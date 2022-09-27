U.S. markets close in 1 hour 49 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,635.56
    -19.48 (-0.53%)
     

  • Dow 30

    29,056.97
    -203.84 (-0.70%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,781.86
    -21.06 (-0.19%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,650.81
    -5.07 (-0.31%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.98
    +2.27 (+2.96%)
     

  • Gold

    1,638.40
    +5.00 (+0.31%)
     

  • Silver

    18.40
    -0.08 (-0.43%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9586
    -0.0026 (-0.27%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9840
    +0.1060 (+2.73%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.0690
    +0.0007 (+0.07%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    144.8700
    +0.1900 (+0.13%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    18,998.24
    -176.04 (-0.92%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    436.07
    -23.07 (-5.03%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,984.59
    -36.36 (-0.52%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,571.87
    +140.32 (+0.53%)
     

KiwiQA chosen as the preferred testing vendor by Stone & Chalk, leading Australia-based innovation Start-up & scaleup hub

·2 min read

SYDNEY, Sept. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Founded in 2015, the Stone & Chalk group has been playing a pivotal role in supporting the Australian start-up ecosystem and accelerating innovation.

Close to 800 resident start-ups & partners of Stone & Chalk get access to their unparalleled technology domain expertise, growth capital, infrastructure, and guidance for driving emerging tech innovation. Start-ups across diverse sectors like Fintech, Quantum, AI (Artificial Intelligence), Automation, Blockchain, etc. take support from Stone & Chalk for scaling, and business expansion.

In order to scale, it is integral for the Stone & Chalk resident start-ups to ship high-quality well-tested products at a breakneck pace. This is where the resident start-ups can seek support from expert outsourced QA vendors so that their team can focus on other essential aspects of the product.

As product quality is an important metric, Stone & Chalk has partnered with KiwiQA, a software testing major, that helps its customers build flawless and better IT Systems with a laser-sharp focus on end-users requirements. Australia-headquartered KiwiQA has multifaceted expertise in automation, security, and advanced testing technologies.

With this partnership, resident start-ups of Stone & Chalk can leverage the software testing expertise of KiwiQA to release bug-free features to their users (or customers). The KiwiQA team has introduced different types of solution packs (e.g. Try Us, Speed Up, SecureApp, etc.) through which start-ups can opt for the testing services that are in line with their product needs. In order to support this ecosystem, KiwiQA has introduced the 'Try Us' pack via which they would offer 40 hours of 'Web & App Testing' for free to all the resident start-ups.

Niranjan Limbachiya, Founder & CEO - KiwiQA, says

The Stone & Chalk and KiwiQA partnership will be instrumental in further strengthening the burgeoning Australian start-up ecosystem.

About Stone & Chalk

Founded in 2015, the Stone & Chalk Group supports the development of many verticals, providing much-needed support to start-ups, scaleups, corporations and governments across all emerging industries.

For more information, please visit https://www.stoneandchalk.com.au/

About KiwiQA Services

KiwiQA is a leading software testing Services Company that offers a comprehensive set of independent software testing services to global clientele in an exceptionally efficacious manner. It strives to offer the best and most cost-efficient services to clients in a time-bound manner. It has offices in Australia, the UK, Canada, and India.

For more information, please visit https://www.kiwiqa.com

Contact:
KiwiQA Services
***@kiwiqa.com

Photo(s):
https://www.prlog.org/12934335

Press release distributed by PRLog

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kiwiqa-chosen-as-the-preferred-testing-vendor-by-stone--chalk-leading-australia-based-innovation-start-up--scaleup-hub-301634499.html

SOURCE KiwiQA Services

Recommended Stories

  • 5G Stocks To Buy And Watch As U.S. Plays Catch-Up Versus China

    The best 5G stocks to invest in will change as smartphone apps, enterprise services and the metaverse develop over time.

  • Polkadot eyes increasing transaction speed by 100 to 1,000 times

    Polkadot updated its roadmap on Monday, expecting to deploy a technique called “asynchronous backing” on its development-testing network Kusama before the end of 2022, as a prelude to upgrading the mainnet for boosting the transaction speed. See related article: Markets: Bitcoin price back above US$19,000; Ether, Polkadot gain; XRP leads losers Fast facts Asynchronous backing […]

  • Cybersecurity Stocks To Watch Amid Uber Data Breach

    Cybersecurity stocks have underperformed vs. the S&P 500. But cloud security companies may be better positioned as corporate budgets tighten.

  • Is Web3 Really The Future of Everything Or Just A Huge Sham?

    Having covered Web3 for almost a year, I should have known that “crypto,” “DAO,” “DeFi,” “blockchain” and other terms associated with the future of the Internet sound, for most people, like a mosquito stuck in each ear. But I’m a slow learner. Slumped in our muggy kitchen, listless and drunk after a day of July … Is Web3 Really The Future of Everything Or Just A Huge Sham? Read More » The post Is Web3 Really The Future of Everything Or Just A Huge Sham? appeared first on SPIN.

