U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,067.36
    +61.18 (+1.53%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,151.71
    +377.19 (+1.19%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,112.31
    +250.18 (+2.11%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,882.85
    +35.94 (+1.95%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    86.10
    +2.56 (+3.06%)
     

  • Gold

    1,727.60
    +7.40 (+0.43%)
     

  • Silver

    18.78
    +0.34 (+1.86%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0046
    +0.0044 (+0.44%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.3210
    +0.0290 (+0.88%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1587
    +0.0086 (+0.74%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    142.5700
    -1.5170 (-1.05%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,338.99
    +138.34 (+0.65%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    510.42
    +21.82 (+4.46%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,351.07
    +89.01 (+1.23%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,214.75
    +149.47 (+0.53%)
     

Kitron ASA - New share capital registered

Kitron ASA
·1 min read
Kitron ASA
Kitron ASA

(2022-09-10) Reference is made to the stock exchange announcement from Kitron ASA on 30 August 2022 regarding issuance of 676,664 new shares under the Company's share incentive program.

The share capital increase in connection with the share incentive program has been registered in the Norwegian Register of Business Enterprises today.

Registered share capital in Kitron ASA following the registration is NOK 19,769,105.30 divided on 197,691,053 shares, each with a par value of NOK 0.10. Each share gives one vote at the company's general meeting.

Kitron is a leading Scandinavian electronics manufacturing services company for the Connectivity, Electrification, Industry, Medical devices and Defence/Aerospace sectors. The group is located in Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Lithuania, Germany, Poland, the Czech Republic, China and the United States. Included the acquisition of BB Electronics in January 2022, Kitron has about 2 800 employees, and pro forma revenues were about NOK 5 billion in 2021.

www.kitron.com (http://www.kitron.com)

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.



Recommended Stories

  • Cerberus Sentinel Accelerates Growth into Latin America Through Acquisition

    Cerberus Sentinel Accelerates Growth into Latin America Through Acquisition

  • Bill Gates is using these dividend stocks right now to generate a large inflation-fighting income stream ⁠— you might want to do the same

    Bill Gates looks for income, too. This is how he gets it.

  • Charles Schwab Says High-Yield Dividend Stocks Are the Best Play Right Now; Here Are 2 Names That Analysts Like

    As we close in on the final quarter of 2022, investors are looking for an answer to one question: was June’s low the bottom for stocks, or do they have more room to fall? It’s a serious question, and there may be no easy answer. Markets are facing a series of headwinds, from the high inflation and rising interest rates that we’ve grown familiar with to an increasingly strong dollar that will put pressure on the upcoming Q3 earnings. Weighing in on current conditions from Charles Schwab, the $8 t

  • Where Will Nvidia Be in 5 Years?

    The bad news just doesn't seem to be stopping for Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA). The graphics cards specialist received another big blow last week after the U.S. government imposed restrictions on sales of data center chips to China, Hong Kong, and Russia. According to a filing with the SEC, Nvidia reported that the U.S. government has "imposed a new license requirement, effective immediately, for any future export to China (including Hong Kong) and Russia of the Company's A100 and forthcoming H100 integrated circuits."

  • Ray Dalio’s Bridgewater predicts another 20% to 25% drop for the markets — here’s what the asset manager still holds for shockproofing

    Tough times ahead. But you don't need to sell it all.

  • Investors Pile Into 9 Stocks Every Single Time The Market Rallies

    The S&P 500 is on again, off again all year. But investors clearly have a "buy list" of stocks they want to own when the rally looks real.

  • Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) Has Announced That It Will Be Increasing Its Dividend To $0.6525

    Verizon Communications Inc.'s ( NYSE:VZ ) periodic dividend will be increasing on the 1st of November to $0.6525, with...

  • Warren Buffett Has $71 Billion Invested in These 4 Stocks

    Berkshire Hathaway's (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett is one of the best investors of our lifetime. Buffett stands out, in part, because he doesn't tend to follow the crowd, doesn't fear market crashes, and has a knack for putting his cash to work when everyone else is fearful. Buffett has explained that he looks to buy quality companies with management teams he likes and that he buys with the intention of holding on to these investments for years or even decades.

