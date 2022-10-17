U.S. markets open in 6 hours 51 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,624.50
    +27.00 (+0.75%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    29,895.00
    +187.00 (+0.63%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    10,836.25
    +92.25 (+0.86%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,704.30
    +16.00 (+0.95%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    86.40
    +0.79 (+0.92%)
     

  • Gold

    1,655.70
    +6.80 (+0.41%)
     

  • Silver

    18.38
    +0.31 (+1.71%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9737
    +0.0013 (+0.14%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.0100
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    32.02
    +0.08 (+0.25%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1259
    +0.0078 (+0.70%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    148.7620
    +0.0420 (+0.03%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,264.21
    +133.84 (+0.70%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    437.86
    -10.32 (-2.30%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,858.79
    +8.52 (+0.12%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,775.79
    -314.97 (-1.16%)
     

Kitron to host Capital Markets Day

Kitron ASA
·1 min read
Kitron ASA
Kitron ASA

(2022-10-17) Kitron ASA plans to host a Capital Markets Day in Oslo, Norway, on 13 December 2022 to provide an update on strategic and financial ambitions.

Senior management and board members will be present, and there will be a question and answer session.

The event will start at 09:00 CET and last for approximately two hours. It will take place at a central location in Oslo. There will also be a live webcast.

Details on registration for the physical event and the link to the webcast will be announced at a later date.

For further information, please contact:
Cathrin Nylander, CFO, tel: +47 900 43 284
E-mail: investorrelations@kitron.com

Kitron is a leading Scandinavian electronics manufacturing services company for the Connectivity, Electrification, Industry, Medical devices and Defence/Aerospace sectors. The group is located in Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Lithuania, Germany, Poland, the Czech Republic, India, China and the United States. Included the acquisition of BB Electronics in January 2022, Kitron has about 2 800 employees, and pro forma revenues were about NOK 5 billion in 2021.

www.kitron.com



Recommended Stories

  • Billionaire Carl Icahn warns 'you can't cure' white-hot inflation — but when an audience member asked him for stock picks, he gave these 2 'cheap and viable' names

    The 86-year-old investing legend has spoken. You may want to pay attention.

  • The Time to Buy the Dip Is Fast Approaching — for One Country

    (Bloomberg) -- Investors are looking beyond a looming global recession and they see one country – and its financial markets – emerging strongest on the other side.Most Read from BloombergNATO-China Tension Over Ukraine Flares at Conference in IcelandSecret Service Minimized Threats Before Jan. 6, Records ShowStocks Drop in Asia, Dollar Dips Amid Wary Trading: Markets WrapUS stocks and bonds will lead the way out of the current wave of market turmoil, according to respondents in the latest MLIV P

  • China Stocks Pare Losses as Traders Assess Xi’s Policy Signals

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese stocks trimmed declines during afternoon trading as traders digested President Xi Jinping’s speech, which offered support for the tech sector but disappointed investors hoping for signs of a shift away from Covid Zero. Most Read from BloombergNATO-China Tension Over Ukraine Flares at Conference in IcelandSecret Service Minimized Threats Before Jan. 6, Records ShowStocks Drop in Asia, Dollar Dips Amid Wary Trading: Markets WrapThe benchmark CSI 300 Index traded 0.1% lower a

  • 2 Stock-Split Stocks That Could Double Your Money

    Stock splits have been all the rage this year as several prominent companies have decided to go down this path to lower their share prices and boost the demand among retail investors at a time when the broader market has been in sell-off mode, but even this move hasn't given them reprieve on the stock market. Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ: PANW), for instance, announced a three-for-one stock split on Aug. 22. Shares of the cybersecurity specialist shot up following the announcement, but they have lost momentum since thanks to the Federal Reserve's hawkish nature that has been weighing on the stock market this year.

  • Here's how much the average American 60-year-old holds in retirement savings — how does your nest egg compare?

    Chances are good you're ahead of 25% of your peers.

  • Goldman Sees Some Bargains in US But Finds S&P 500 Expensive

    (Bloomberg) -- Goldman Sachs Group Inc. sees attractive opportunities emerging in US stocks even as the S&P 500 benchmark remains expensive versus its history and accounting for interest rates.Most Read from BloombergNATO-China Tension Over Ukraine Flares at Conference in IcelandSecret Service Minimized Threats Before Jan. 6, Records ShowStocks Drop in Asia, Dollar Dips Amid Wary Trading: Markets WrapThe risk-reward for the S&P 500 Index remains unattractive but “the degree of valuation dispersi

  • Bearish Bets: 3 Stocks You Should Think About Shorting This Week

    Using technical analysis of the charts of those stocks, and, when appropriate, recent actions and grades from TheStreet's Quant Ratings, we zero in on three names. While we will not be weighing in with fundamental analysis, we hope this piece will give investors interested in stocks on the way down a good starting point to do further homework on the names. Plug Power Inc. recently was downgraded to Sell with a D+ rating by TheStreet's Quant Ratings.