  • Interpol Issues Red Notice for Terra’s Do Kwon, Korea Says

    (Bloomberg) -- South Korea said Interpol requested law enforcement worldwide to locate and arrest Terraform Labs co-founder Do Kwon, who faces charges related to the $60 billion wipeout of cryptocurrencies he created.Most Read from BloombergGermany Suspects Sabotage Hit Russia’s Nord Stream PipelinesEverything-Selloff on Wall Street Deepens on 98% Recession OddsGoldman and BlackRock Sour on Stocks as Recession Risk RisesStocks, Commodities Drop; US Treasury Yields Surge: Markets WrapJohn Paulson

  • Robinhood Releases Beta Version of Web3 Wallet to 10,000 Users

    Robinhood has been steadily moving away from its original “walled garden” approach to crypto over the past year.

  • EU draft rules to make it easier to sue drone makers, AI systems

    Individuals and companies that suffer harm from drones, robots and other products or services equipped with artificial intelligence software will find it easier to sue for compensation under EU draft rules seen by Reuters. The AI Liability Directive, which the European Commission will announce on Wednesday, aims to address the increasing proliferation of AI-enabled products and services and the patchwork of national rules across the 27-country European Union. Victims can sue for compensation for harm to their life, property, health and privacy due to the fault or omission of a provider, developer or user of AI technology or was discriminated in a recruitment process using AI, the draft rules said.

  • Here's My Top Cryptocurrency to Buy in September

    The world's second-biggest cryptocurrency completed The Merge -- a shift to a new method of validating transactions on its blockchain. At the same time, Ethereum's performance offers us a buying opportunity. Proof of work relies on complex computations to verify a transaction.

  • Australia flags privacy overhaul after huge cyber attack on Optus

    Australia plans to toughen privacy rules to force companies to notify banks faster when they experience cyber attacks, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said on Monday, after hackers targeted the country's second-largest telecoms firm. Optus, owned by Singapore Telecoms Ltd, said last week that home addresses, drivers' licences and passport numbers of up to 10 million customers, or about 40% of the population, were compromised in one of Australia's biggest data breaches. Australian media reported an unidentified party had demanded $1 million in cryptocurrency for the data in an online forum but Optus has not commented on its authenticity.

  • Nearly $1 million in crypto stolen during Ethereum ‘vanity address’ hack

    Some $950,000 in cryptocurrency was stolen in an attack using a vanity address generator called Profanity, according to a blockchain security firm.

  • Cloud storage startup Wasabi raises $250M to reach unicorn status

    The cloud services sector is still dominated by Amazon and the other so-called "hyperscalers" -- e.g. According to Synergy Group, an IT market research firm, Amazon, Microsoft and Google together held a 65% share of the global cloud services market as of Q2, up 61% year-over-year. Two at the forefront are David Friend and Jeff Flowers, who co-founded Wasabi, a cloud startup offering services competitive with Amazon's Simple Storage Service (S3).

  • Optus under further fire for cyber breach, purported hacker claims data deleted

    SYDNEY (Reuters) -Australian telecoms giant Optus came under more fire from the government on Tuesday for a massive cyber breach, while an anonymous online account believed to be that of the hackers said it was deleting stolen data and withdrawing a $1 million ransom demand. Singapore Telecoms-owned Optus, the country's No. 2 mobile operator, said last week that data of up to 10 million customers including home addresses, drivers' licenses and passport numbers had been compromised in one of Australia's biggest data breaches. An account called 'optusdata' in an online forum, believed by cybersecurity experts to be that of the hackers, had threatened to publish the data of 10,000 Optus customers per day unless they received $1 million in cryptocurrency.

  • Upbit exchange to use LUNC fees to set up crypto monitoring center

    Upbit, South Korea’s largest cryptocurrency exchange, is using fees it collected from Luna Classic (LUNC) transactions to establish a crypto monitoring center in a gesture to help compensate for the losses from the Terra-LUNA debacle, according to local media reports. See related article: Interpol issues red notice for Do Kwon, says South Korean prosecutor Fast […]

  • Almost half of Canadians are worried about being a victim of cybercrime in the coming year: New RBC Cyber Security Poll

    A new poll on cyber security from RBC shows that while most Canadians (71 per cent) are knowledgeable about various types of cyber threats to their personal information, nearly half of Canadians (47 per cent) are worried that they will be a victim of cybercrime in the coming year.

  • Hacker demands ransom for personal data of Australian telecom customers

    Australian police were investigating a report that a purported hacker had already released the stolen personal data of 10,000 Optus customers and was demanding a $1 million ransom in cryptocurrency, the telecommunications company’s chief executive said on Tuesday.

  • TikTok may be fined £27m for failing to protect children

    The video-sharing platform has been issued with a final notice of intent by the UK's data watchdog.

  • TikTok could face £27m fine for endangering children

    TIkTok is facing a £27 million fine for endangering children online in a landmark duty of care ruling.

  • UK may fine TikTok $29 million for failing to protect children's privacy

    The investigation found that TikTok could have processed data of children under the age of 13 without appropriate parental consent and failed to provide proper information to its users in a transparent way. The Information Commissioner's Office (ICO) has issued TikTok and TikTok Information Technologies UK Ltd with a "notice of intent", the regulator said in a statement. "Companies providing digital services have a legal duty to put those protections in place, but our provisional view is that TikTok fell short of meeting that requirement," Information Commissioner John Edwards said.

  • Musk says he's 'activating Starlink' in Iran as government shuts down internet

    But it's not clear how Musk and SpaceX will get Starlink terminals into the hands of ordinary Iranians.

  • First thing Fed breaks with higher rates will be the financial markets, BMO says

    Tighter financial conditions are set to carve 2 percentage points from U.S. GDP growth next year, BMO economists said.