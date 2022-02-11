U.S. markets open in 7 hours 8 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,474.50
    -23.00 (-0.51%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,020.00
    -119.00 (-0.34%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,598.00
    -103.00 (-0.70%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,034.80
    -13.70 (-0.67%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    89.49
    -0.39 (-0.43%)
     

  • Gold

    1,823.90
    -13.50 (-0.73%)
     

  • Silver

    22.96
    -0.56 (-2.39%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1377
    -0.0055 (-0.48%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.0310
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    23.91
    +3.95 (+19.79%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3528
    -0.0035 (-0.26%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    116.0800
    +0.0500 (+0.04%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,328.46
    -645.05 (-1.47%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,004.23
    -15.95 (-1.56%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,672.40
    +28.98 (+0.38%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,696.08
    +116.21 (+0.42%)
     

KITRON: Proposed dividend of NOK 0.25 per share for the financial year 2021

Kitron ASA
·1 min read
In this article:
  • KIT.OL
  • KITO.OL
Kitron ASA
Kitron ASA

(2022-02-11) The Kitron Board of Directors will propose a dividend of NOK 0.25 per share for the financial year 2021 to the Annual General Meeting in April 2022.

The dividend will be payable to shareholders registered in Kitron's shareholder register with the Norwegian Central Securities Depository (Euronext Securities Oslo – formerly named Euronext VPS) as of expiry of 29 April 2022 (being shareholders as of the date of the Annual General Meeting's resolution).

The total proposed dividend is NOK 49.3 million. The expected dividend dates for 2022 will also be available at Kitron's investor site on www.kitron.com/investors/.



