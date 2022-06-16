Kiwetinohk announces annual general meeting results
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- KWTEF
CALGARY, AB, June 16, 2022 /CNW/ - Kiwetinohk Energy Corp. (TSX: KEC) held its Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders on June 16, 2022. The total number of common shares represented by shareholders at the meeting and by proxy was 35,218,882, representing 79.84% of the Company's outstanding common shares.
At the meeting, shareholders considered the following resolutions:
1. Election of Directors: The nine director nominees were elected. The votes by ballot were received as follows:
Nominee
Votes For (#)
Percent (%)
Withheld (#)
Percent (%)
Kevin Brown
34,697,380
98.6812 %
463,700
1.3188 %
Beth Reimer-Heck
35,151,480
99.9727 %
9,600
0.0273 %
Judith Athaide
35,153,080
99.9772 %
8,000
0.0228 %
Patrick Carlson
34,648,366
98.5418 %
512,714
1.4582 %
Leland Corbett
34,513,132
98.1572 %
647,948
1.8428 %
Nancy Lever
35,161,080
100.0000 %
0
0.0000 %
Kaush Rakhit
34,626,366
98.4792 %
534,714
1.5208 %
Steven Sinclair
35,153,080
99.9772 %
8,000
0.0228 %
John Whelen
35,153,080
99.9772 %
8,000
0.0228 %
2. Appointment of Auditors: The appointment of Deloitte LLP as Kiwetinohk's auditor for 2022 was approved. The votes by ballot were received as follows:
Votes For (#)
Percent (%)
Withheld (#)
Percent (%)
35,132,380
99.9659 %
12,000
0.0341 %
3. Approval of Amendments to the Bylaws of the Company: The amendments to the bylaws of Kiwetinohk were approved. The votes by ballot were received as follows:
Votes For (#)
Percent (%)
Against (#)
Percent (%)
35,160,980
99.9997 %
100
0.0003 %
4. Name Change: The resolution authorizing the board of directors of the Company to amend the articles of the Company to change its name from "Kiwetinohk Energy Corp." to such other name as the Board may determine, at its sole discretion, was approved. The votes by ballot were received as follows:
Votes For (#)
Percent (%)
Against (#)
Percent (%)
35,218,782
99.9997 %
100
0.0003 %
5. Addition of a Class of Preferred Shares: The resolution approving the addition of a class of preferred shares to Kiwetinohk's authorized share capital was approved. The votes by ballot were received as follows:
Votes For (#)
Percent (%)
Against (#)
Percent (%)
32,697,019
92.9921 %
2,464,061
7.0079 %
About Kiwetinohk
We, at Kiwetinohk, are passionate about climate change and the future of energy. Kiwetinohk's mission is to build a profitable energy transition business providing clean, reliable, dispatchable, low-cost energy. Kiwetinohk develops and produces natural gas and related products and is in the process of developing renewable power, natural gas-fired power, carbon capture and hydrogen clean energy projects. We view climate change with a sense of urgency, and we want to make a difference.
Kiwetinohk's common shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol KEC.
Additional details are available within the year-end documents available on Kiwetinohk's website at www.kiwetinohk.com and SEDAR at www.sedar.com.
FOR MORE INFORMATION ON KIWETINOHK, PLEASE CONTACT:
Mark Friesen, Director, Investor Relations
IR phone: (587) 392-4395
IR email: IR@kiwetinohk.com
Address: Suite 1900, 250 - 2 Street S.W. Calgary, Alberta T2P 0C1
Pat Carlson, CEO
Jakub Brogowski, CFO
SOURCE Kiwetinohk Energy
View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/June2022/16/c0568.html