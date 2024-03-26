Kitwave Group's (LON:KITW) Shareholders Will Receive A Bigger Dividend Than Last Year

The board of Kitwave Group plc (LON:KITW) has announced that it will be increasing its dividend by 10% on the 26th of April to £0.0745, up from last year's comparable payment of £0.0675. The payment will take the dividend yield to 3.2%, which is in line with the average for the industry.

While the dividend yield is important for income investors, it is also important to consider any large share price moves, as this will generally outweigh any gains from distributions. Investors will be pleased to see that Kitwave Group's stock price has increased by 32% in the last 3 months, which is good for shareholders and can also explain a decrease in the dividend yield.

See our latest analysis for Kitwave Group

Kitwave Group Is Paying Out More Than It Is Earning

While it is always good to see a solid dividend yield, we should also consider whether the payment is feasible. Prior to this announcement, Kitwave Group's dividend was comfortably covered by both cash flow and earnings. This indicates that quite a large proportion of earnings is being invested back into the business.

EPS is set to fall by 59.5% over the next 12 months if recent trends continue. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio could reach 113%, which could put the dividend in jeopardy if the company's earnings don't improve.

Kitwave Group's Dividend Has Lacked Consistency

The track record isn't the longest, but we are already seeing a bit of instability in the payments. The dividend has gone from an annual total of £0.045 in 2021 to the most recent total annual payment of £0.112. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 36% per annum over that time. Kitwave Group has grown distributions at a rapid rate despite cutting the dividend at least once in the past. Companies that cut once often cut again, so we would be cautious about buying this stock solely for the dividend income.

Dividend Growth Potential Is Shaky

Growing earnings per share could be a mitigating factor when considering the past fluctuations in the dividend. Kitwave Group's earnings per share has shrunk at 60% a year over the past five years. Such rapid declines definitely have the potential to constrain dividend payments if the trend continues into the future.

Story continues

Our Thoughts On Kitwave Group's Dividend

Overall, we always like to see the dividend being raised, but we don't think Kitwave Group will make a great income stock. The company is generating plenty of cash, which could maintain the dividend for a while, but the track record hasn't been great. We don't think Kitwave Group is a great stock to add to your portfolio if income is your focus.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. For instance, we've picked out 1 warning sign for Kitwave Group that investors should take into consideration. Is Kitwave Group not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.