  • Apple or Amazon Could Buy These Two Pandemic Stock Darlings

    Both companies have seen their share price fall, but that doesn't mean Apple or Amazon wouldn't be interested at the right number.

  • Can Investors Trust AT&T's Juicy 7% Dividend?

    Currently, AT&T sports a high 7.4% dividend yield, which means the company will pay an estimated 7.4% of its stock price to shareholders each year. This number constantly fluctuates because it is calculated using the annual dividend payout divided by the stock price. The yield rises if the dividend goes up and the stock price stays the same.

  • Bank Run Shows Risks From Widening Vietnam Corruption Probes

    (Bloomberg) -- It was a jarring image for one of the world’s fastest growing economies: Scores of Vietnamese flooded branches of the nation’s fifth-largest bank to pull out their savings amid rumors the lender was tied to a real estate conglomerate under investigation for fraud.Most Read from BloombergNATO-China Tension Over Ukraine Flares at Conference in IcelandSecret Service Minimized Threats Before Jan. 6, Records ShowStocks Drop in Asia, Dollar Dips Amid Wary Trading: Markets WrapVietnam’s

  • Berkshire, Nike Among Best Stocks to Own: Morningstar

    The research firm came up with a list of the best companies to own based on ones to which Morningstar analysts assign a wide moat.

  • Down 40% or More, These Beaten-Down Cash-Rich Companies Can Keep Growing Even If Things Get Worse

    The stock market has taken a nasty fall this year. Investors are increasingly concerned that the Federal Reserve's actions to combat red-hot inflation will put the economy in a tailspin. While their stock prices are down more than 40% from their peaks, making it much more expensive to raise equity capital, that won't limit them since they generate a lot of cash and have cash-rich balance sheets.

  • Buy Amazon Stock for AWS, Get the E-Commerce Business for "Free"

    Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) isn't my favorite e-commerce stock (I prefer Shopify's mission to put the power of commerce back in the hands of smaller merchants). Nevertheless, I've been buying Amazon because I think it's too cheap to ignore -- especially when considering the company's main breadwinner, public cloud computing pioneer AWS (Amazon Web Services).

  • Stocks Drop in Asia, Dollar Dips Amid Wary Trading: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Asian equities fell while major currencies made gains against the dollar in a cautious open to the week following further weakness on Wall Street and a defiant message to the world from China’s Communist Party congress.Most Read from BloombergNATO-China Tension Over Ukraine Flares at Conference in IcelandSecret Service Minimized Threats Before Jan. 6, Records ShowStocks Drop in Asia, Dollar Dips Amid Wary Trading: Markets WrapA gauge of the region’s stocks slumped about 1%, led by

  • Bank of America Reports Earnings Monday. What Wall Street Is Watching.

    Out of all the big banks, Bank of America has been the one that is expected to fare better in the current climate.

  • Senior KFC Executives Opt for Retirement as Interest Rates Hit Pension Payouts

    The company’s U.S. chief operating officer, chief financial officer and national field operations director have decided to retire in November as rising rates threaten to dent lump-sum payouts for corporate pensions.

  • Tesla Stock Is Too Cheap. It Should Start Buying Back Its Own Shares.

    Future Fund Active ETF co-founder Gary Black recommends to Tesla's board how it should spend some of the electric-vehicle company's cash.

  • 3 Beaten-Down Semiconductor Stocks to Buy for the Long Haul

    These chip companies have been taken out with the garbage, but they're far from last night's trash.

  • What's Going on With Tesla Stock?

    It's never a dull time analyzing Tesla's (NASDAQ: TSLA) stock. The innovative electric-car company always seems to have something interesting going on. In this video, we take a beginner-friendly walk-through of Tesla's second-quarter earnings transcript.

  • Average Retirement Savings for Married Couples By Age

    A recent study from the career experts Zety says that 40% of respondents fear retirement more than death. And almost nine in 10 responded that their biggest retirement fear is not having enough income. For married couples, planning retirement for two people can … Continue reading → The post Average Retirement Savings for Married Couples By Age appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.