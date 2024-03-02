Kitwave Group (LON:KITW) Is Increasing Its Dividend To £0.0745

Kitwave Group plc's (LON:KITW) periodic dividend will be increasing on the 26th of April to £0.0745, with investors receiving 10% more than last year's £0.0675. The payment will take the dividend yield to 3.6%, which is in line with the average for the industry.

Kitwave Group Doesn't Earn Enough To Cover Its Payments

Unless the payments are sustainable, the dividend yield doesn't mean too much. The last dividend was quite easily covered by Kitwave Group's earnings. This indicates that a lot of the earnings are being reinvested into the business, with the aim of fueling growth.

Looking forward, EPS could fall by 59.5% if the company can't turn things around from the last few years. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we believe the payout ratio could reach 113%, which could put the dividend under pressure if earnings don't start to improve.

Kitwave Group's Dividend Has Lacked Consistency

Even in its short history, we have seen the dividend cut. The annual payment during the last 3 years was £0.045 in 2021, and the most recent fiscal year payment was £0.112. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 36% over that duration. Despite the rapid growth in the dividend over the past number of years, we have seen the payments go down the past as well, so that makes us cautious.

The Dividend Has Limited Growth Potential

Given that the dividend has been cut in the past, we need to check if earnings are growing and if that might lead to stronger dividends in the future. Kitwave Group's earnings per share has shrunk at 60% a year over the past five years. This steep decline can indicate that the business is going through a tough time, which could constrain its ability to pay a larger dividend each year in the future.

In Summary

Overall, we always like to see the dividend being raised, but we don't think Kitwave Group will make a great income stock. In the past, the payments have been unstable, but over the short term the dividend could be reliable, with the company generating enough cash to cover it. We don't think Kitwave Group is a great stock to add to your portfolio if income is your focus.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. For instance, we've picked out 1 warning sign for Kitwave Group that investors should take into consideration. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

