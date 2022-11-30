U.S. markets open in 5 hours 24 minutes

Kiteboarding equipment market size to grow by USD 260.97 million from 2022 to 2027: A descriptive analysis of customer landscape, vendor assessment, and market dynamics - Technavio

·18 min read

NEW YORK, Nov. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio categorizes the global kiteboarding equipment market as a part of the leisure products market, the parent market. The leisure products market covers a variety of categories, including home fitness equipment, musical instruments, camping equipment, recreational vehicles, bicycles, toys, and other consumer-oriented games. The global kiteboarding equipment market size is estimated to increase by USD 260.97 million from 2022 to 2027. The market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 6.75%.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Kiteboarding Equipment Market 2023-2027

Discover some insights on market size before buying the full report. Request a free sample

Global kiteboarding equipment market - Customer landscape

To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies, the report outlines –

  • Key purchase criteria

  • Adoption rates

  • Adoption lifecycle

  • Drivers of price sensitivity

Global kiteboarding equipment market – Vendor analysis

Vendor landscape - The global kiteboarding equipment market is fragmented, with a considerable number of competitors. A few prominent vendors that offer kiteboarding equipment in the market are AXIS Foils, Best Kiteboarding, BOARDS and MORE GmbH, Cabrinhakites Inc., Crazy Fly s.r.o, Epic Kites LLC, Equipe Trading BV, F ONE, Go Foil Inc., Good Breeze Kiteboarding Inc., and others.

The market is expected to witness a rise in production capacity to aid competitors in meeting the growing demand for kiteboarding equipment. The vendors in the market compete on the basis of price, quality, brand, and variety. They conduct various marketing strategies to increase their market shares. The acquisition of new brands will help the leading vendors maintain their dominance in the market during the forecast period. They are increasingly adopting sustainable practices. Online shopping is also gaining popularity among customers of kiteboarding equipment.

Vendor offerings -

  • AXIS Foils: The company offers kiteboarding equipment such as foilboards and wings.

  • Best Kiteboarding: The company offers kiteboarding equipment such as ROCA v4 Tarifa, ROCA v4, twintips, surf boards, and bars.

  • BOARDS and MORE GmbH: The company offers kiteboarding equipment under its brand Duotone.

  • Cabrinhakites Inc.: The company offers kiteboarding equipment such as kites, boards, foils, and wings.

  • For details on vendors and their offerings – Buy report!

Global kiteboarding equipment market - Segmentation assessment

Geography overview

Based on geography, the global kiteboarding equipment market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and an accurate estimation of the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global kiteboarding equipment market.

  • Europe held 47% of the global kiteboarding equipment market in 2022. The region is home to many popular brands, such as F-ONE and Switch Kiteboarding. It also has various destinations and is a hub for many kiteboarding schools. Some of the countries with high popularity of kiteboarding are Spain, Italy, Greece, and the Netherlands.

Segment overview

Based on the distribution channel, the global kiteboarding equipment market is segmented into retail and others.

  • The market share growth of the retail segment will be higher than the other segments during the forecast period. Kiteboarding equipment is generally sold through retail distribution channels, which include specialty stores and online retail stores. Moreover, the rise in the number of Internet users and market visibility of kiteboarding equipment have significantly impacted the online demand for these products.

Download a FREE sample report 

Global kiteboarding equipment market – Market dynamics

  • Impactful driver - The inclusion of kiteboarding at the Olympics is driving the global kiteboarding equipment market growth. Kiteboarding as a sport debuted at the Youth Olympic Games (YOG) in Buenos Aires in 2018. The Executive Board of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) also announced the inclusion of the sport at the Paris 2024 Summer Olympics. Moreover, the number of upcoming kiteboarding events, such as the Central American and Caribbean Games, the GKA Surf World Cup Canary Islands, the Open World Championships, the Hempel Sailing World Championships, the KiteSpeed World Championships, and the GKA Surf World Cup Mauritius, will witness an intense competition. These factors have increased participation and led to a rise in the number of kiteboarding events held globally. This, in turn, has increased the demand for kiteboarding equipment and will drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.

  • Key trend - Innovative product launches that enhance end-user safety are a key trend in the kiteboarding equipment market. Vendors are introducing innovative and ergonomically designed kiteboarding equipment, such as bars, locks, harnesses, kites, and boards. For instance, OZONE's new release system, Click-In Loop, is designed based on the same principle as car seat belt locks. This innovative system saves and improves reaction time. Such factors are expected to support the growth of the market during the forecast period.

