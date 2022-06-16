U.S. markets close in 4 hours 30 minutes

Kivu to Leverage Industry-leading CrowdStrike Technology for Its Managed and Response Business Units

·2 min read

Kivu Consulting Selects CrowdStrike for proactive threat detection, blocking and cyberattack response investigations and forensics.

BERKELEY, Calif., June 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kivu Consulting, a leading global cybersecurity solutions provider, and trusted partner to insurance carriers and law firms, is pleased to announce they have selected CrowdStrike, a leader in cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, to integrate its best-in-class security products into Kivu's digital forensics and incident response services. The CrowdStrike Falcon platform will power its Managed and Response divisions subscription offerings.

Kivu Consulting (PRNewsfoto/Kivu Consulting)
Kivu Consulting (PRNewsfoto/Kivu Consulting)

Kivu Selects CrowdStrike for proactive threat detection, blocking and cyberattack response investigations and forensics.

"Kivu services powered by CrowdStrike help enable our vision: battle cybercrime for organizations in all industries and protect humanity," said Kivu's CEO Shane Sims.

"Powered by CrowdStrike, Kivu is able to displace legacy solutions with our best-in-class Falcon platform and our extensive partner programs, offering their customers a full life cycle of services to respond to an attack and stop breaches, including proactive consulting, incident response and managed services," said Mike Riolo, Vice President, Global Systems Integrator and Service Providers at CrowdStrike.

"Kivu has been fighting cybercrime since 2009, and we need to arm our team with top-shelf solutions for monitoring and detection," said Adam Tyra, Kivu's Vice President of Advisory Services. "CrowdStrike enables Kivu to keep pace with increasingly sophisticated threats for our managed service clients and also to contain attacks faster for our response clients."

"We are excited to build an alliance with CrowdStrike and enable our clients to better understand and respond to cyber threats," said Mike Mullins, Kivu's Vice President of Managed Services. "CrowdStrike's Falcon product suite provides enhanced visibility into our clients' ecosystems, allowing for continuous monitoring and swift identification of threats."

About Kivu Consulting

Kivu is a leading global cyber security firm that offers a full suite of pre-and post-incident services, specializing in the forensic response to cyber-attacks and ransomware incidents. We deliver cutting-edge cyber security solutions to organizations in need and are a trusted cyber incident partner to insurance carriers and law firms worldwide. Visit KivuConsulting.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kivu-to-leverage-industry-leading-crowdstrike-technology-for-its-managed-and-response-business-units-301568728.html

SOURCE Kivu Consulting

