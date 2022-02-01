U.S. markets close in 2 hours 5 minutes

KITS Eyecare Names Tai Silvey as Senior Vice President of Operations

Founding member of Evo Car Share joins to scale KITS eyeglasses production and Fulfillment by KITS

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 1, 2022 /CNW/ - KITS Eyecare Ltd. (TSX: KITS) (OTC: KTYCF) ("KITS" or the "Company"), Canada's leading, vertically integrated eyecare platform, has announced the appointment of Tai Silvey to the position of Senior Vice President of Operations.

KITS Eyecare Names Tai Silvey as Senior Vice President of Operations (CNW Group/KITS)

Tai joins KITS from BCAA, where he was a founding member of Evo Car Share and most recently was Head of the Evo business, responsible for daily operations and long-term strategic planning of the highly successful car sharing program. Previously, Tai held key roles with Red Bull and Dyson, helping both highly innovative brands launch and grow rapidly across Canada.

"Tai is a proven operations leader, with extensive experience scaling in a growth environment", said Roger Hardy, CEO of KITS. "We are thrilled to have him join the team and look forward to Tai's leadership as we build one of the world's best Optical Labs and accelerate our fast-growing Fulfillment by KITS (FBK) program".

"I am extremely excited to be a part of the team that is building the world's best eyecare company for customers," said Tai Silvey, Senior Vice President of Operations at KITS. "We have the opportunity to offer customers incredible value, selection and convenience for all their optical needs, thanks to KITS' vertically integrated model and state-of-the-art Optical Lab".

Mr. Silvey joins as KITS continues to scale lab and fulfillment operations in Vancouver. Recently, KITS announced over 50,000 pairs of eyeglasses were delivered in Q4 2021, growing 140% vs. Q4 2020. KITS offers eyecare products on KITS.ca and KITS.com, and through their Fulfillment by KITS (FBK) platform that connects health care companies, retailers, and corporations to the KITS infrastructure of product, manufacturing, and fulfillment.

About KITS

KITS is a rapidly growing, vertically integrated, digitally native eyecare platform for eyes everywhere. We offer customers access to a premium selection of contact lenses and eyeglasses, including our own exclusive KITS designed products, as well as a robust suite of online vision tools. Our efficient digital platform, backed by our industry-leading manufacturing and designs, removes intermediaries, and enables us to offer great prices and deliver made to order personalized products with incredible care and accuracy. We are creating disruption in the industry by constantly pursuing cutting-edge technologies to enable the best customer experience, including online eyewear fitting tools, virtual try-on for glasses, and an integrated online vision test. We strive to delight our customers with our competitive prices, a convenient digital shopping experience, fast and reliable delivery options, and an unrelenting focus on earning our customers' lifelong trust. For more information on KITS, visit: www.KITS.com.

KITS Eyecare Ltd. Logo (CNW Group/KITS)

SOURCE KITS

Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/February2022/01/c6857.html