  • Major challenge - The risk of accidents that limit interest in kiteboarding challenges the global kiteboarding equipment market growth. Most participants do not have sufficient training or knowledge about sports such as kiteboarding, which can lead to accidents. Abrasions, contusions, lacerations, joint sprains, fractures, anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injuries, posterior cruciate ligament (PCL) injuries, and polytrauma are some of the most common injuries that can occur during kiteboarding. Hence, people who are new to the sport hesitate to participate. These factors restrain the growth of the market.

Driver, trends, and challenges are the factors of market dynamics that state about consequences and sustainability of businesses. Find a few insights from a free sample report!

What are the key data covered in this kiteboarding equipment market report?

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period

  • Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the kiteboarding equipment market between 2023 and 2027

  • Precise estimation of the size of the kiteboarding equipment market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • Growth of the kiteboarding equipment market across APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America

  • Thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

  • Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of kiteboarding equipment market vendors

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports. 
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related reports:

  • The surface water sports equipment market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.31% from 2021 to 2026. The size of the market is forecasted to increase by USD 11.21 billion. The market is segmented by product (apparel and others), type (surfing, boarding, sailing, skiing, and others), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa).

  • The paragliding equipment market size is forecasted to increase by USD 83.83 million. The market is segmented by distribution channel (offline and online), end-user (recreational and professional), product (paragliders, harnesses and reserve parachutes, protective gears, and others), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, the Middle East and Africa, and South America).

Kiteboarding equipment market scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

154

Base year

2022

Historic period

2017-2021

Forecast Period

2023 -2027

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.75%

Market growth 2023-2027

USD 260.97 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

5.8

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing contribution

Europe at 47%

Key countries

US, Australia, Germany, France, and Italy

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, market positioning of vendors, competitive strategies, and industry risks

Key companies profiled

AXIS Foils, Best Kiteboarding, BOARDS and MORE GmbH, Cabrinhakites Inc., Crazy Fly s.r.o, Epic Kites LLC, Equipe Trading BV, F ONE, Go Foil Inc., Good Breeze Kiteboarding Inc., Litewave Kiteboards, Motion Sports LLC, Naish International, North Actionsports B.V., RICCI INTERNATIONAL SRL, SHQ Boardsports, Skywalk GmbH and Co. KG, Slingshot Sports LLC, and Switch Kiteboarding

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis; market growth inducers and obstacles; fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis for the forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio's consumer discretionary market reports

Table of contents:

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2022

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

  • 4.1 Global kiteboarding equipment market 2017 - 2021

  • 4.2 Product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.3 Distribution channel Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

  • 5.1 Five forces summary

  • 5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 5.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 5.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 5.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

  • 6.1 Market segments

  • 6.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel

  • 6.3 Retail - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.4 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.5 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel

7 Market Segmentation by Product

  • 7.1 Market segments

  • 7.2 Comparison by Product

  • 7.3 Kites - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.4 Accessories - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.5 Boards - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.6 Market opportunity by Product

8 Customer Landscape

  • 8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

  • 9.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 9.2 Geographic comparison

  • 9.3 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.8 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.9 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.10 France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.11 Australia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.12 Italy - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.13 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 10.1 Market drivers

  • 10.2 Market challenges

  • 10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

  • 11.1 Overview

  • 11.2 Vendor landscape

  • 11.3 Landscape disruption

  • 11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

  • 12.1 Vendors covered

  • 12.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 12.3 AXIS Foils

  • 12.4 Best Kiteboarding

  • 12.5 BOARDS and MORE GmbH

  • 12.6 Cabrinhakites Inc.

  • 12.7 Crazy Fly s.r.o

  • 12.8 Equipe Trading BV

  • 12.9 F ONE

  • 12.10 Go Foil Inc.

  • 12.11 Good Breeze Kiteboarding Inc.

  • 12.12 Litewave Kiteboards

  • 12.13 Motion Sports LLC

  • 12.14 Naish International

  • 12.15 North Actionsports B.V.

  • 12.16 RICCI INTERNATIONAL SRL

  • 12.17 Switch Kiteboarding

13 Appendix

  • 13.1 Scope of the report

  • 13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 13.4 Research methodology

  • 13.5 List of abbreviations

About us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Global Kiteboarding Equipment Market 2023-2027
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kiteboarding-equipment-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-260-97-million-from-2022-to-2027-a-descriptive-analysis-of-customer-landscape-vendor-assessment-and-market-dynamics---technavio-301689127.html

SOURCE Technavio

