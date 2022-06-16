U.S. markets closed

Kiwetinohk announces annual general meeting results

CALGARY, AB, June 16, 2022 /CNW/ - Kiwetinohk Energy Corp. (TSX: KEC) held its Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders on June 16, 2022. The total number of common shares represented by shareholders at the meeting and by proxy was 35,218,882, representing 79.84% of the Company's outstanding common shares. 

Kiwetinohk Energy Corp. (CNW Group/Kiwetinohk Energy)
At the meeting, shareholders considered the following resolutions:

1.    Election of Directors: The nine director nominees were elected. The votes by ballot were received as follows:

Nominee

Votes For (#)

Percent (%)

Withheld (#)

Percent (%)

Kevin Brown

34,697,380

98.6812 %

463,700

1.3188 %

Beth Reimer-Heck

35,151,480

99.9727 %

9,600

0.0273 %

Judith Athaide

35,153,080

99.9772 %

8,000

0.0228 %

Patrick Carlson

34,648,366

98.5418 %

512,714

1.4582 %

Leland Corbett

34,513,132

98.1572 %

647,948

1.8428 %

Nancy Lever

35,161,080

100.0000 %

0

0.0000 %

Kaush Rakhit

34,626,366

98.4792 %

534,714

1.5208 %

Steven Sinclair

35,153,080

99.9772 %

8,000

0.0228 %

John Whelen

35,153,080

99.9772 %

8,000

0.0228 %

2.    Appointment of Auditors: The appointment of Deloitte LLP as Kiwetinohk's auditor for 2022 was approved. The votes by ballot were received as follows:

Votes For (#)

Percent (%)

Withheld (#)

Percent (%)

35,132,380

99.9659 %

12,000

0.0341 %

3.    Approval of Amendments to the Bylaws of the Company: The amendments to the bylaws of Kiwetinohk were approved. The votes by ballot were received as follows:

Votes For (#)

Percent (%)

Against (#)

Percent (%)

35,160,980

99.9997 %

100

0.0003 %

4.    Name Change: The resolution authorizing the board of directors of the Company to amend the articles of the Company to change its name from "Kiwetinohk Energy Corp." to such other name as the Board may determine, at its sole discretion, was approved. The votes by ballot were received as follows:

Votes For (#)

Percent (%)

Against (#)

Percent (%)

35,218,782

99.9997 %

100

0.0003 %

5.    Addition of a Class of Preferred Shares: The resolution approving the addition of a class of preferred shares to Kiwetinohk's authorized share capital was approved. The votes by ballot were received as follows:

Votes For (#)

Percent (%)

Against (#)

Percent (%)

32,697,019

92.9921 %

2,464,061

7.0079 %

About Kiwetinohk

We, at Kiwetinohk, are passionate about climate change and the future of energy. Kiwetinohk's mission is to build a profitable energy transition business providing clean, reliable, dispatchable, low-cost energy. Kiwetinohk develops and produces natural gas and related products and is in the process of developing renewable power, natural gas-fired power, carbon capture and hydrogen clean energy projects.  We view climate change with a sense of urgency, and we want to make a difference.

Kiwetinohk's common shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol KEC.

Additional details are available within the year-end documents available on Kiwetinohk's website at www.kiwetinohk.com and SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

FOR MORE INFORMATION ON KIWETINOHK, PLEASE CONTACT:

Mark Friesen, Director, Investor Relations
IR phone: (587) 392-4395
IR email: IR@kiwetinohk.com

Address: Suite 1900, 250 - 2 Street S.W. Calgary, Alberta T2P 0C1

Pat Carlson, CEO
Jakub Brogowski, CFO

SOURCE Kiwetinohk Energy

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/June2022/16/c0568.html

