Kite Realty Group Trust to Report First Quarter 2022 Financial Results on April 28, 2022

Kite Realty Group Trust
·6 min read
In this article:
  • KRG
Kite Realty Group Trust
Kite Realty Group Trust

INDIANAPOLIS, March 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE: KRG) announced today that it will release financial results for the quarter ending March 31, 2022, after the market closes on Thursday, April 28. KRG will conduct a conference call to discuss its financial results the following day, April 29, at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

The dial-in numbers are (844) 309-0605 for domestic callers and (574) 990-9933 for international callers (Conference ID: 9268086). A live webcast of the conference call will be available at kiterealty.com. In addition, a webcast replay of the call will remain available on the corporate website.

About Kite Realty Group Trust
Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE: KRG) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in Indianapolis, IN that is one of the largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers and mixed-use assets. The company’s primarily grocery-anchored portfolio is located in high-growth warmer and cheaper markets and select strategic gateway markets. The combination of necessity-based grocery-anchored neighborhood and community centers, along with vibrant mixed-use assets makes the KRG portfolio an ideal mix for both retailers and consumers. Publicly listed since 2004, KRG has nearly 60 years of experience in developing, constructing and operating real estate. Using operational, investment, development, and redevelopment expertise, KRG continuously optimizes its portfolio to maximize value and return to shareholders. As of December 31, 2021, the Company owned interests in 180 U.S. open-air shopping centers and mixed-use assets, comprising approximately 29.0 million square feet of gross leasable space. For more information, please visit kiterealty.com.

Connect with KRG: LinkedIn | Twitter | Instagram | Facebook

Safe Harbor

This release, together with other statements and information publicly disseminated by us, contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 (the “Securities Act”) and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Such statements are based on assumptions and expectations that may not be realized and are inherently subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which cannot be predicted with accuracy and some of which might not even be anticipated. Future events and actual results, performance, transactions or achievements, financial or otherwise, may differ materially from the results, performance, transactions or achievements, financial or otherwise, expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements.

Currently, one of the most significant factors that could cause actual outcomes to differ significantly from our forward-looking statements is the adverse effect of the current pandemic of the novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, including possible resurgences, variants and mutations, on the financial condition, results of operations, cash flows and performance of the Company and its tenants, the real estate market and the global economy and financial markets. COVID-19 has impacted us and our tenants significantly, and the extent to which it will continue to impact us and our tenants will depend on future developments, which are highly uncertain and cannot be predicted with confidence, including the scope, severity and duration of the pandemic, treatment developments, public adoption rates of COVID-19 vaccines, including booster shots, and their effectiveness against variants of COVID-19, such as Delta and Omicron, the direct and indirect economic effects of the pandemic and containment measures, and potential sustained changes in consumer behavior, among others. Moreover, investors are cautioned to interpret many of the risks identified under the section titled “Risk Factors” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020 and in the Company’s quarterly reports on Form 10-Q as being heightened as a result of the ongoing and numerous adverse impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Additional risks, uncertainties and other factors that might cause such differences, some of which could be material, include but are not limited to: the risks associated with the merger with RPAI, including the integration of the businesses of the combined company, the ability to achieve expected synergies or costs savings and potential disruptions to the Company’s plans and operations; national and local economic, business, real estate and other market conditions, particularly in connection with low or negative growth in the U.S. economy as well as economic uncertainty (including the potential effects of inflation); the risk that our actual NOI for leases that have signed but not yet opened will not be consistent with expected NOI for leases that have signed but not yet opened; financing risks, including the availability of, and costs associated with, sources of liquidity; the Company’s ability to refinance, or extend the maturity dates of, the Company’s indebtedness; the level and volatility of interest rates; the financial stability of tenants; the competitive environment in which the Company operates, including potential oversupplies of and reduction in demand for rental space; acquisition, disposition, development and joint venture risks; property ownership and management risks, including the relative illiquidity of real estate investments, and expenses, vacancies or the inability to rent space on favorable terms or at all; the Company’s ability to maintain the Company’s status as a real estate investment trust for U.S. federal income tax purposes; potential environmental and other liabilities; impairment in the value of real estate property the Company owns; the attractiveness of our properties to tenants, the actual and perceived impact of e-commerce on the value of shopping center assets and changing demographics and customer traffic patterns; risks related to our current geographical concentration of the Company’s properties in Texas, Florida, New York, Maryland, and North Carolina; civil unrest, acts of terrorism or war, acts of God, climate change, epidemics, pandemics (including COVID-19), natural disasters and severe weather conditions, including such events that may result in underinsured or uninsured losses or other increased costs and expenses; changes in laws and government regulations including governmental orders affecting the use of the Company’s properties or the ability of its tenants to operate, and the costs of complying with such changed laws and government regulations; possible short-term or long-term changes in consumer behavior due to COVID-19 and the fear of future pandemics; our ability to satisfy environmental, social or governance standards set by various constituencies; insurance costs and coverage; risks associated with cybersecurity attacks and the loss of confidential information and other business disruptions; other factors affecting the real estate industry generally; and other risks identified in reports the Company files with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“the SEC”) or in other documents that it publicly disseminates, including, in particular, the section titled “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020, and in the Company’s quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Contact Information: Kite Realty Group Trust

Jason Colton
SVP, Capital Markets & Investor Relations
317.713.2762
jcolton@kiterealty.com


