Is Kitwave Group plc's (LON:KITW) Recent Stock Performance Tethered To Its Strong Fundamentals?

Most readers would already be aware that Kitwave Group's (LON:KITW) stock increased significantly by 28% over the past three months. Given that the market rewards strong financials in the long-term, we wonder if that is the case in this instance. Particularly, we will be paying attention to Kitwave Group's ROE today.

Return on equity or ROE is an important factor to be considered by a shareholder because it tells them how effectively their capital is being reinvested. Simply put, it is used to assess the profitability of a company in relation to its equity capital.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for ROE is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Kitwave Group is:

22% = UK£19m ÷ UK£84m (Based on the trailing twelve months to October 2023).

The 'return' is the profit over the last twelve months. Another way to think of that is that for every £1 worth of equity, the company was able to earn £0.22 in profit.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

Kitwave Group's Earnings Growth And 22% ROE

To begin with, Kitwave Group has a pretty high ROE which is interesting. Even when compared to the industry average of 19% the company's ROE is pretty decent. Therefore, it might not be wrong to say that the impressive five year 46% net income growth seen by Kitwave Group was probably achieved as a result of the high ROE.

As a next step, we compared Kitwave Group's net income growth with the industry, and pleasingly, we found that the growth seen by the company is higher than the average industry growth of 21%.

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. One good indicator of expected earnings growth is the P/E ratio which determines the price the market is willing to pay for a stock based on its earnings prospects. So, you may want to check if Kitwave Group is trading on a high P/E or a low P/E, relative to its industry.

Is Kitwave Group Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

Kitwave Group has a three-year median payout ratio of 45% (where it is retaining 55% of its income) which is not too low or not too high. This suggests that its dividend is well covered, and given the high growth we discussed above, it looks like Kitwave Group is reinvesting its earnings efficiently.

Additionally, Kitwave Group has paid dividends over a period of three years which means that the company is pretty serious about sharing its profits with shareholders. Our latest analyst data shows that the future payout ratio of the company over the next three years is expected to be approximately 45%.

Summary

On the whole, we feel that Kitwave Group's performance has been quite good. Particularly, we like that the company is reinvesting heavily into its business, and at a high rate of return. Unsurprisingly, this has led to an impressive earnings growth. With that said, the latest industry analyst forecasts reveal that the company's earnings growth is expected to slow down. To know more about the latest analysts predictions for the company, check out this visualization of analyst forecasts for the company.

