.00000

49803T300

7/9/2021

7/16/2021

0.18

0.0000

0.15578

0.02422

0.00000

49803T300

10/1/2021

10/8/2021

0.18

0.0000

0.15578

0.02422

0.00000

$

0.68

$

0.0000

$

0.58851

$

0.09149

$

0.00000

0.00

%

86.55

%

13.45

%

  1. Represents a return of stockholders’ original investment

  2. Represents qualified REIT dividends that may be eligible for the 20% qualified business income deduction under Section 199A of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended, that is available for non-corporate taxpayers and is included in “Ordinary Dividends”.

About Kite Realty Group Trust
Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE: KRG) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in Indianapolis, IN that is one of the largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers and mixed-use assets. The company’s primarily grocery-anchored portfolio is located in high-growth warmer and cheaper markets and select strategic gateway markets. The combination of necessity-based grocery-anchored neighborhood and community centers, along with vibrant mixed-use assets makes the KRG portfolio an ideal mix for both retailers and consumers. Publicly listed since 2004, KRG has nearly 60 years of experience in developing, constructing and operating real estate. Using operational, investment, development, and redevelopment expertise, KRG continuously optimizes its portfolio to maximize value and return to shareholders. As of September 30, 2021, proforma for the merger, the company owned interests in 185 U.S. open-air shopping centers and mixed-use assets, comprising over 30 million square feet of gross leasable space. For more information, please visit kiterealty.com.

Connect with KRG: LinkedIn | Twitter | Instagram | Facebook

Safe Harbor

This release, together with other statements and information publicly disseminated by us, contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 (the “Securities Act”) and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Such statements are based on assumptions and expectations that may not be realized and are inherently subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which cannot be predicted with accuracy and some of which might not even be anticipated. Future events and actual results, performance, transactions or achievements, financial or otherwise, may differ materially from the results, performance, transactions or achievements, financial or otherwise, expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements.

Currently, one of the most significant factors that could cause actual outcomes to differ significantly from our forward-looking statements is the potential adverse effect of the current pandemic of the novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, including possible resurgences and mutations, on the financial condition, results of operations, cash flows and performance of the Company and its tenants, the real estate market and the global economy and financial markets. The effects of COVID-19 have caused and may continue to cause many of our tenants to close stores, reduce hours or significantly limit service, making it difficult for them to meet their rent obligations, and therefore has and will continue to impact us significantly for the foreseeable future. COVID-19 has impacted us significantly, and the extent to which it will continue to impact us and our tenants will depend on future developments, which are highly uncertain and cannot be predicted with confidence, including the scope, severity and duration of the pandemic, the continued speed of the vaccine distribution, the efficacy of vaccines, including against variants of COVID-19, acceptance and availability of vaccines, the actions taken to contain the pandemic or mitigate its impact, and the direct and indirect economic effects of the pandemic and containment measures, among others. Moreover, investors are cautioned to interpret many of the risks identified under the section titled “Risk Factors” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020 as being heightened as a result of the ongoing and numerous adverse impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Additional risks, uncertainties and other factors that might cause such differences, some of which could be material, include but are not limited to: the risks associated with the merger with RPAI, including the integration of the businesses of the combined company, the ability to achieve expected synergies or costs savings and potential disruptions to the Company’s plans and operations; national and local economic, business, real estate and other market conditions, particularly in connection with low or negative growth in the U.S. economy as well as economic uncertainty; financing risks, including the availability of, and costs associated with, sources of liquidity; the Company’s ability to refinance, or extend the maturity dates of, the Company’s indebtedness; the level and volatility of interest rates; the financial stability of tenants, including their ability to pay rent or request rent concessions, and the risk of tenant insolvency and bankruptcy; the competitive environment in which the Company operates, including potential oversupplies of and reduction in demand for rental space; acquisition, disposition, development and joint venture risks; property ownership and management risks, including the relative illiquidity of real estate investments, periodic costs to repair, renovate and re-lease spaces, operating costs and expenses, vacancies or the inability to rent space on favorable terms or at all; the Company’s ability to maintain the Company’s status as a real estate investment trust for U.S. federal income tax purposes; potential environmental and other liabilities; impairment in the value of real estate property the Company owns; the attractiveness of our properties to tenants, the actual and perceived impact of e-commerce on the value of shopping center assets and changing demographics and customer traffic patterns; risks related to our current geographical concentration of the Company’s properties in Texas, Florida, New York, Maryland, Virginia and North Carolina; civil unrest, acts of terrorism or war, acts of God, climate change, epidemics, pandemics (including COVID-19), natural disasters and severe weather conditions such as hurricanes, tropical storms, tornadoes, earthquakes, droughts, floods and fires, including such events or conditions that may result in underinsured or uninsured losses or other increased costs and expenses; changes in laws and government regulations including governmental orders affecting the use of the Company’s properties or the ability of its tenants to operate, and the costs of complying with such changed laws and government regulations; possible short-term or long-term changes in consumer behavior due to COVID-19 and the fear of future pandemics; insurance costs and coverage; risks associated with cybersecurity attacks and the loss of confidential information and other business disruptions; other factors affecting the real estate industry generally; and other risks identified in reports the Company files with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“the SEC”) or in other documents that it publicly disseminates, including, in particular, the section titled “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020, and in the Company’s quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Contact Information:
Kite Realty Group Trust
David Buell, Chief Accounting Officer
(317) 713-5467
dbuell@kiterealty.com


