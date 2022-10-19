Kiwetinohk announces Q3 2022 report date and conference call

CALGARY, AB, Oct. 19, 2022 /CNW/ - Kiwetinohk Energy Corp. (TSX: KEC) plans to report its third quarter 2022 financial and operating results prior to market open on Thursday, November 10, 2022.

On the same date at 8:00 AM MT (10:00 AM ET), management will host a conference call to discuss results and field questions.

Participants will be able to listen to the conference call by dialing 1-888-204-4368 (North America toll free) or 1-647-484-0475 (Toronto and area). A replay of the call will be available until November 17, 2022, at 1-888-390-0541 (North America toll free) or 416-764-8677 (Toronto and area) by using the code 690603.

About Kiwetinohk

We, at Kiwetinohk, are passionate about climate change and the future of energy. Kiwetinohk's mission is to build a profitable energy transition business providing clean, reliable, dispatchable, affordable energy. Kiwetinohk develops and produces natural gas and related products and is in the process of developing renewable power, natural gas-fired power, carbon capture and hydrogen clean energy projects. We view climate change with a sense of urgency, and we want to make a difference.

Kiwetinohk's common shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol KEC.

Additional details are available within the year-end documents available on Kiwetinohk's website at www.kiwetinohk.com and SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

FOR MORE INFORMATION ON KIWETINOHK, PLEASE CONTACT

Mark Friesen, Director, Investor Relations

IR phone: (587) 392-4395

IR email: IR@kiwetinohk.com

Pat Carlson, CEO

Jakub Brogowski, CFO

Address: Suite 1500, 250 – 2 Street S.W. Calgary, Alberta T2P 0C1

www.kiwetinohk.com

SOURCE Kiwetinohk Energy

Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/October2022/19/c6060.html