  • Oil prices had a 'fake-out breakout' to the downside: Strategist

    BullsEyeOption.com Chief Market Strategist Alan Knuckman joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss energy markets and how Europe's energy crisis could impact both the U.S. and China.

  • 3 REITs With Massive Dividend Yields

    The old saying “different strokes for different folks” certainly rings true in the stock market. Some investors prefer growth stocks like Tesla Inc. that are volatile but have produced years of outstanding appreciation. Other folks prefer less volatile stocks like Johnson & Johnson whose growth may be slower but also add dividends of 2% to 3% annually to the total performance. In addition, there are income investors, who strictly look for stocks that will provide high-yield dividends year after

  • Devon Energy Corporation (DVN) Is a Trending Stock: Facts to Know Before Betting on It

    Devon Energy (DVN) has received quite a bit of attention from Zacks.com users lately. Therefore, it is wise to be aware of the facts that can impact the stock's prospects.

  • AT&T’s Dividend-Loving Investors Are Dialing the Wrong Number

    AT&T income-hungry shareholders should have seen it coming. In April last year, a month before announcing the spinoff of its media division to shareholders in the form of shares of a 71% stake in the newly created Warner Bros. Discovery Chief Executive Officer John Stankey assured investors that “our deliberate capital-allocation plan allowed us to invest and sustain our dividend at current levels, which we believe is attractive.” AT&T’s eventual failure to raise the dividend in 2021 broke a 34-year streak and saw it booted out of the vaunted S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Index.

  • Robinhood users buy and hold companies ‘they know, understand and believe in for the long-term.’ Here are their favorite stocks.

    On Friday, the company unveiled the Robinhood Investor Index, which captures how customers invest based on the top 100 most owned stocks on the platform.

  • Is DocuSign Stock a Buy Now?

    DocuSign's (NASDAQ: DOCU) stock surged 10.5% the day after the release of its fiscal 2023 second-quarter earnings report. For the third quarter, DocuSign expects revenue to rise 14% to 15% year over year as billings increase 3% to 5%. DocuSign's stock is down by nearly 80% from the all-time high of $310.05 it touched last September, but it remains over 120% above its IPO price of $29.

  • Forced Buying Puts a Floor Under Stocks Nobody Else Wants to Own

    (Bloomberg) -- In a week that saw discretionary buyers beat a quick retreat from risky assets, another set of traders stood up to halt a three-week plunge in the S&P 500: those with little choice but to buy.Most Read from BloombergCharles Becomes King as the Face of a Nation ChangesUkraine Army’s Breakthrough in North Threatens Russian GripDouble Rainbow Appears Over Buckingham Palace as Crowd Gathers to Mourn QueenForced Buying Puts a Floor Under Stocks Nobody Else Wants to OwnQueen Elizabeth’s

  • Jim Cramer is Talking About These 10 Stocks in September

    In this article, we will look at 10 stocks that Jim Cramer is talking about in September. If you want to explore more stocks that journalist investor, Jim Cramer, is talking about in September, you can also take a look at Jim Cramer is Talking About These 5 Stocks in September. Jim Cramer has acquired […]

  • Buy the Dip: 3 Stocks to Buy Today and Hold for the Next 3 Years

    These stocks have what it takes to provide shareholders solid returns if they take a long-term view on investing.

  • Why EV Battery Stock QuantumScape Fired Up Today

    Investors are seeing higher growth potential for QuantumScape's battery cell technology after an interesting EV industry development.

  • Buying These Stock-Split Stocks Would be a Genius Move

    Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) is a leader in e-commerce and cloud computing. The retail e-commerce market grew by about 16% last year, according to Statista, while the researchers at Gartner say cloud computing soared more than 41%. The current macroeconomic environment has weighed on Amazon's e-commerce operations.

  • Why Nio Shares Jumped Friday

    Nio (NYSE: NIO) reported increasing losses in its second-quarter earnings report this week, but investors are shrugging that off, sending shares soaring Friday morning. Although its profit margins have been on a downward trend, new models being launched could turn that around in the coming years. Consumer prices in China increased at a slower pace than many expected in August, and producer inflation sank to the lowest level since February 2021, reports Reuters.