Recommended Stories

  • Why Shopify Stock Fell More Than 5% This Morning

    Shares of e-commerce technology-darling Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) were down 7.6% today as of 11:50 a.m. ET. The broader market indices had clawed back steep early losses, but no such luck for Shopify, as richly valued names continue to get punished. The drop is particularly confounding because Shopify just inked a deal with Chinese e-commerce giant JD.com (NASDAQ: JD).

  • Why QuantumScape Stock Crashed This Week

    The start-up battery maker for electric vehicles is exploring other options, and the market isn't impressed.

  • Stock market: How investors should think about the ongoing rout

    Hennion & Walsh Chief Investment Officer Kevin Mahn joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss low trading sessions during market volatility, how investors should listen to their risk tolerance, what investment opportunities are making themselves known, and high interest rates.

  • ‘Godfather’ of technical analysis says the stock market could fall 20% or more, but don’t panic: ‘This market really, really did unbelievable’ for 18 months

    Prominent market technician Ralph Acampora says the recent bout of market volatility has him uneasy and now he's forecasting a deeper drop in the market.

  • Shopify Tumbles on a Report of It Terminating Fulfillment Contracts

    (Bloomberg) -- Shopify Inc. plunged by the most since March 2020 amid a report that the Canadian e-commerce company terminated contracts with several warehouse and fulfillment partners.Most Read from BloombergJeremy Grantham Doubles Down on Crash Call, Says Selloff Has StartedTech Selloff Leads Stocks Lower; Bitcoin Sinks: Markets WrapAmerican Airlines Sues The Points Guy Over Its Rewards Management AppCrypto Selloff Pushes Bitcoin to a Six-Month Low of $38,000Early Omicron Breakthroughs Show mR

  • Nine Crashing Stocks You May Own Are Already In Serious Trouble

    The surface of the S&P 500 makes markets look calm. But look down just one layer, and you see some serious pain.

  • Why SunPower's Shares Fell 15.8% Friday

    Shares of SunPower (NASDAQ: SPWR) slumped 15.8% in early trading Friday. SunPower released preliminary fourth-quarter earnings after the market closed on Thursday and investors were underwhelmed. One concern in the report was that SunPower was replacing third-party connectors in its light commercial value-added reseller and commercial and industrial solutions systems (CIS) because the company said it had found a cracking issue in the connectors.

  • Stock market: ‘Fundamentals start to reappear’ when liquidity conditions change, strategist says

    Head of CIO portfolio strategy for Merrill and Bank of America Private Bank Niladri Mukherjee joins Yahoo Finance Live to give an outlook on the market for this week.

  • ‘Good luck! We’ll all need it’: U.S. market approaches end of ‘superbubble,’ says Jeremy Grantham

    The U.S. is approaching the end of a 'superbubble,' potentially leading to the largest markdown of wealth in its history when pessimism returns to rule markets, according to legendary investor Jeremy Grantham.

