KiwiQA, Australia based testing major, launches KiwiQA.io

SYDNEY, Nov. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- After months of meticulous planning, development, and testing; the global outsourced QA vendor KiwiQA launched KiwiQA.io. This brand-new website is the reflection of the in-depth expertise held by KiwiQA in different facets of testing.

In stark contrast to other KiwiQA web properties, KiwiQA.io strongly focuses on QA services related to emerging sectors like Blockchain, wearable applications, AR-VR, and more. The primary goal during the website-building process was to showcase the IPs built by the KiwiQA team.

Numerous customers have leveraged the potential of frameworks like K-SPARC, K-FAST, K-ASCI, etc. that are built by the KiwiQA team. These unique frameworks are built to accelerate testing cycles and reduce customer feedback time so that customers can release products at a faster pace.

The release of KiwiQA.io is a step to showcase the expertise of KiwiQA as an all-in-one testing services provider that is also creating innovative products that help customers ship faster. Customers in domains like Fintech, Insurance, Retail, and Telecom can get a quick glance at what QA experts at KiwiQA can bring to the table!

Niranjan Limbachiya, Founder & CEO - KiwiQA Group said

It gives me immense pleasure to launch the website of the recently launched KiwiQA.io. Since the inception of KiwiQA way back in 2009, our continuous endeavour has been to support our customers by providing a limitless range of software test services. Along the way, we also built unique IPs in the space of DevOps and continuous testing so that KiwiQA can play a larger role in improving customers' software quality.

The design aesthetics and other nuances of KiwiQA.io are similar to other websites of the KiwiQA family. This enables existing and prospective customers to connect the dots when they land on any website owned by the KiwiQA group.

Niranjan Limbachiya further added, "The launch of KiwiQA.io is one of the pivotal moments in his entrepreneurial career. Our team of KiwiQAites is here to create a further dent in the software testing industry."

Story continues

About KiwiQA

KiwiQA is a leading software testing services company that offers a comprehensive set of independent software testing services to global clientele in an exceptionally efficacious manner.It strives to offer the best and most cost-efficient services to clients in a time-bound manner. It has offices in Australia, the UK, Canada, and India. More details about KiwiQA's new website available at https://www.kiwiqa.io/

Contact:

KiwiQA Services

***@kiwiqa.com



Photo(s):

https://www.prlog.org/12942141



Press release distributed by PRLog

Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kiwiqa-australia-based-testing-major-launches-kiwiqaio-301689956.html

SOURCE KiwiQA Services