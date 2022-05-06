U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,123.34
    -23.53 (-0.57%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,899.37
    -98.60 (-0.30%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,144.66
    -173.03 (-1.40%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,839.56
    -31.58 (-1.69%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    110.61
    +2.35 (+2.17%)
     

  • Gold

    1,882.80
    +7.10 (+0.38%)
     

  • Silver

    22.37
    -0.07 (-0.33%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0556
    +0.0011 (+0.11%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.1230
    +0.0570 (+1.86%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2339
    -0.0019 (-0.15%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.5500
    +0.3700 (+0.28%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    36,019.88
    -541.25 (-1.48%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    837.14
    -10.32 (-1.22%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,387.94
    -115.33 (-1.54%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,003.56
    +185.06 (+0.69%)
     

Kiwetinohk schedules Q1, 2022 quarterly results

·1 min read
In this article:
  • F9D.SI
  • KEC.TO

CALGARY, AB, May 6, 2022 /CNW/ - Prior to market open on Thursday, May 12, 2022, Kiwetinohk Energy Corp. (TSX: KEC) will report its first quarter 2022 financial and operating results.

Kiwetinohk Energy Corp. Logo (CNW Group/Kiwetinohk Energy)
On the same date at 7:00 AM MT (9:00 AM ET), CEO Pat Carlson and management will host a conference call to discuss results and to field questions.

Participants can listen to the conference call by dialing 1-866-575-6539 (North America toll free) or 1-647-794-4605 (Toronto and area).

About Kiwetinohk

We, at Kiwetinohk, are passionate about climate change and the future of energy. Kiwetinohk's mission is to build a profitable energy transition business providing clean, reliable, dispatchable, low-cost energy. Kiwetinohk develops and produces natural gas and related products and is in the process of developing renewable power, natural gas-fired power, carbon capture and hydrogen clean energy projects. We view climate change with a sense of urgency, and we want to make a difference.

Kiwetinohk's common shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol KEC.

Additional details are available within the year-end documents available on Kiwetinohk's website at www.kiwetinohk.com and SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

FOR MORE INFORMATION ON KIWETINOHK, PLEASE CONTACT:

Mark Friesen, Director, Investor Relations

IR phone: (587) 392-4395

IR email: IR@kiwetinohk.com

Address: Suite 1900, 250 – 2 Street S.W. Calgary, Alberta T2P 0C1

Pat Carlson, CEO

Jakub Brogowski, CFO

www.kiwetinohk.com

SOURCE Kiwetinohk Energy

Cision
View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/May2022/06/c1493.html