  • Here’s one reason the stock market is selling off in the final hour of trade: ‘We’ve shifted from buy the dip to sell the rally,’ says analyst

    On Thursday, a flirtation with a respectable comeback a day after entering correction territory proved short-lived, with the Nasdaq Composite (COMP) notching another ugly reversal on Thursday. Thursday’s move appeared to be a head-scratcher for some participants as it seemed likely that the technology-laden Nasdaq Composite might finally finish higher, with momentum buoying the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) and the S&P 500 (SPX) benchmarks and bargain hunters swooping in. Read: The Nasdaq Composite just logged its 66th correction since 1971.

  • Billionaire Izzy Englander is Selling These 10 Stocks

    In this article, we will discuss the 10 stocks that Izzy Englander has sold in Q3. You can skip our detailed analysis of his hedge fund and recent developments, and go directly to read Billionaire Izzy Englander is Selling These 5 Stocks. Israel Englander is one of the most prominent hedge fund managers of all […]

  • Why Tesla Stock Dropped Before Earnings

    On Wednesday, Jan. 26, Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) will report its Q4 earnings for fiscal year 2021 -- so the fact that Tesla stock is falling today doesn't portend particularly well. As of 11 a.m. ET, Tesla stock is trading down 2.5% -- about five times worse than the decline on the broader Nasdaq index. Why Tesla stock is down isn't immediately clear.

  • VIX Curve Inverts in Time-Honored Bull Signal Tied to Peak Panic

    (Bloomberg) -- Selling has gotten intense enough in stocks that volatility indexes are pricing more turbulence in the here and now than in the future. The setup, known as an inverted VIX, is sometimes viewed as a positive for those hoping markets will calm.Most Read from BloombergJeremy Grantham Doubles Down on Crash Call, Says Selloff Has StartedTech Selloff Leads Stocks Lower; Bitcoin Sinks: Markets WrapAmerican Airlines Sues The Points Guy Over Its Rewards Management AppCrypto Selloff Pushes

  • Why Rivian Stock Is Crashing This Week

    Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) isn't giving its shareholders any respite -- the electric vehicle (EV) stock was down by 22.6% for the week as of 10:30 a.m. ET Friday, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. At this point, Rivian has declined by a whopping 41% year to date. Given that the market had already been warned, investors shouldn't have been surprised when Rivian announced the actual numbers.

  • Why Bitcoin Mining Stocks Were Getting Crushed on Friday

    Russia may be considering a ban on cryptocurrencies, which might be negatively impacting the price of the world's largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization: Bitcoin. For its part, Bitcoin is down about 11% over the past 24 hours, as of 2:45 p.m. ET.

  • Block: Negative Sentiment to Turn Positive Shortly, Says Analyst

    The narrative around Block (SQ) right now is one that is not unique in the fintech space. A changing macro environment, concerns over decelerating growth, and difficult comps after the pandemic-driven growth are all reasons why sentiment has soured on this name. But sentiment is not set in stone, at least if there’s enough evidence to support the notion the various concerns can be addressed. Assessing this previous high-flyer’s prospects, Deutsche Bank’s Bryan Keane thinks there are enough reaso

  • Market check: Stocks accelerate losses into the close

    Yahoo Finance's Emily McCormick examines the market action ahead of the closing bell, taking a look at sector trading as trending stocks continue to dip.

  • 3 Hot Stocks That Can Live Up to Their Lofty Valuations

    Each of these stocks looks expensive on the surface, but a closer look shows justification for the premium prices.

  • Chewy's Price Target Is Trimmed

    A Piper Sandler analyst points to rising costs and decelerating revenue growth as the leading causes for the lower value.

  • Royal Dutch no more - Shell officially changes name

    LONDON (Reuters) -Shell officially changed its name on Friday, ditching "Royal Dutch", which has been part of its identity since 1907, following plans to scrap its dual share structure and move its head office from the Netherlands to Britain. The London and Amsterdam stock exchanges will reflect the name change on Jan. 25 while the New York Stock Exchange will follow on Jan. 31. The change will not affect share ownership and the A shares and B shares will remain unchanged for the time being, Shell said.